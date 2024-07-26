News
JD Vance Suggested America Should ‘Punish’ People for Not Having Children
Trump vice presidential running mate JD Vance, under fire for his 2021 remarks calling Democrats “childless cat ladies” and saying parents should be given more voting rights than those without children, is now being criticized after video resurfaced of him suggesting people who don’t have children should be punished, because not having kids is “bad.”
Vance, closely tied to the “broligarch” class of right-wing tech billionaires like Peter Thiel and Elon Musk, is a venture capitalist whose memoir catapulted him to national attention, which he parlayed into a successful U.S. Senate run with the backing of his uber-wealthy mentors.
Before announcing his 2022 Senate run, Vance made numerous public appearances, including sharing his extremist views with powerful talk show host, far-right wing activist, and Christian nationalist Charlie Kirk.
“So JD,” Kirk, a member of the highly-secretive Council on National Policy asked, according to ABC News, “what are you going to do to change this conversation? Everything we have to do should be about moving ideas from unthinkable, to sensible, to popular, to policy.”
READ MORE: Trump Said Some Disabled People – Including His Young Relative – Should Just ‘Die’: Nephew
“In response,” ABC News reports, “Vance, who at the time had not yet officially launched his 2022 Senate campaign, suggested that the country needed to ‘reward the things that we think are good’ and ‘punish the things that we think are bad’ — before suggesting that individuals without children should be taxed at a higher rate than those with children.”
The full quote, contained in video (below) posted Friday by the liberal super PAC and opposition research firm American Bridge, which comports with ABC News’ reporting, is, “we need to reward the things that we think are good and punish the things that we think are bad. So you talk about tax policy, let’s tax the things that are bad and not tax the things that are good. If you’re making $100,000, $400,000 a year and you’ve got three kids, you should pay a different, lower rate than if you are making the same amount of money and you don’t have any kids. It’s that simple.”
In that same year, 2021, Vance called universal child care, “a massive subsidy to the lifestyle preferences of the affluent over the preferences of the middle and working class.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Unreal. JD Vance claimed childless adults should pay a higher tax rate than those with children because we should “punish the things that we think are bad.” pic.twitter.com/LpIKAyLlOe
— American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) July 26, 2024
READ MORE: Trump’s Sudden Debate Withdrawal Linked to Looming Criminal Sentencing: Legal Experts
News
‘Close’: Trump Claims World War III Could Erupt if He Does Not Become President Again
Meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago on Friday, Donald Trump declared World War III is “close,” and issuing a warning suggesting if he does not win re-election in November it could erupt.
Video of his full remarks was published by Florida’s WPTV. A shorter clip is below.
Trump’s meeting, criticized by some as a violation of the Logan Act, comes at a critical time for the U.S. and Israel. Prime Minister Netanyahu, a Trump-supporter who is considered by some to be refusing to end the Gaza War, addressed Congress on Wednesday at the invitation of House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with Netanyahu on Thursday.
In May, The International Criminal Court (ICC) filed to obtain arrest warrants for Netanyahu, alleging war crimes.
READ MORE: JD Vance Suggested America Should ‘Punish’ People for Not Having Children
Trump quickly launched into an attack on Vice President Kamala Harris, who is his likely 2024 presidential opponent, telling reporters she is, “a radical left person, San Francisco, destroyed San Francisco. She’s really a destroyer. She isn’t a builder.”
“I actually don’t know how a person who’s Jewish can vote for her. But that’s up to them,” Trump added.
“Now she’s taken over and she’s worse than him. She’s actually worse than him. So we’ll see how it goes. But if it all works out. If we win, it’ll be very simple. It’s all gonna work out and very quickly.”
“If we don’t we’re going to end up with major wars in the Middle East and maybe a Third World War. You are closer to a Third World War right now than at any time since the Second World War. We’ve never been so close because we have incompetent people running our country,” Trump claimed.
Watch video below or at this link.
Trump is having a fake cabinet meeting with Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/pKYwfJeSYD
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 26, 2024
READ MORE: Trump Said Some Disabled People – Including His Young Relative – Should Just ‘Die’: Nephew
News
‘Extraordinary Weakness’: Trump ‘Pulling Out’ of Debate Shows ‘He’s Afraid’ Buttigieg Says
Pete Buttigieg says Donald Trump’s decision to “pull out” of a previously agreed presidential debate is an “extraordinary show of weakness,” especially for a candidate whose “calling card” is being a tough guy. The Transportation Secretary also observed the Trump campaign has been unable to adapt to President Joe Biden withdrawing from the race and endorsing his Vice President for the top of the ticket.
“Former President Donald Trump’s campaign on Thursday said it will not commit to a debate against Vice President Kamala Harris, at least until the Democratic Party makes a formal decision on its nominee,” Forbes reports.
Trump earlier this week had said he was uncomfortable with the debate being hosted by ABC News, despite having agreed to it back in May. But late Thursday night the Trump campaign served up a different reason when announcing the ex-president’s decision: “it would be inappropriate to schedule things with Harris because Democrats very well could still change their minds.”
MSNBC’s Sam Stein Thursday night described it as “backing out.”
“It’s extraordinary,” Buttigieg said on MSNBC Friday (video below), “tough talk is this guy’s calling card and now there’s this extraordinary show of weakness. He agreed to, you know, he said, ‘anytime, anyplace.’ But more than that, he agreed to this specific debate on this specific network on this specific date. And now he’s pulling out, and of course it shows that he’s afraid, it shows that he knows if the two of them are on a stage together, it’s not going to end well for him.”
RELATED: Buttigieg Top Choice for Harris VP Among Available Candidates: Poll
Buttigieg, one of about a dozen candidates being vetted to be Kamala Harris’s vice presidential running mate, added that Trump’s campaign “really has struggled to be about anything but Donald Trump and Joe Biden, and I think that’s the bigger pattern that you’re seeing here and part of why the Trump campaign is having such a hard time adapting.”
“Think about it: just in a matter of two or three days her campaign adapted to literally the biggest possible change, which is a change in the top of the ticket and yet, you know, within a couple of days that support consolidated and that message was clear.”
By comparison, Buttigieg said, the Trump campaign has “been flailing in a way that shows they’re unable to adapt. And to me, it’s not just that their entire strategic apparatus was built around tearing down Joe Biden. I think there’s something deeper, which is Donald Trump cannot conceive of a campaign that isn’t about the candidates.”
Earlier this week, Buttigieg targeted Trump’s vice-presidential running mate, U.S. Senator JD Vance, for his widely-criticized “childless cat ladies” comments from 2021. Vance, in part, had also claimed that the “entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”
READ MORE: ‘Super Creepy’: Vance and Masters’ Belief Politicians Have to Have Kids Called ‘Repugnant’
Buttigieg had responded, saying, “it’s not about his kids, or my kids, or the vice president’s family. It’s about your family, people’s families, whose well-being will depend on whether we go into a future led by somebody like Kamala Harris, who is focused on expanding the prosperity, the freedom, the well-being of our families.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
“Tough talk is this guy’s calling card. And now there’s this extraordinary show of weakness… he agreed to this specific debate, on this specific network, on this specific date, and now he’s pulling out. It shows that he’s afraid.”
— @PeteButtigieg on Harris-Trump debate pic.twitter.com/bltqZdm2nU
— Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) July 26, 2024
RELATED: Trump’s Sudden Debate Withdrawal Linked to Looming Criminal Sentencing: Legal Experts
News
Trump’s Sudden Debate Withdrawal Linked to Looming Criminal Sentencing: Legal Experts
New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan is expected to deny Donald Trump’s motion to dismiss his 34-criminal count conviction on September 6, and sentence the ex-president on September 18. That likelihood may be impacting his sudden decision, announced late Thursday night, to pull out from the ABC News September 10 presidential debate he previously agreed to.
These predictions and insights come from two legal experts, former FBI General Counsel and Mueller lead prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, and MSNBC legal correspondent Lisa Rubin.
Trump Campaign communications director Steven Cheung Thursday night in a press release claimed, “it would be inappropriate to schedule things with Harris because Democrats very well could still change their minds.” That statement came hours after the campaign’s Jason Miller had told Axios Trump would do multiple debates.
Cheung alleged there is “political chaos surrounding Crooked Joe Biden and the Democrat Party,” while claiming, “general election debate details cannot be finalized until Democrats formally decide on their nominee.”
READ MORE: Buttigieg Top Choice for Harris VP Among Available Candidates: Poll
The debate details were finalized in May, well before Donald Trump became his party’s nominee, and one debate took place in June. trump officially became the GOP nominee last week.
Meanwhile, news outlets report there is tremendous unity among grass roots Democrats and party leaders for Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential bid.
“Well, that sure was fast,” conservative historian and political analyst Jay Cost wrote Friday morning at The Washington Examiner. “Within 24 hours of Biden’s withdrawal, elite Democrats began lining up behind Vice President Kamala Harris, who as of this writing can claim to be the presumptive nominee,” he wrote, adding, “this does seem set in stone.”
Also falsely, Cheung stated: “There is a strong sense by many in the Democrat Party – namely Barack Hussein Obama – that Kamala Harris is a Marxist fraud who cannot beat President Trump, and they are still holding out for someone ‘better.’ ”
At 5:01 AM ET Friday morning, former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama formally endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, in video recorded earlier Thursday.
READ MORE: ‘Super Creepy’: Vance and Masters’ Belief Politicians Have to Have Kids Called ‘Repugnant’
Friday morning, Weissmann wrote:
“PREDICTION. On 9/6 Judge Merchan said he will rule on Trump’s motion to throw out the NY verdicts. He will deny it and will sentence Trump on the 9/18 scheduled date.
It will then be a choice between FORMER PROSECUTOR vs CURRENT CONVICT.”
On MSNBC Friday morning, Rubin noted, “you can understand why Trump would be very eager to avoid a debate with the person we are all referring to now, as the person who’s prosecuting the case, the biggest case against Donald Trump, if he’s still going to be a man convicted of 34 felony counts here in New York.”
Echoing Weissmann, Rubin added, “we are likely barreling toward a September 18 sentencing. That’s a firm date. We’ll see if they can somehow persuade Judge Merchan to change that. But if, as I suspect, on September 6, he comes back and says, ‘I’m going to keep this conviction,’ then September 18 is the date for sentencing.”
She added, “there’s nothing that the former or future president could do about that.”
Rubin reiterated her remarks on social media, writing, “For Trump, the legal and political are now inseparable. Is Trump’s refusal to schedule the next debate really about Harris not yet obtaining the nomination? Or does it reflect the understanding his NY conviction likely will stick (at least through November), reinforcing the prosecutor vs. criminal frame that could benefit her?”
READ MORE: US Strong Economic Growth ‘Continues to Defy Expectations,’ Expert Credits Biden Policies
