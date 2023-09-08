OPINION
DeSantis Pledges to Install His Surgeon General, Who Reportedly Said Anti-Vax Policies Are God’s Plan, at CDC
Governor Ron DeSantis is pledging to “clean house” at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and says he will install his current, highly controversial Surgeon General at the nation’s top public health agency, should the Florida Republican win the White House.
Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who DeSantis hired away from the University of California, Los Angeles, is known as an anti-vaxxer who claims his opposition to the life-saving COVID vaccines is God’s plan. As DeSantis’ Surgeon General, Ladapo has pursued a campaign of vaccine misinformation, and been accused of scientific fraud after he “personally altered” critical results of a COVID vaccine study.
“Ladapo’s changes,” Politico reported in April, “presented the risks of cardiac death to be more severe than previous versions of the study. He later used the final document in October to bolster disputed claims that Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines were dangerous to young men.”
“The surgeon general, a well-known Covid-19 vaccine skeptic, faced a backlash from the medical community after he made the assertions, which go against guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and American Academy of Pediatrics. But Ladapo’s statements aligned well with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ stance against mandatory Covid-19 vaccination.”
In May, the Orlando Sentinel reported, “Ladapo says anti-vaccine crusade was God’s plan.”
In its deep profile of Ladapo, the Sentinel quotes the Florida Surgeon General saying the COVID-19 vaccine “has a terrible safety profile,” and, “At this point in the pandemic, I’m not sure anyone should be taking them.”
The newspaper adds, “In a December interview with Republican politician Dr. Ben Carson, Ladapo said his wife encouraged him to speak out about the COVID-19 vaccine.”
“Even though I’m chatting with you here, it’s really a mom-and-pop operation. It’s my wife and I,” Ladapo told Carson, the Sentinel reported. “… She has been so vocal against these things for kids since … it was just a twinkle in the eyes of the CEOs of Pfizer and Moderna. She just knew that they were up to absolutely no good and she was right.”
Dr. Ladapo’s wife, Brianna Ladapo, “is also the one who convinced Ladapo to go to the counseling that he believes was God’s plan to give him the courage to speak out against COVID-19 policy.”
Before becoming Surgeon General, “Ladapo signed the Great Barrington Declaration along with 47,000 other medical practitioners, which called for people to build an immunity to COVID through natural infection when possible in order to reach herd immunity, rather than isolating or wearing face masks.”
Governor DeSantis’ crusade against scientifically-accepted public health measures, measures that Ladapo also opposes, has impacted Florida’s COVID-19 response, with disastrous results.
Although a report last year found Florida neglected to report thousands of COVID deaths during the pandemic, the Sunshine State still had poor results battling the deadly virus.
Florida ranked tenth-worst in per-capita COVID deaths, and eight-worst in COVID cases per capita.
That performance continues to this day.
“By state, Hawaii and Florida saw the highest rates of new COVID-19 hospitalizations,” U.S. News and World Report reported last week, “more than twice the national rate.”
Speaking to Fox News Thursday night, behind a chyron that read “Liberals Bring Back COVID Hysteria,” Governor DeSantis adamantly insisted his COVID polices are the right ones, as he praised Dr. Ladapo and pledged to install him at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
“We’re going to clean house in places like the CDC,” DeSantis said, “they didn’t follow the science during COVID they followed the narrative during COVID and that was very, very destructive.”
“So we will clean house with personnel. You’re gonna have people in with me like my surgeon general in Florida, Dr. Joseph Ladapo,” DeSantis continued.
“These are people that were right about COVID from day one. They were pilloried by a very politicized scientific establishment but they stood their ground, and they’ve been proved right. Those are the people that need to be in positions, not the political actors that we’ve seen over the last four or five years.”
Watch below or at this link.
DeSantis: We’re going to clean house at places like the CDC… We will clean house with personnel. You’re going to have people in with me like my Surgeon General in Florida pic.twitter.com/VaFpmVTfst
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 8, 2023
OPINION
‘Calling for Civil War’: Huckabee Slammed for Saying Elections May Be Decided by ‘Bullets’ if Trump Loses Over Legal Cases
Former Arkansas Republican governor Mike Huckabee on Wednesday appeared to issue a threat of violence, according to some critics, if legal issues prevent Donald Trump from winning the 2024 presidential election.
Huckabee, a political commentator, ordained Baptist minister, twice-failed Republican presidential candidate, anti-LGBTQ activist, and the father of current Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said on his Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) show Wednesday that future elections will be decided by “bullets” not “ballots” if Trump – who is facing 91 criminal felony charges in four indictments across three jurisdictions – does not win back the White House due to legal entanglements.
“Do you know how political opponents to those in power are dealt with in third world dictatorships, banana republics, and communist regimes?” Huckabee, a far-right wing religious extremist, asked his audience. “Well, it’s simple. The people in power use their police agencies to arrest their opponents for made up crimes in an attempt to discredit them, bankrupt them, imprison them, exile them, or all of the above.”
READ MORE: Tuberville ‘Aiding and Abetting Communist Regimes’ US Military Chief Charges, Leading to Experts Slamming GOP Senator
“And if you’re not paying attention,” Huckabee continued, “you may not realize that Joe Biden is using exactly those tactics to make sure that Donald Trump is not his opponent in 2024. Here’s the problem: if these tactics end up working to keep Trump from winning, or even running in 2024, it is going to be the last American election that will be decided by ballots rather than bullets.”
Critics blasted Huckabee.
“Personally, I think my governor should denounce these remarks made by her father, a former governor of the same state, in defense of her former boss’s attempt to overthrow American democracy,” said columnist Alan Elrod, co-founder, president, and CEO of The Pulaski Institution.
“Republicans politicians continue to push the narrative that if they lose, violence is the only option. When will the media start making a bigger deal about this?” observed marketing executive Tim Fullerton.
READ MORE: ‘Loves to Read’: Why Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt is Praising ‘Ivy League Trained’ Ron DeSantis’ Climate Change Denialism
Well-known anti-gun activist Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was murdered during the Parkland school mass shooting, slammed Huckabee as “a domestic terrorist who has gotten away with using religion for too many years while pushing hate and violence. His most recent comments should be taken seriously and result in his arrest.”
“Mike Huckabee is the worst of us,” declared author John Pavlovitz.
Former Republican U.S. Congresman Joe Walsh blasted Huckabee, saying he is “straight up calling for civil war.”
Watch Huckabee’s remarks below or at this link.
Mike Huckabee warns that if Trump’s legal problems prevent him from winning in 2024, “it is going to be the last American election that will be decided by ballots rather than bullets.” https://t.co/ktwb4fyANo pic.twitter.com/0msd1gvD8i
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 6, 2023
OPINION
Special Counsel to Seek Indictment of Hunter Biden on Gun Charges: Report
The U.S. Dept. of Justice says it will seek a grand jury indictment of Hunter Biden, a private citizen and the son of President Joe Biden, on gun charges.
“Special counsel David Weiss intends to seek an indictment against President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, relating to gun charges by the end of the month,” CNN reports.
Weiss, a Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney, was appointed as a special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland last month.
He has been investigating Hunter Biden for years.
“Hunter Biden had previously reached a deal involving a gun possession charge that would have allowed him to avoid prosecution if he met certain conditions over a 24 month period. Once his plea deal fell apart in court the future of the gun deal has been in limbo,” according to CNN.
“The Speedy Trial Act requires that the Government obtain the return of an indictment by a grand jury by Friday, September 29, 2023, at the earliest. The Government intends to seek the return of an indictment in this case before that date,” the special counsel’s office said in a court filing, CNN adds.
The Associated Press adds, “The exact charges the president’s son would face were not immediately clear, but appeared related to a gun possession charge in which he was accused of having a firearm while being a drug user.”
Image via Wikimedia
OPINION
‘Loves to Read’: Why Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt is Praising ‘Ivy League Trained’ Ron DeSantis’ Climate Change Denialism
Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt is praising Ron DeSantis’ climate change denialism after the Florida Republican governor and trailing 2024 presidential candidate sat down with her fellow Fox News host, former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for an interview that aired on the right-wing cable channel’s “Outnumbered” show Wednesday.
“President Biden also said when standing here in the state of Florida, ‘nobody intelligent can deny the impact of climate crises,'” McEnany told DeSantis, amid news reports Wednesday that over “80 million Americans are under heat alerts as temperatures soar toward record highs across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.”
The Florida governor in his Fox News interview accused President Joe Biden of “trying to politicize the weather.”
In the highly-edited clip that aired on Fox News (below), DeSantis said, “I study history, and they act like this is somehow unprecedented. It’s not. this area, the big bend, got hit by a storm, almost the exact same track, in 1896, that had 125 mile per hour winds.”
“So the idea that we’ve not had powerful storms until recently, that’s just not factually true. And so when they, that’s the first thing they want to say, you have to ask, why are you trying to politicize the weather?”
After the clip ran, Earhardt commented on McEnany’s interview with DeSantis.
“Alright, so that’s a little taste of it, and he’s saying, ‘I’ve studied this,’ and I believe it because he is Ivy League trained and he is such a – he loves to read.”
Earlier this year, NPR reported on a “sweeping new report by top climate scientists and meteorologists” that “describes how climate change drove unprecedented heat waves, floods and droughts in recent years. The annual report from the American Meteorological Society (AMS) compiles the leading science about the role of climate change in extreme weather.”
Last week MSNBC’s Chris Hayes described DeSantis’ position on climate change as “essentially vaccine denialism at a civilizational scale.”
Watch the Fox News clip below or at this link.
DeSantis on Biden linking climate change with severe storms: “Why are you trying to politicize the weather?” pic.twitter.com/dTtt0TrQzq
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 6, 2023
