‘Calling for Civil War’: Huckabee Slammed for Saying Elections May Be Decided by ‘Bullets’ if Trump Loses Over Legal Cases

Former Arkansas Republican governor Mike Huckabee on Wednesday appeared to issue a threat of violence, according to some critics, if legal issues prevent Donald Trump from winning the 2024 presidential election.

Huckabee, a political commentator, ordained Baptist minister, twice-failed Republican presidential candidate, anti-LGBTQ activist, and the father of current Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said on his Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) show Wednesday that future elections will be decided by “bullets” not “ballots” if Trump – who is facing 91 criminal felony charges in four indictments across three jurisdictions – does not win back the White House due to legal entanglements.

“Do you know how political opponents to those in power are dealt with in third world dictatorships, banana republics, and communist regimes?” Huckabee, a far-right wing religious extremist, asked his audience. “Well, it’s simple. The people in power use their police agencies to arrest their opponents for made up crimes in an attempt to discredit them, bankrupt them, imprison them, exile them, or all of the above.”

“And if you’re not paying attention,” Huckabee continued, “you may not realize that Joe Biden is using exactly those tactics to make sure that Donald Trump is not his opponent in 2024. Here’s the problem: if these tactics end up working to keep Trump from winning, or even running in 2024, it is going to be the last American election that will be decided by ballots rather than bullets.”

Critics blasted Huckabee.

“Personally, I think my governor should denounce these remarks made by her father, a former governor of the same state, in defense of her former boss’s attempt to overthrow American democracy,” said columnist Alan Elrod, co-founder, president, and CEO of The Pulaski Institution.

“Republicans politicians continue to push the narrative that if they lose, violence is the only option. When will the media start making a bigger deal about this?” observed marketing executive Tim Fullerton.

Well-known anti-gun activist Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was murdered during the Parkland school mass shooting, slammed Huckabee as “a domestic terrorist who has gotten away with using religion for too many years while pushing hate and violence. His most recent comments should be taken seriously and result in his arrest.”

“Mike Huckabee is the worst of us,” declared author John Pavlovitz.

Former Republican U.S. Congresman Joe Walsh blasted Huckabee, saying he is “straight up calling for civil war.”

Watch Huckabee’s remarks below or at this link.

Mike Huckabee warns that if Trump’s legal problems prevent him from winning in 2024, “it is going to be the last American election that will be decided by ballots rather than bullets.” https://t.co/ktwb4fyANo pic.twitter.com/0msd1gvD8i — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 6, 2023

