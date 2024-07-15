News
‘Just the First Step’: Trump Declares ‘Uniting Our Nation’ Means Ending All Cases Against Him
Donald Trump, declaring his surviving Saturday’s attempted assassination a “miracle,” reportedly has changed his upcoming address to this week’s Republican National Convention to promoting “unity.” But unlike President Joe Biden’s Oval Office speech Sunday night urging America come together, the ex-president is defining national unity as everyone agreeing all legal and civil cases against him are baseless “Witch Hunts.”
Sunday afternoon, less than 24 hours after a 20-year old registered Republican with an AR-15 style rifle unloaded eight bullets in the ex-president’s direction, causing his ear to be grazed, possibly by schraptnal or glass, while killing a 50-year old supporter at a rally in the stands behind him, Trump posted just two words to his Truth Social account: “UNITE AMERICA!”
“The former president has told multiple outlets he wants to focus on unifying the country after surviving an assassination attempt,” Rolling Stone reports. “As Trump’s allies and other prominent Republican commentators attempt to weaponize the shooting into a political cudgel against Democrats to silence criticism of Trump and his track record endorsing political violence, it may only be a matter of time before the former president slips back into his old habits.”
Monday morning, barely one hour after U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee in Florida, handed down her ruling entirely dismissing the Espionage Act/classified documents case against the ex-president, Trump expanded on his definition of unity: ending “ALL the Witch Hunts.”
RELATED: As Cannon Dismisses Trump Classified Docs Case Experts Pin Blame on Clarence Thomas
“As we move forward in Uniting our Nation after the horrific events on Saturday, this dismissal of the Lawless Indictment in Florida should be just the first step, followed quickly by the dismissal of ALL the Witch Hunts — The January 6th Hoax in Washington, D.C., the Manhattan D.A.’s Zombie Case, the New York A.G. Scam, Fake Claims about a woman I never met (a decades old photo in a line with her then husband does not count), and the Georgia ‘Perfect’ Phone Call charges. The Democrat Justice Department coordinated ALL of these Political Attacks, which are an Election Interference conspiracy against Joe Biden’s Political Opponent, ME. Let us come together to END all Weaponization of our Justice System, and Make America Great Again!”
Veteran journalist Brian J. Karem responded to Trump’s post, writing: “So much for uniting people. That didn’t last a single day.”
U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) added, “I knew this mad man would soon be back. He’s incapable of unifying peanut butter and jelly. For Trump it’s always been me, me, me first (& only).”
Media columnist Justin Baragona noted, “The new Trump tone lasted a record 36 hours.”
READ MORE: Biden Channels Lincoln in Address on Trump Assassination Attempt: ‘We Are Not Enemies’
‘Mortified’ RFK Jr. Apologizes for Leaked Video of Trump Spinning Vaccine Conspiracies
Hours before announcing he had chosen U.S. Senator JD Vance (R-OH) as his vice presidential running mate, Donald Trump met in Milwaukee on Monday with conspiracy theorist and anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is an independent candidate for President of the United States.
Tucker Carlson, the far-right wing former Fox News host, “helped broker the meeting,” The New York Times reports. Politico adds the meeting took place “to discuss the possibility of the independent candidate endorsing the Republican nominee, according to multiple people familiar with the huddle.” The Kennedy camp denied he has any intention of dropping out of the race, despite his inability to gain any substantial traction that would make him a serious contender for the White House. RFK Jr. is polling in the high single digits to about 10 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight, which is enough for him to be a spoiler, likely helping Trump more than President Joe Biden.
The Kennedy family back in April endorsed President Joe Biden for re-election.
READ MORE: ‘Indoctrination’: Top Republicans Kick Off National Convention With Anti-LGBTQ Attacks
But in a stunning move, the Kennedy camp reportedly “leaked” video of RFK Jr. speaking on the telephone with Trump, according to the MeidasTouch Network. That video was was quickly removed, but not before NBC News’ senior reporter Brandy Zadrozny was able to obtain a copy and post it on social media (video below.)
In that video, Donald Trump can be heard telling Kennedy, “I would love you to do stuff and I think it’d be so good for your and so big for you. And we’re gonna win. We’re way ahead of the guy.”
It was not clear in what context Trump meant “do stuff,” although he could have possibly meant endorse Trump, or hand Kennedy a post in his administration. There had been some speculation, including in the betting markets, Trump would make RFK Jr. his running mate.
Deadline reported Trump “sounded like he was wooing [Kennedy] for his support.”
“Leaked video of a phone call between the two exposes just how aligned they are,” The New Republic reported.
In his remarks about vaccines, about which RFK Jr. has “spent years stoking fear and mistrust,” and left a “trail of false and misleading claims,” Trump shared some of his own false theories.
“When you when you feed a baby a vaccination that is like 38 different vaccines, and it looks like it’s meant for a horse not a, you know 10-pound or 20-pound baby,” Trump said. “It looks like you’re giving you should be giving a horse this and did you ever see the size of it right? You know, it’s this massive – And then you see the baby all of a sudden starting to change radically. I’ve seen it too many times. And then you hear that it doesn’t have an impact, right? But you and I talked about that a long time ago. And anyway, I would be, I would love you to do stuff and I think it’d be so good for your and so big for you. And we’re gonna win. We’re way ahead of the guy.”
READ MORE: ‘Fight! Fight! Fight!’: RNC’s ‘Chilling’ MAGA Chant Echoes Trump – and ‘1930’s Germany’
Trump in the video also positively spoke about President Joe Biden calling him after Saturday’s assassination attempt.
RFK Jr. on Tuesday posted an apology to Donald Trump on social media, writing: “When President Trump called me I was taping with an in-house videographer. I should have ordered the videographer to stop recording immediately. I am mortified that this was posted. I apologize to the president.”
“Whoops,” Zadrony reported. “Seems like RFK Jr.’s son posted and has since deleted video of a call between RFK Jr. and Trump after the shooting. In the video Trump repeats his old (false) claims about childhood vaccines, suggesting the vaccine schedule causes injuries in babies.”
She included a screenshot of Bobby Kennedy III’s statement, which reads, “I am a firm believer that these sorts of conversations should be had in public. Here’s Trump giving his real opinion to my dad about vaccinating kids — this was the day after the assassination attempt.”
Watch video below or at this link.
Whoops. Seems like RFK Jr.’s son posted and has since deleted video of a call between RFK Jr. and Trump after the shooting. In the video Trump repeats his old (false) claims about childhood vaccines, suggesting the vaccine schedule causes injuries in babies. https://t.co/K4RWXfoudS pic.twitter.com/KZcSBVtxWE
— Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) July 16, 2024
READ MORE: ‘Just the First Step’: Trump Declares ‘Uniting Our Nation’ Means Ending All Cases Against Him
‘Indoctrination’: Top Republicans Kick Off National Convention With Anti-LGBTQ Attacks
Despite Donald Trump’s promise of “Uniting our Nation,” top Republicans kicked off the 2024 Republican National Convention Monday with attacks on LGBTQ Americans, at times invoking religion, to raucous applause and approval from the GOP delegates.
“This fringe agenda includes biological males competing against girls and the sexualization and indoctrination of our children,” declared U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), a common right-wing attack on transgender children (video below). The GOP delegates, who hours before had pumped their fists in the air and chanted “Fight! Fight! Fight!” were quick to respond to Johnson’s denigrations with waves of booing.
“Today’s Democrat agenda, their policies, are a clear and present danger to America, to our institutions, our values and our people,” Johnson continued. “Democrats have forgotten American families. They’ve abandoned the hard-working middle class. But with President Trump and Republicans, those forgotten Americans are forgotten no more.”
Ron Johnson gets the RNC crowd fired up with some good old fashioned transphobia and QAnon dogwhistling
(also note that the “unity” theme is already totally out the window … ) pic.twitter.com/sPWhn7D9qA
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 15, 2024
RELATED: ‘Fight! Fight! Fight!’: RNC’s ‘Chilling’ MAGA Chant Echoes Trump – and ‘1930’s Germany’
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), a self-avowed Christian nationalist, declared Trump the “founding father of the America First movement,” and said, “I thank God that His hand was on President Trump” during the assassination attempt that took the life of a 50-year old retired fire chief sitting behind him.
“The establishment in Washington has sold us out,” Greene went on to say. “They promised unity and delivered division. They promised peace and brought war. They promised normalcy and gave us Transgender Visibility Day on Easter Sunday,” she charged, another common right wing attack that ignores Easter Sunday is on different days each year.
After the crowd booed, she continued.
“And let me state this clearly: There are only two genders,” Greene declared, raising her her hand with two fingers up. “And we are made in God’s image. Amen.”
“And we won’t shy away from speaking that simple truth, ever.”
At the end of her speech, Greene vowed, “as God as my witness, He will finally give us the country we deserve. Because Donald John Trump is the leader American deserves. God bless the American people. God bless President Trump, and God bless the United States of America.”
Marjorie Taylor Greene makes it 2/2 for RNC speakers pushing transphobia pic.twitter.com/hLR5q4rD8N
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 15, 2024
RELATED: ‘Just the First Step’: Trump Declares ‘Uniting Our Nation’ Means Ending All Cases Against Him
Also among the opening night speakers was North Carolina Republican Lt. Governor Mark Robinson, the far-right Christian nationalist who is the GOP nominee for governor. Just two weeks ago he declared, “Some folks need killing.” While he did not make any anti-LGBTQ remarks during his speech Monday night, he has a long history of viciously attacking the LGBTQ community, including calling LGBTQ people “filth.”
Reporting on the RNC’s anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, NBC News notes, “Monday’s speeches take place against the backdrop of a spate of anti-LGBTQ incidents, including anti-Pride flag rhetoric and the slashing of Pride Month banners.”
Chief among the anti-Pride flag rhetoric are the secretly-recorded remarks of Martha-Ann Alito, the spouse of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.
“You know what I want?” Alito told activist and documentary filmmaker Lauren Windsor in audio published last month. “I want a Sacred Heart of Jesus flag, because I have to look across the lagoon at the Pride flag for the next month.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: Biden Channels Lincoln in Address on Trump Assassination Attempt: ‘We Are Not Enemies’
‘Fight! Fight! Fight!’: RNC’s ‘Chilling’ MAGA Chant Echoes Trump – and ‘1930’s Germany’
Echoing Donald Trump’s fist-pumping and shout immediately after his ear was nicked by a would-be assassin who killed an innocent bystander Saturday, attendees on the first day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Monday broke out into chants, yelling, “Fight! Fight! Fight!”
“Having finished the prayer and pledge, and rendition of ‘God Bless America,'” LaPolitics Weekly editor and publisher Jeremy Alford reported, “RNC delegates almost immediately begin chanting the same war cry @realDonaldTrump emitted upon being shot: ‘Fight! Fight! Fight!’ ”
Baptist minister Brian Kaylor, who has a PhD in political communication, is the author or co-author of five books, including “Sacramental Politics: Religious Worship as Political Action,” and “Baptizing America: How Mainline Protestants Helped Build Christian Nationalism.”
He writes: “Delegates yelling ‘fight!’ during RNC shows the danger of what Trump’s instinct was on Saturday.”
READ MORE: Was Trump Hit by a Bullet or Not? Calls Mount for Campaign to Release Medical Records
Attorney and SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah posted a short clip of the moment, remarking: “Bone chilling to see at #RNCConvention people chanting ‘Fight’ in unison with one arm punching in the air. Instantly conjures up rallies from 1930’s Germany. There is no other way to put it.”
The fist-pumping is very visible in the bottom portion of the frame:
Bone chilling to see at #RNCConvention people chanting “Fight” in unison with one arm punching in the air. Instantly conjures up rallies from 1930’s Germany. There is no other way to put it: pic.twitter.com/dTmEEEjNra
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 15, 2024
Author Stephen Beschloss responded: “Here’s the Trump Republican Party’s ‘unity’ message: Fight.”
Professor of history and fascism and authoritarianism expert Ruth Ben-Ghiat also responded, writing: “You know what to do, Americans. We can avoid this nightmare. Never become resigned or fatalistic. That’s what they want.”
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Greg Bluestein, also an NBC News/MSNBC contributor, also posted a clip, and remarked: “Expect to hear this a lot this week.”
Expect to hear this a lot this week: RNC delegates are now chanting “fight” as Trump did after the assassin bloodied him. pic.twitter.com/yw1rpm6PJ2
— Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) July 15, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: Biden Channels Lincoln in Address on Trump Assassination Attempt: ‘We Are Not Enemies’
