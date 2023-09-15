OPINION
‘Sick and Disturbing’: Critics Slam ‘Family Values’ GOP Governor Over Alleged Affair With Former Top Trump Aide
South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem has been engaged in a “years-long clandestine” extra-marital relationship with former top Trump aide Corey Lewandowski, according to the Daily Mail. Governor Noem, who celebrated her 30th wedding anniversary last year, is 51 and has three children. Now she is the target of critics who are blasting what they see as her “hypocrisy.”
“Married South Dakota governor Kristi Noem, 51 – who stresses her belief in ‘family values’ – and Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski, who is also married, began carrying on in 2019, if not before,” the Daily Mail reported.
Noem is rumored to be a possible top Trump vice presidential pick. She endorsed the ex-president, currently facing 91 criminal felony charges, in his re-election bid just last week.
Noem auditioning for Trump VP slot: Some people can’t figure why Trump is so popular. Why are people so loyal to him? I’m convinced it’s because we have never seen anything or anyone like him ever pic.twitter.com/hgvSJ7Bp9H
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 9, 2023
Governor Noem has been at the forefront of anti-LGBTQ legislation and attacks, including on transgender children and same-sex marriage.
When the U.S. Supreme Court ruled same-sex couples constitutionally have the same rights and responsibilities as different-sex couples, Noem’s spokesperson said she “believes marriage is a special bond between a man and a woman.”
READ MORE: Trump Says He's 'Wired Differently' and Doesn't Worry About Going to Jail: NBC News
During her 2018 run for governor Noem told South Dakota Public Broadcasting, “My relationship with the Lord is my foundation in all things. As a result, the values I hold according to biblical principles impact my decisions: we are called to love, but we’re also instructed to stand for truth. I’m hopeful my leadership reflects that.”
She has supported a constitutional amendment to ban same-sex marriage. In 2021 she signed into law legislation allowing South Dakotans to use their religious beliefs to discriminate against LGBTQ people.
In February, Noem signed into law a ban on gender-affirming health care for transgender minors. Last year she signed a law “restricting transgender women and girls from playing on school sports teams that match their gender identity in public schools and post-secondary institutions,” according to ABC News.
The Daily Mail on Friday, citing “multiple sources,” reported it had “uncovered evidence of Lewandowski and Noem’s fling: Dozens of trips that mixed business with pleasure, private flights and luxury resort stays.”
“Neither denied the affair when asked by DailyMail.com. The Governor issued a statement attacking us for the timing of the article, while Lewandowski did not respond to a request for comment.”
“The pair met up Friday for a Trump campaign rally in Rapid City, South Dakota, but were careful to have no public interaction – despite being close for years,” the Daily Mail also reported, adding they “were made aware of a pending story about their relationship.”
“The two were first suspected of being romantically involved in 2021, but Noem scornfully dismissed the story as ‘total garbage and a disgusting lie’ at the time.”
These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie. These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can’t achieve anything without a man’s help.
I love Bryon. I’m proud of the God-fearing family we’ve raised together. Now I’m getting back to work
— Governor Kristi Noem (@GovKristiNoem) September 29, 2021
Noem “won the governorship in 2018 promising to uphold the wholesome family values that she said South Dakotans have ‘long embraced’,” according to the Daily Mail. “Defending ‘traditional marriage’, which she defined as ‘a special, God-given union between one man and one woman’, was particularly important to her,” and “was the foundation for her beliefs, policy priorities and the ideals she lives by, said Noem, who has a son and two daughters with her husband Bryon who she married in 1992.”
Critics blast Noem’s family values claims.
Republican former U.S. Congressman Adam Kinzinger, now a CNN Senior Political Commentator pointed to the Daily Mail story and wrote: “Sick and disturbing.”
READ MORE: 'I've Never Changed My Position': McCarthy Picks Fight With Reporter After Saying No Impeachment Inquiry Without a Vote
Civil rights attorney, Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinic clinical instructor, and transgender rights activist Alejandra Caraballo pointed to the Daily Mail’s article and wrote on social media, “The family values people are at it again.”
The family values people are at it again. pic.twitter.com/rz7sBIdctL
— Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) September 15, 2023
“Governor Kristi Noem, who is against same-sex marriage, has received awards in the past for championing ‘family values,'” notes journalist Yashar Ali. “She can’t remain faithful in her own marriage but thinks same-sex couples shouldn’t be allowed to get married.”
Michael Musto, longtime journalist and commentator, wrote on social media: “Hey, @GovKristiNoem. Will you still be promoting ‘family values’, praising God, and demonizing queer people?”
“Listen,” said Charlotte Clymer, the activist, writer, and former Human Rights Campaign press secretary. “I don’t care what other folks consensually do in their relationships because it’s none of my business. The problem is when conservatives like Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski make the private lives of others, like LGBTQ people, their business. The hypocrisy is nasty.”
“My, apparently, highly controversial view is that ‘family values’ — that is, recognizing the value of family is in its necessary foundation for a healthy society — is nowhere better expressed, and finds no greater advocacy, than in the LGBTQ community,” she added.
The Daily Mail’s exclusive also includes this anecdote.
“In the months leading up to the 2020 election, Noem and Lewandowski became virtually inseparable companions on the Trump campaign trail,” the Mai reported. “By then, their relationship was an open secret at the White House and among high-level GOP lobbyists and political consultants.”
“‘It became a joke,’ says the Trump Administration employee who had first seen them at AMPFest.”
“‘Every time someone said something about how Kristi would be a savior to the conservative movement, someone else would say, ‘Right, the savior that’s f**king Corey Lewandowski’.'”
See the social media posts and video above or at this link.
READ MORE: 'I'm Not Going to Answer That': Trump Loses It When Asked Questions About Classified Documents in Heated Interview
DeSantis Pledges to Install His Surgeon General, Who Reportedly Said Anti-Vax Policies Are God’s Plan, at CDC
Governor Ron DeSantis is pledging to “clean house” at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and says he will install his current, highly controversial Surgeon General at the nation’s top public health agency, should the Florida Republican win the White House.
Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who DeSantis hired away from the University of California, Los Angeles, is known as an anti-vaxxer who claims his opposition to the life-saving COVID vaccines is God’s plan. As DeSantis’ Surgeon General, Ladapo has pursued a campaign of vaccine misinformation, and been accused of scientific fraud after he “personally altered” critical results of a COVID vaccine study.
“Ladapo’s changes,” Politico reported in April, “presented the risks of cardiac death to be more severe than previous versions of the study. He later used the final document in October to bolster disputed claims that Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines were dangerous to young men.”
“The surgeon general, a well-known Covid-19 vaccine skeptic, faced a backlash from the medical community after he made the assertions, which go against guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and American Academy of Pediatrics. But Ladapo’s statements aligned well with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ stance against mandatory Covid-19 vaccination.”
READ MORE: 'You're Going to Prison': Navarro Heckled After Insisting He Likely Won't Do Time in Off the Rails Press Conference
In May, the Orlando Sentinel reported, “Ladapo says anti-vaccine crusade was God’s plan.”
In its deep profile of Ladapo, the Sentinel quotes the Florida Surgeon General saying the COVID-19 vaccine “has a terrible safety profile,” and, “At this point in the pandemic, I’m not sure anyone should be taking them.”
The newspaper adds, “In a December interview with Republican politician Dr. Ben Carson, Ladapo said his wife encouraged him to speak out about the COVID-19 vaccine.”
“Even though I’m chatting with you here, it’s really a mom-and-pop operation. It’s my wife and I,” Ladapo told Carson, the Sentinel reported. “… She has been so vocal against these things for kids since … it was just a twinkle in the eyes of the CEOs of Pfizer and Moderna. She just knew that they were up to absolutely no good and she was right.”
Dr. Ladapo’s wife, Brianna Ladapo, “is also the one who convinced Ladapo to go to the counseling that he believes was God’s plan to give him the courage to speak out against COVID-19 policy.”
Before becoming Surgeon General, “Ladapo signed the Great Barrington Declaration along with 47,000 other medical practitioners, which called for people to build an immunity to COVID through natural infection when possible in order to reach herd immunity, rather than isolating or wearing face masks.”
Governor DeSantis’ crusade against scientifically-accepted public health measures, measures that Ladapo also opposes, has impacted Florida’s COVID-19 response, with disastrous results.
READ MORE: 'I Am Not Going to Take That': DeSantis Lashes Out at Man Accusing Him of Allowing 'People to Hunt People Like Me'
Although a report last year found Florida neglected to report thousands of COVID deaths during the pandemic, the Sunshine State still had poor results battling the deadly virus.
Florida ranked tenth-worst in per-capita COVID deaths, and eight-worst in COVID cases per capita.
That performance continues to this day.
“By state, Hawaii and Florida saw the highest rates of new COVID-19 hospitalizations,” U.S. News and World Report reported last week, “more than twice the national rate.”
Speaking to Fox News Thursday night, behind a chyron that read “Liberals Bring Back COVID Hysteria,” Governor DeSantis adamantly insisted his COVID polices are the right ones, as he praised Dr. Ladapo and pledged to install him at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
“We’re going to clean house in places like the CDC,” DeSantis said, “they didn’t follow the science during COVID they followed the narrative during COVID and that was very, very destructive.”
“So we will clean house with personnel. You’re gonna have people in with me like my surgeon general in Florida, Dr. Joseph Ladapo,” DeSantis continued.
“These are people that were right about COVID from day one. They were pilloried by a very politicized scientific establishment but they stood their ground, and they’ve been proved right. Those are the people that need to be in positions, not the political actors that we’ve seen over the last four or five years.”
Watch below or at this link.
DeSantis: We’re going to clean house at places like the CDC… We will clean house with personnel. You’re going to have people in with me like my Surgeon General in Florida pic.twitter.com/VaFpmVTfst
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 8, 2023
READ MORE: 'Calling for Civil War': Huckabee Slammed for Saying Elections May Be Decided by 'Bullets' if Trump Loses Over Legal Cases
‘Calling for Civil War’: Huckabee Slammed for Saying Elections May Be Decided by ‘Bullets’ if Trump Loses Over Legal Cases
Former Arkansas Republican governor Mike Huckabee on Wednesday appeared to issue a threat of violence, according to some critics, if legal issues prevent Donald Trump from winning the 2024 presidential election.
Huckabee, a political commentator, ordained Baptist minister, twice-failed Republican presidential candidate, anti-LGBTQ activist, and the father of current Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said on his Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) show Wednesday that future elections will be decided by “bullets” not “ballots” if Trump – who is facing 91 criminal felony charges in four indictments across three jurisdictions – does not win back the White House due to legal entanglements.
“Do you know how political opponents to those in power are dealt with in third world dictatorships, banana republics, and communist regimes?” Huckabee, a far-right wing religious extremist, asked his audience. “Well, it’s simple. The people in power use their police agencies to arrest their opponents for made up crimes in an attempt to discredit them, bankrupt them, imprison them, exile them, or all of the above.”
READ MORE: Tuberville 'Aiding and Abetting Communist Regimes' US Military Chief Charges, Leading to Experts Slamming GOP Senator
“And if you’re not paying attention,” Huckabee continued, “you may not realize that Joe Biden is using exactly those tactics to make sure that Donald Trump is not his opponent in 2024. Here’s the problem: if these tactics end up working to keep Trump from winning, or even running in 2024, it is going to be the last American election that will be decided by ballots rather than bullets.”
Critics blasted Huckabee.
“Personally, I think my governor should denounce these remarks made by her father, a former governor of the same state, in defense of her former boss’s attempt to overthrow American democracy,” said columnist Alan Elrod, co-founder, president, and CEO of The Pulaski Institution.
“Republicans politicians continue to push the narrative that if they lose, violence is the only option. When will the media start making a bigger deal about this?” observed marketing executive Tim Fullerton.
READ MORE: 'Loves to Read': Why Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt is Praising 'Ivy League Trained' Ron DeSantis' Climate Change Denialism
Well-known anti-gun activist Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was murdered during the Parkland school mass shooting, slammed Huckabee as “a domestic terrorist who has gotten away with using religion for too many years while pushing hate and violence. His most recent comments should be taken seriously and result in his arrest.”
“Mike Huckabee is the worst of us,” declared author John Pavlovitz.
Former Republican U.S. Congresman Joe Walsh blasted Huckabee, saying he is “straight up calling for civil war.”
Watch Huckabee’s remarks below or at this link.
Mike Huckabee warns that if Trump’s legal problems prevent him from winning in 2024, “it is going to be the last American election that will be decided by ballots rather than bullets.” https://t.co/ktwb4fyANo pic.twitter.com/0msd1gvD8i
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 6, 2023
READ MORE: 'How Much the Former President Should Pay Her': Judge Hands Trump Big Loss in E. Jean Carroll Case
Special Counsel to Seek Indictment of Hunter Biden on Gun Charges: Report
The U.S. Dept. of Justice says it will seek a grand jury indictment of Hunter Biden, a private citizen and the son of President Joe Biden, on gun charges.
“Special counsel David Weiss intends to seek an indictment against President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, relating to gun charges by the end of the month,” CNN reports.
Weiss, a Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney, was appointed as a special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland last month.
He has been investigating Hunter Biden for years.
READ MORE: Tuberville 'Aiding and Abetting Communist Regimes' US Military Chief Charges, Leading to Experts Slamming GOP Senator
“Hunter Biden had previously reached a deal involving a gun possession charge that would have allowed him to avoid prosecution if he met certain conditions over a 24 month period. Once his plea deal fell apart in court the future of the gun deal has been in limbo,” according to CNN.
“The Speedy Trial Act requires that the Government obtain the return of an indictment by a grand jury by Friday, September 29, 2023, at the earliest. The Government intends to seek the return of an indictment in this case before that date,” the special counsel’s office said in a court filing, CNN adds.
The Associated Press adds, “The exact charges the president’s son would face were not immediately clear, but appeared related to a gun possession charge in which he was accused of having a firearm while being a drug user.”
Image via Wikimedia
