‘Stop the Attacks’: 1400 Black Women Leaders Demand DNC Support Biden and Harris

Former Republican U.S. Congressman David Jolly says the people trying to push President Joe Biden out of the 2024 election are not the voters but the “Democratic Machine,” political operatives like strategists and pollsters, and he warns that the “Biden coalition” is not just “transferable” to another candidate.

“What they have done is kneecap their own nominee,” Jolly, no longer a Republican, said Thursday on MSNBC. “And so is it past the point of no return? Maybe? Maybe not.”

Revealing he spoke with “someone exceedingly close to the President himself just last night,” Jolly says, “the message was very much what you heard from Quentin Fulks, nothing had actually changed.” Fulks is the Biden-Harris Principal Deputy Campaign Manager.

He says “the final chapter” of the effort to oust President Biden came “yesterday with the Adam Schiff release. Adam Schiff, somebody who will win his Senate race by 30 points had no reason to comment on this race, like [Senators] Jon Tester in Montana or Sherrod Brown in Ohio,” who are at risk of losing re-election.

Schiff on Wednesday publicly called for President Biden to exit the race.

“They had Adam Schiff use his political capital, because he can lose ten points by walking the plank a bit on this, and then they increase leaks around Speaker Pelosi and around Schumer and then the Obama story today.”

He added, “we can quickly dismiss polls and we should, but at the same time, they reflect a certain sentiment. Many Democrats are concerned, they’re worried, and so the Democratic machine will say, ‘look, three out of four Democrats want him out.’ But again, the head to head says, ‘Well, if he’s still our guy, still our guy. and we’re going all the way.’ ”

Jolly continued, saying, “there are voters that are going to be angry about what the machines are doing and here would be my biggest caution to the Democrats that are pulling off this fix: The Biden coalition is not fully transferable. The Biden coalition emerged out of the anti-Trump coalition. And what Democratic operatives believe today is that the anti-Trump coalition will be enough that whomever succeeds Biden can beat Trump. I don’t know that that’s the case. Because there are enough independents and unaffiliated voters who are proudly part of the Biden coalition today, who as you just pointed out, are watching the Democratic machine say that Democratic voters, ‘your voice doesn’t matter. ‘That’s hard to attract people back to the Democratic coalition after you implode.”

Jolly concluded, “the party is controlled by the machine. They controlled the machine to nominate Biden, and now they’re using the machine to control his exit. And my point is the members of the Biden coalition that performs, the non-Democratic Biden coalition members, are now looking at this saying, ‘what is different about a Democratic machine that controls the outcome, everything, versus a Republican machine that controls it?’ I agree. I think the fix was in before and I think the fix is in now.”

