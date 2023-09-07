‘You’re Going to Prison’: Navarro Heckled After Insisting He Likely Won’t Do Time in Off the Rails Press Conference

Minutes after a jury found him guilty on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress former Trump White House advisor Peter Navarro was telling reporters he was all but certain he would not be sentenced to jail time in a press conference that quickly went off the rails.

A persistent protestor who has attended several of his press events accused another protestor of assault.

The bane of Peter Navarro’s existence shows up yet again after he was found guilty of contempt of Congress, causing his post-verdict presser to quickly go off the rails. “That man just assaulted me. He stuck a flag pole up in between my legs! … I want to press charges.” pic.twitter.com/TN0Ll0GFty — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 7, 2023

Then, lamenting he was unable to have a “conversation” with America, Navarro cited the “divide in our country between the woke Marxist left and everybody else.”

Navarro: Sad day for America not because they were guilty verdicts… because I can’t come out and have an honest conversation pic.twitter.com/G4a5v8PTsh — Acyn (@Acyn) September 7, 2023

“I also know the likelihood of me going to prison is relatively small because we are right on this issue,” Navarro also told reporters, saying, “the Dept. of Justice told us so, in memos that spanned more than 50 years.”

Legal experts appeared to disagree, as did the jury, which returned a guilty verdict in under five hours in a trial that started just two days earlier.

As he was making his claim, his heckler interjected, shouting, “You’re going to prison.”

Navarro: The likelihood of me going to prison is relatively small because we are right on the issue Protester: *coughs* bullshit Anarchy Princess: You’re going to prison pic.twitter.com/f1abH5bHMo — Acyn (@Acyn) September 7, 2023

Also after the jury found him guilty, Navarro attorney Stan Woodward told the judge he wanted a mistrial, The Hill reported. He alleged jurors were allowed to go outside during a short break and may have seen protestors before announcing their verdict.

“However, prosecutors claimed they did not see any protesters outside the exit used by the jurors, and the presiding judge, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, said he would not rule on the mistrial request until the defense provided him with video or photo evidence.”

Watch the videos above or at this link.

