‘Stop the Attacks’: 1400 Black Women Leaders Demand DNC Support Biden and Harris
Amid reports of multiple top Democrats telling President Joe Biden he should end his reelection campaign, largely based on polling, more than 1400 Black women leaders and allies have sent Democratic Party leaders a letter demanding they support Biden, the presumptive nominee, and his running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris.
Calling the efforts to oust President Biden “unjust and undemocratic,” the letter states: “The Biden-Harris Administration is running on a solid record of historic legislative accomplishments and a commitment to finish their agenda to improve the lives of all Americans, protect our rights, freedoms and democracy. Further, we believe it is unfair and disruptive to judge President Biden for having a bad 90-minute debate performance against a serial liar who wants to destroy our democracy and be a dictator-in-chief.”
“Now is the time for the Democratic Party to stop the attacks against their own presidential nominee that ‘we the people’ voted for and focus on defeating the real threat to our democracy and that is Donald Trump,” they say.
The Hill reported on the letter Thursday afternoon.
No political affiliation was indicated.
Its signatories include attorney Keisha Lance Bottoms, the former Atlanta mayor and former Biden Director of the Office of Public Engagement, and former U.S. Senator Carol Moseley Braun, the first Black American woman elected to the Senate.
The letter also states the women “are writing to share our deep concern and dismay at the lack of unity being displayed by some of our elected democrats and Democratic Party leadership, who are not standing firmly and resolutely for the re-election of President Joseph Biden and his running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris.”
“During the primary election process held across the country earlier this year, 14 million Americans cast ballots for President Biden and Vice President Harris. They are the duly elected democratic party nominees for the 2024 Presidential election. We reject all efforts to disregard this fact or to circumvent the will of millions of voters who participated in a democratic process. The primaries held earlier this year were the appropriate time to challenge candidates for the nomination and press arguments about qualifications. The suggestion that any candidate who won their primary should simply step aside because victory appears difficult at the moment is disrespectful to the voters, unjust and undemocratic.
A small selection of other signatories include:
Political strategist and former acting DNC chair Donna Brazile
Former NAACP national president Hazel Dukes
LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter
Actress and producer Vivica Fox
Attorney CK Hoffler, former Chair of the National Bar Association
Star Jones, former co-host of “The View”
Tennessee state Rep. Karen Camper, the Democratic Minority Leader
Dr. Leslie Copeland-Tune, Chief Operating Officer of the National Council of Churches
North Carolina State Senator Kandie Smith
Regina Goodwin, Oklahoma state Rep. from 2015 to 2024, now state Senator-elect
‘Democratic Machine’ Strategists Behind Move to Oust Biden: Ex-Congressman
Former Republican U.S. Congressman David Jolly says the people trying to push President Joe Biden out of the 2024 election are not the voters but the “Democratic Machine,” political operatives like strategists and pollsters, and he warns that the “Biden coalition” is not just “transferable” to another candidate.
“What they have done is kneecap their own nominee,” Jolly, no longer a Republican, said Thursday on MSNBC. “And so is it past the point of no return? Maybe? Maybe not.”
Revealing he spoke with “someone exceedingly close to the President himself just last night,” Jolly says, “the message was very much what you heard from Quentin Fulks, nothing had actually changed.” Fulks is the Biden-Harris Principal Deputy Campaign Manager.
He says “the final chapter” of the effort to oust President Biden came “yesterday with the Adam Schiff release. Adam Schiff, somebody who will win his Senate race by 30 points had no reason to comment on this race, like [Senators] Jon Tester in Montana or Sherrod Brown in Ohio,” who are at risk of losing re-election.
Schiff on Wednesday publicly called for President Biden to exit the race.
“They had Adam Schiff use his political capital, because he can lose ten points by walking the plank a bit on this, and then they increase leaks around Speaker Pelosi and around Schumer and then the Obama story today.”
He added, “we can quickly dismiss polls and we should, but at the same time, they reflect a certain sentiment. Many Democrats are concerned, they’re worried, and so the Democratic machine will say, ‘look, three out of four Democrats want him out.’ But again, the head to head says, ‘Well, if he’s still our guy, still our guy. and we’re going all the way.’ ”
Jolly continued, saying, “there are voters that are going to be angry about what the machines are doing and here would be my biggest caution to the Democrats that are pulling off this fix: The Biden coalition is not fully transferable. The Biden coalition emerged out of the anti-Trump coalition. And what Democratic operatives believe today is that the anti-Trump coalition will be enough that whomever succeeds Biden can beat Trump. I don’t know that that’s the case. Because there are enough independents and unaffiliated voters who are proudly part of the Biden coalition today, who as you just pointed out, are watching the Democratic machine say that Democratic voters, ‘your voice doesn’t matter. ‘That’s hard to attract people back to the Democratic coalition after you implode.”
Jolly concluded, “the party is controlled by the machine. They controlled the machine to nominate Biden, and now they’re using the machine to control his exit. And my point is the members of the Biden coalition that performs, the non-Democratic Biden coalition members, are now looking at this saying, ‘what is different about a Democratic machine that controls the outcome, everything, versus a Republican machine that controls it?’ I agree. I think the fix was in before and I think the fix is in now.”
‘Have to Stop This Psychopath’: Conway Launches PAC Focused on Trump ‘Mental Instability’
Attorney George Conway, well-known for his anti-Trump commentary and analysis, has just launched the Anti-Psychopath political action committee, “dedicated to highlighting Donald Trump’s mental instability, bringing it to the forefront of national discussion.”
“I’m sorry to say,” Conway declares in the launch video below, which is interspersed with clips of Trump speaking, “the most important issue in [this] election isn’t being addressed: Donald Trump has never been right in the head. We’ve all seen videos of Trump slurring words … rambling nonsensically about sharks and electrocution … Hannibal Lecter. Trump’s problem is, he’s just nuts.”
The video goes on to quote others who, like Conway, know Trump.
“He’s a populist, authoritarian narcissist.” (Former GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan)
“He is a consummate narcissist.” (Former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr)
And from a news report: “Governor Chris Sununu called Trump ‘crazy.’ Adding, ‘I don’t think he’s so crazy he should be in a mental institution, but if he were in one, he ain’t getting out.’ ”
“He goes and he starts to say these wacky things, that’s what scares everybody about him.” (Former Trump UN Ambassador Nikki Haley)
“The country can’t be a therapy session for a troubled man like this.” (Barr again)
“Trump,” Conway continues, “is not simply eccentric or odd in a good way. He’s unwell, mentally unwell, in a dangerous way. He is indeed a pathological narcissist on a level we have never before seen. He’s malignant narcissist who is also a sociopath or psychopath. What these terms mean, is a Trump is a man who cares about nothing but himself, not you, not the country, not the laws and Constitution that a president swears to faithfully execute. And it also means that Trump is a pathological liar and that he lacks any moral conscience or capacity for remorse. These are the psychological characteristics of dangerous cult leaders and dictators. They shouldn’t be the traits of an American president.”
Conway also notes in the video and on social media he is donating over $340,000 of his own money to the organization, which is accepting donations.
Trump’s psychological condition explains everything about him—including his criminality. It’s why he stands convicted of 34 felonies.
I’ve contributed $343,434.34 of my own money to @PsychoPAC24. You can give $34.34, or any amount you like, here 👉https://t.co/hC6JK8c1Xw pic.twitter.com/BvsfiiyK7h
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 18, 2024
On Wednesday Conway posted what he described as “the official psychiatric diagnostic criteria for two very severe personality disorders,” and asked voters to decide if they fit candidate Trump.
Read these. Print them out. Send them to your friends and family. These are the official psychiatric diagnostic criteria for two very severe personality disorders.
Ask yourselves:
1. Which of these criteria does Donald Trump not satisfy? (Note that not all of them are… pic.twitter.com/54ayfTKWQk
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 17, 2024
Conway is also blasting the mainstream media:
“Now, you haven’t heard any of this discussed very much in the media. And that’s because too many people are afraid of talking about mental health issues, particularly Donald Trump’s, and that’s the problem we’re here to address. To understand Donald Trump, why he’s unfit for office there why he’s a danger to the Republic, you have to understand his psychological disorders. Trump’s malignant narcissism explains everything about it.”
“It explains his pathological lying.”
“His misogyny.”
“His racism.”
“His authoritarianism.”
“His endless quest for vengeance, his love for dictators. It may even explain his recent praise of Hannibal Lecter. It certainly accounts for his criminality.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
I’m pleased to announce the launch of the Anti-Psychopath Political Action Committee.
Because it’s time to start talking about what should be the number one issue in the 2024 presidential election.
Join the conversation at @PsychoPAC24 and at https://t.co/7Jw8lgMa2q. pic.twitter.com/vCL8dayVA8
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 18, 2024
‘You Better Start Packing Now’: Trump’s Former ICE Chief at RNC Vows to Deport ‘Millions’
As a sea of GOP delegates at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night waved pre-printed signs demanding “mass deportation now!” Tom Homan, who served as Donald Trump’s Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), promised in a second Trump administration he will deport “millions” of undocumented immigrants.
An RNC sign given to supporters on the third night reads, “MASS DEPORTATION NOW!”
“That is the kind of policy that is alarming, even cruel, even un-American to folks on the left, and that is the intended effect,” @tonydokoupil says, adding that he spoke with someone at the… pic.twitter.com/pSJqCr0mzg
— CBS News (@CBSNews) July 18, 2024
Homan, who in 2022 accepted a speaking invitation at a white supremacist conference organized by Nick Fuentes, at one point directed his remarks to the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the U.S.
“I got a message to the millions of illegal aliens that Joe Biden released in our country in violation of federal law. You better start packing now,” he warned as the GOP crowded erupted into loud cheers. “You’re damn right. ‘Cause you’re going home.”
Calling Trump – who has appeared with a large bandage on his ear after an assassination attempt Saturday – a “warrior” who’s “gonna make America safe again,” Homan then declared, “I got another message. Another message to the criminal cartels in Mexico.”
“You’ve smuggled enough fentanyl across this country to kill 148,000 young Americans. You have killed more Americans than every terrorist organization in the world combined. and when President Trump is back in office he’s gonna designate you a terrorist organization and he’s gonna wipe you off the face of the earth.”
“You’re done. You’re done.”
The vast majority of fentanyl “overwhelmingly” is smuggled through official U.S. points of entry by U.S. citizens for U.S. citizens, according to the CATO Institute, which states clearly: “U.S. Citizens Are Fentanyl Traffickers.”
“Only two years ago,” HuffPost on Wednesday reported, “Homan was invited to speak at a much smaller event: the America First Political Action Conference, a white supremacist confab organized by Nick Fuentes, the head of the deeply racist and antisemitic ‘groyper’ movement. HuffPost first reported that Homan was scheduled to speak at the 2022 event, with Homan explaining that his assistant had arranged his appearance and that they may have confused Fuentes’ group with another right-wing group. In his telling, it was only when Homan was actually at AFPAC, sitting at a table preparing his remarks, that he decided to do a Google search for Fuentes’ name.”
After doing some research at the event, Homan “got up and left” before it began.
HuffPost spoke with Homan at the time, and reported he “reiterat[ed] that he’s not racist. But a few minutes later, he called HuffPost to make a clarification. ‘I’m not saying this is a bad group,’ he said of Fuentes and the groypers. ‘I’m saying I don’t know.’ ”
Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation’s massive 920-page blueprint, has been called “a scheme to put virtually unlimited power in the hands of an authoritarian president, with mass firings of civil servants and the elimination of an independent Justice Department. It would cement in place a far-right, Christian nationalist, ‘biblical’ worldview as the foundation for law and policy.”
It calls for mass deportations, according to The New York Times.
“Besides being cruel,” Washington Monthly reported in May, “deporting 11 million unauthorized immigrants would cause labor shortages and slash national wage and salary income, likely triggering a recession and reigniting inflation.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
