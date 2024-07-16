News
‘Release Your Medical Records’: No Report on Trump’s Health 3 Days After Assassination Attempt
Exactly 72 hours after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, neither his campaign nor his doctors have released any relevant information about the extent of his injuries, or any update on the health of the 78-year old man who just became the Republican Party’s presidential nominee.
While seeing apparent blood on his ear and dripping across his face, Americans have not been seen a medical report about the effects of the shooting that did take a supporter’s life and seriously wounded two other people.
Nor have Americans been told the extent of his injuries, how serious they were, if they were caused by a bullet, shrapnel, or shards of glass. No one has been told if any material entered the ex-president’s skull or brain, or if there is any lasting damage – cosmetic or otherwise.
READ MORE: Secret Service Arrests Florida Man Threatening to Kill President Biden 'Today!'
According to Eric Trump on Monday at the RNC, “my father got shot at. Somebody took off half his ear.”
“Somebody took off half his ear, but I can tell you that my father has never been more determined than he is right now.”
— Eric Trump on the assassination attempt against Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/6tftTlJBMK
— The Recount (@therecount) July 15, 2024
There are far more questions than answers, and the questions are growing.
“As an investigative journalist, I notice missing evidence & ask why,” writes former Forbes reporter Jonathan Greenberg, who exposed Trump’s “John Barron” con. “Why is Trump hiding medical report/ear imagery? Where are bullet forensics of shooter to Trump & 3 victims? Where was Trump & what was he doing for 10 days prior to shooting? Where was shooter past month?”
Greenberg’s question about the convicted ex-president’s whereabouts for ten days also has also gone unanswered. After the damning debate with President Joe Biden, but before Saturday’s shooting that could have taken Trump’s life, some expressed wonder about the convicted ex-president’s apparent 10-plus day disappearance. That wonder, for some, has turned into baseless conspiracy theories including one that alleges the assassination was staged and Trump disappeared for over a week to “rehearse” the plot.
RELATED: Was Trump Hit by a Bullet or Not? Calls Mount for Campaign to Release Medical Records
Attorney and former congressional special counsel John P. Flannery II, a frequent cable news guest, declared, “hey Don release your medical records.”
“I am in no way saying anything wasn’t as it seemed but can we at least get an official medical report on Trump’s ear?” asked professor of law Eric Segall on Tuesday.
“You would think someone would inquire about Trump’s medical report if for no other reason than Trump has not provided any medical updates or information, neither has the hospital that treated him,” remarked former Republican Party chairman Michael Steele. “Outside of Trump telling us he’s ‘fine’, how severe was the wound? Did he loose part of his ear (bullets do terrible things to flesh)? How long for recovery? Will the wound require cosmetic surgery? What about reports that it may not have been a bullet which wounded him but glass from the shattered teleprompter?”
“I mean isn’t fair to ask Trump to release the medical records? What was the extent of the injury? Is he healing? How is his health? What did the doctors say? This is a 78-year-old man who survived a shooting and is running for President after all,” commented Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali.
Watch the video above or at this link.
READ MORE: Biden Channels Lincoln in Address on Trump Assassination Attempt: 'We Are Not Enemies'
‘What Caused Trump’s Injury?’: Campaign Silent as Attempted Assassination Questions Mount
Four days after a 20-year old registered Republican shot at Donald Trump at an outdoor campaign rally, killing one man and wounding three others including the ex-president, questions continue to grow as the Trump campaign stays silent.
Trump on Saturday appeared to touch his ear, which moments later was seen covered in blood. The Secret Service is now under investigation. Trump had enough time to mouth “fight!” and pump his fists at the crowd, giving photographers the opportunity to take what are being called “iconic” images of the shooting. Trump even repeatedly demanded agents wait for him to find his shoes before pulling him to safety.
A CNN transcript shows Trump saying four times, “Let me get my shoes.”
To date, not a single physician who treated Trump at the local hospital has addressed the press with any medical information on the 78-year old who this week officially became the Republican Party nominee for president.
The New York Times on Tuesday reported U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), the disgraced former Physician to the President, said he traveled from Texas to Bedminster, New Jersey to be with Trump at his private golf course, arriving at 4:30 AM Sunday. According to The Times, Jackson “replaced the dressing on the former president’s ear on a flight to Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention.”
Jackson told The Times, “The bullet took a little bit off the top of his ear in an area that, just by nature, bleeds like crazy.” That was the extent of his medical remarks.
RELATED: 'Release Your Medical Records': No Report on Trump's Health 3 Days After Assassination Attempt
The Daily Beast adds Jackson spoke to far-right wing commentator Benny Johnson on Monday.
“Jackson was not at the rally in Pennsylvania, but previously said his nephew attended and was grazed by a stray bullet while sitting in the former president’s ‘friends and family’ section.”
“It was far enough away from his head that there was no concussive effect from the bullet, and it just took the top of his ear off,” Jackson said.
The Trump campaign has not released any medical reports, nor has it cited or directed reporters to Congressman Jackson’s remarks.
“So journalists who demanded detailed medical information about examinations of President Biden just… don’t care to hear from any actual medical personnel about the injury sustained by the former President Trump after an assassination attempt? This is insane,” declared civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn Ifill Wednesday morning. Ifill is a professor of law and the former president of the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund.
“I have many questions!” responded MSNBC anchor Joy Reid. “Like where are the medical reports? What caused Trump’s injury and what was the injury? Sheapnel? [sic] Glass? A bullet? Where were the three attendees who were shot seated or standing relative to Trump? Why was Trump allowed to stand and pose for photos, fist pumping for nearly ten seconds while asking about his shoe when there could easily havs [sic] been additional shooters? How did the gunman manage to get on the roof of the building WHERE THE LOCAL POLICE WERE LITERALLY INSIDE?”
Reid wasn’t done.
“More questions,” she continued, “does it make sense that a 17 year old who three year[s] later is a member of a far right gun group donated to any political organization, let alone @actblueorg??? Has the organization verified that? And where is this supposed ladder? Did he seriously bring a five foot ladder with him and his AR? Really? And why haven’t authorities released information about all three civilian victims, including a schematic of where they were standing or sitting?”
READ MORE: 'Fight! Fight! Fight!': RNC's 'Chilling' MAGA Chant Echoes Trump – and '1930's Germany'
Questions have swirled about a report of a $15 donation to a progressive group on January 20, 2021 – the day Joe Biden was inaugurated President. According to Snopes, a report that that donation came from a different Thomas Crooks, a 69-year old, are false.
“Thomas Crooks, the 20-year-old man who attempted to assassinate former U.S. President Donald Trump, once donated money to a political action committee aligned with the Democratic Party,” Snopes reports the claim, deeming it true.
Political commentator Bob Cesca on Wednesday quoted from this NBC News report that reads: “A Trump adviser on Tuesday declined to answer specific questions about the former president’s injury, telling NBC News that any statements about Trump’s health, his condition and medical care related to his ear would come directly from the former president.”
Cesca asks, “What’s he concealing?”
“Exactly, replied attorney and legal analyst Jeffrey Evan Gold.
“5 days after the event
No medical briefing.
No medical reports.
No doctor has come forth to even be interviewed in any publication.
Never seen anything like it in any mass shooting.”
“It has been several days since Trump was injured,” observed national security attorney Brad Moss Wednesday morning. “No medical reports. No statements from doctors. Nothing. And the media is barely talking about it, instead discussing an imaginary ‘pivot’.”
Former Republican U.S. Congressman Joe Walsh said, “No medical reports. No doctor’s statements. No information at all on the Republican nominee for President who was shot & injured four days ago. That’s just wrong. Shitty job media. If it were the Democratic nominee who’d been shot, Hannity, et al, would be blowing a gasket.”
Dr. Nick Mark writes: “The media silence on this is deafening. Did he have a head CT? What did it show? Did he have stitches? Tetanus shot? The NYT ran nonstop stories about Biden’s health after the debate but can’t be bothered to report on the health of someone who was literally shot in the head?”
RELATED: Was Trump Hit by a Bullet or Not? Calls Mount for Campaign to Release Medical Records
Secret Service Arrests Florida Man Threatening to Kill President Biden ‘Today!’
The U.S. Secret Service has arrested a man in Florida who allegedly made repeated threats to kill President Joe Biden, including saying he would “kill joe biden today!!”
Late Monday, according to Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Seamus Hughes, “the Secret Service arrested a Florida man, Jason Alday, for threatening to ‘slit Joe biden’s throat.’ ”
Hughes wrote at Lawfare about Saturday’s attempted assassination of Donald Trump: “We Should Have Seen the Attempted Assassination Coming.”
“The assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on Saturday was not a surprise to anyone paying attention. By almost every measure, the warning bells were sounding at a decibel level that should have been audible from the cosmos,” Hughes reported. “The attempted murder of a former president should be a wakeup call. Threats against public officials have been steadily rising for some time.”
READ MORE: 'Mortified' RFK Jr. Apologizes for Leaked Video of Trump Spinning Vaccine Conspiracies
Hughes is also “a senior research faculty member and policy associate at the University of Nebraska at Omaha-based National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology, and Education Center (NCITE),” according to his bio at Lawfare.
On social media Hughes posted a screenshot of the affidavit, and a link to the original.
To hammer this piece home, let’s break some news: Late yesterday, the Secret Service arrested a Florida man, Jason Alday, for threatening to “slit Joe biden’s throat” https://t.co/1bECrxxkZQ pic.twitter.com/yea4R5iK8t
— Seamus Hughes (@SeamusHughes) July 16, 2024
According to the affidavit, an account on Twitter/X that appears to be Alday’s posted on July 11: “I’ll kill joe biden today!!”
READ MORE: 'Indoctrination': Top Republicans Kick Off National Convention With Anti-LGBTQ Attacks
Other posts reportedly read:
“sources: Joe biden’s health is declining rapidly. Not doing too good at all. Should I finish him off?”
“The secret service sent a special agent n*gg*r to my house with gadsden county officers. I’Il still slit joe biden’s throat.”
“I want special agent matthews dead, too. stupid n*gg*r has gotta go!!”
“Where you at special agent matthews ? come arrest me n*gg*r!! this is Jason Alday!!”
READ MORE: Was Trump Hit by a Bullet or Not? Calls Mount for Campaign to Release Medical Records
‘Mortified’ RFK Jr. Apologizes for Leaked Video of Trump Spinning Vaccine Conspiracies
Hours before announcing he had chosen U.S. Senator JD Vance (R-OH) as his vice presidential running mate, Donald Trump met in Milwaukee on Monday with conspiracy theorist and anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is an independent candidate for President of the United States.
Tucker Carlson, the far-right wing former Fox News host, “helped broker the meeting,” The New York Times reports. Politico adds the meeting took place “to discuss the possibility of the independent candidate endorsing the Republican nominee, according to multiple people familiar with the huddle.” The Kennedy camp denied he has any intention of dropping out of the race, despite his inability to gain any substantial traction that would make him a serious contender for the White House. RFK Jr. is polling in the high single digits to about 10 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight, which is enough for him to be a spoiler, likely helping Trump more than President Joe Biden.
The Kennedy family back in April endorsed President Joe Biden for re-election.
READ MORE: 'Indoctrination': Top Republicans Kick Off National Convention With Anti-LGBTQ Attacks
But in a stunning move, the Kennedy camp reportedly “leaked” video of RFK Jr. speaking on the telephone with Trump, according to the MeidasTouch Network. That video was was quickly removed, but not before NBC News’ senior reporter Brandy Zadrozny was able to obtain a copy and post it on social media (video below.)
In that video, Donald Trump can be heard telling Kennedy, “I would love you to do stuff and I think it’d be so good for your and so big for you. And we’re gonna win. We’re way ahead of the guy.”
It was not clear in what context Trump meant “do stuff,” although he could have possibly meant endorse Trump, or hand Kennedy a post in his administration. There had been some speculation, including in the betting markets, Trump would make RFK Jr. his running mate.
Deadline reported Trump “sounded like he was wooing [Kennedy] for his support.”
“Leaked video of a phone call between the two exposes just how aligned they are,” The New Republic reported.
In his remarks about vaccines, about which RFK Jr. has “spent years stoking fear and mistrust,” and left a “trail of false and misleading claims,” Trump shared some of his own false theories.
“When you when you feed a baby a vaccination that is like 38 different vaccines, and it looks like it’s meant for a horse not a, you know 10-pound or 20-pound baby,” Trump said. “It looks like you’re giving you should be giving a horse this and did you ever see the size of it right? You know, it’s this massive – And then you see the baby all of a sudden starting to change radically. I’ve seen it too many times. And then you hear that it doesn’t have an impact, right? But you and I talked about that a long time ago. And anyway, I would be, I would love you to do stuff and I think it’d be so good for your and so big for you. And we’re gonna win. We’re way ahead of the guy.”
READ MORE: 'Fight! Fight! Fight!': RNC's 'Chilling' MAGA Chant Echoes Trump – and '1930's Germany'
Trump in the video also positively spoke about President Joe Biden calling him after Saturday’s assassination attempt.
RFK Jr. on Tuesday posted an apology to Donald Trump on social media, writing: “When President Trump called me I was taping with an in-house videographer. I should have ordered the videographer to stop recording immediately. I am mortified that this was posted. I apologize to the president.”
“Whoops,” Zadrony reported. “Seems like RFK Jr.’s son posted and has since deleted video of a call between RFK Jr. and Trump after the shooting. In the video Trump repeats his old (false) claims about childhood vaccines, suggesting the vaccine schedule causes injuries in babies.”
She included a screenshot of Bobby Kennedy III’s statement, which reads, “I am a firm believer that these sorts of conversations should be had in public. Here’s Trump giving his real opinion to my dad about vaccinating kids — this was the day after the assassination attempt.”
Watch video below or at this link.
Whoops. Seems like RFK Jr.’s son posted and has since deleted video of a call between RFK Jr. and Trump after the shooting. In the video Trump repeats his old (false) claims about childhood vaccines, suggesting the vaccine schedule causes injuries in babies. https://t.co/K4RWXfoudS pic.twitter.com/KZcSBVtxWE
— Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) July 16, 2024
READ MORE: 'Just the First Step': Trump Declares 'Uniting Our Nation' Means Ending All Cases Against Him
