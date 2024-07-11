‘Dead Heat’: Biden Ahead or Tied With Trump in Two New Post-Debate Polls

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi served up sharp criticism of The New York Times after the paper of record engaged in “some misrepresentations” of her remarks, she said, in which she almost exclusively had praised President Joe Biden.

The California Democrat who became the first woman Speaker and is seen by many as the most successful in modern history, in an MSNBC interview Wednesday morning declared President Biden was “absolutely spectacular” when he delivered his speech at the NATO summit on Tuesday, noting he received ovations “over and over again…for what he had to say and the force with which he said it.”

She called it “a beautifully received energetic presentation by the President.”

“Politics is politics,” Pelosi continued, saying, “we are the Democratic Party, a party that is, shall we say, not lockstep.”

“But this president has been a great president. And I can tell you firsthand as a person who orchestrated many of the pieces of legislation that the President takes great pride in, and he should, because he was there at the table, chapter and verse, very conversant with a vision of purpose, with the knowledge of the issues with values, underlining at all. And again, always asking the question, what does this mean to working families in our country, so any thought that he wasn’t able to deliver on all of those is, I can just say, just didn’t happen.”

Asked point-blank, “Does he have your support to be the head of the Democratic ticket?” Pelosi replied: “It’s up to the President to decide if he is going to run. We’re all encouraging him to to make that decision. Because time is running short. The, I think, overwhelming support of the caucus – it’s not for me to say, I’m not the head of the caucus anymore – but he’s beloved. He is respected, and people want him to make that decision, he has to make.”

Told President Biden “has said firmly this week he is going to run,” she was asked, “Do you want him to run?”

“I want him to do whatever he decides to do. And that’s, that’s the way it is, whatever he decides we go with, I think it’s really important and I would hope everyone would join in to let him deal with this NATO conference. This is a very big deal, 30 heads of – over 30 heads of state are here. He is the host of it. That means not just hosting, it means orchestrating the discussion and setting the agenda and he’s doing so magnificently. And I’ve said to everyone, let’s, let’s just hold off, whatever you’re thinking. Either tell somebody privately, but you don’t have to put that out on the table until we see how we go this week.”

She went on to say, “I’m very proud of the president.”

But The New York Times ran this headline: “Pelosi Suggests That Biden Could Reconsider Decision to Stay in the Race.”

In its report, which it, once again, updated without informing readers of how or why, The Times, contrary to the transcript above, spun its own reporting:

“Her comments amounted to a bombshell among Democrats who are puzzling over Mr. Biden’s future, but the former speaker quickly moved to walk back any suggestion that she was suggesting he should exit the race.”

The Times added a statement from Speaker Emerita Pelosi:

“’The president is great, and there are some misrepresentations of what I have said,’ she said in a statement to The New York Times. ‘I never said he should reconsider his decision. The decision is the president’s. I don’t know what’s happened to The New York Times that they make up news. It isn’t true.'”

It went on to call Pelosi “one of the most seasoned and cutthroat politicians in the House.”

Watch the entire Pelosi interview below or at this link.

