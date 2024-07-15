News
Was Trump Hit by a Bullet or Not? Calls Mount for Campaign to Release Medical Records
Critics are calling for Donald Trump’s campaign to release his medical records in the wake of Saturday’s attempted assassination, noting that no physician has gone on record to give the American people any information, which some are saying is a lack of transparency.
Trump has stated he was wounded by the shooter’s bullet, but reports have also stated the bleeding on his right ear was from shards of glass from his teleprompter.
“Trump has posted that his ear was pierced by a bullet, but the sad fact is that he’s an unreliable source. News organizations need to wait for more credible confirmation of what happened,” wrote journalist Steven Beschloss on Saturday.
“Why haven’t we heard from the medical staff or others confirming whether Trump was or wasn’t hit by a bullet?” he asked Monday, adding, “If indeed Trump was cut by a piece of glass, then all the talk that he was shot is factually wrong. This needs to be clarified by the authorities involved, no matter whether it contradicts the Trump narrative.”
Investigative journalist Jonathan Greenberg on Monday asked, “What is Trump hiding?”
“Did Trump actually get shot in the ear? If that’s the case, why has he not released the medical report & images of the wound? Why should we trust the most successful liar & con man of all time, who has lied about all his medical records so far?”
Professor of journalism Jeff Jarvis on Monday also asked, “why have we not seen a medical report from the hospital that treated Trump? Why have we not seen reporters vocally demanding it?”
He added: “Let’s at least try to demand transparency from the campaign and doctors. I don’t see anyone trying.”
“Trump was taken to Butler Memorial Hospital close to where the attack happened, but no details have been officially released,” The Daily Beast reported Monday.
Calling it a “Mystery,” The Beast reports, “the Trump camp has not disclosed what kinds of tests the former president underwent, how he was treated and for what types of injuries, and if there will be follow-ups. While such details may seem insignificant, the American public tends to expect maximum clarity about presidential health, as the public storm over President Joe Biden’s mental acuity, one led by members of his own party, demonstrated.”
The lack of transparency into Trump’s health after the assassination attempt is in line with the presumptive Republican presidential nominee’s refusal to release full information surrounding his overall health in general.
While President Joe Biden has released a good deal of data from his doctors on his health, Trump has released very little.
In 2020, when then-President Trump contracted COVID, reporters demanded information from doctors, which was very limited at first, and, as CNN reported, “created confusion.” Part of that confusion was in the timeline of events. It has been reported that Trump, according to at least three of his close aides, had tested positive for the deadly coronavirus just days before one of the 2020 presidential debates, and appeared just feet way from his opponent, now President Joe Biden without announcing his status.
Trump has a history of hiding his medical status.
Even before he was elected, in 2015, Trump only a provided a short letter from Dr. Harold N. Bornstein, who later revealed Trump had dictated to the doctor what to write.
“He dictated that whole letter. I didn’t write that letter,” Bornstein told CNN in 2018. “I just made it up as I went along.”
NBC News in 2018 reported that Bornstein also revealed Trump’s team had “raided” his office and removed all his medical records.
“Bornstein told NBC News that he felt ‘raped, frightened and sad’ when Keith Schiller and another ‘large man’ came to his office to collect the president’s records on the morning of Feb. 3, 2017. At the time, Schiller, who had long worked as Trump’s bodyguard, was serving as director of Oval Office operations at the White House.”
News
Secret Service Arrests Florida Man Threatening to Kill President Biden ‘Today!’
The U.S. Secret Service has arrested a man in Florida who allegedly made repeated threats to kill President Joe Biden, including saying he would “kill joe biden today!!”
Late Monday, according to Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Seamus Hughes, “the Secret Service arrested a Florida man, Jason Alday, for threatening to ‘slit Joe biden’s throat.’ ”
Hughes wrote at Lawfare about Saturday’s attempted assassination of Donald Trump: “We Should Have Seen the Attempted Assassination Coming.”
“The assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on Saturday was not a surprise to anyone paying attention. By almost every measure, the warning bells were sounding at a decibel level that should have been audible from the cosmos,” Hughes reported. “The attempted murder of a former president should be a wakeup call. Threats against public officials have been steadily rising for some time.”
Hughes is also “a senior research faculty member and policy associate at the University of Nebraska at Omaha-based National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology, and Education Center (NCITE),” according to his bio at Lawfare.
On social media Hughes posted a screenshot of the affidavit, and a link to the original.
To hammer this piece home, let’s break some news: Late yesterday, the Secret Service arrested a Florida man, Jason Alday, for threatening to “slit Joe biden’s throat” https://t.co/1bECrxxkZQ pic.twitter.com/yea4R5iK8t
— Seamus Hughes (@SeamusHughes) July 16, 2024
According to the affidavit, an account on Twitter/X that appears to be Alday’s posted on July 11: “I’ll kill joe biden today!!”
Other posts reportedly read:
“sources: Joe biden’s health is declining rapidly. Not doing too good at all. Should I finish him off?”
“The secret service sent a special agent n*gg*r to my house with gadsden county officers. I’Il still slit joe biden’s throat.”
“I want special agent matthews dead, too. stupid n*gg*r has gotta go!!”
“Where you at special agent matthews ? come arrest me n*gg*r!! this is Jason Alday!!”
News
‘Mortified’ RFK Jr. Apologizes for Leaked Video of Trump Spinning Vaccine Conspiracies
Hours before announcing he had chosen U.S. Senator JD Vance (R-OH) as his vice presidential running mate, Donald Trump met in Milwaukee on Monday with conspiracy theorist and anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is an independent candidate for President of the United States.
Tucker Carlson, the far-right wing former Fox News host, “helped broker the meeting,” The New York Times reports. Politico adds the meeting took place “to discuss the possibility of the independent candidate endorsing the Republican nominee, according to multiple people familiar with the huddle.” The Kennedy camp denied he has any intention of dropping out of the race, despite his inability to gain any substantial traction that would make him a serious contender for the White House. RFK Jr. is polling in the high single digits to about 10 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight, which is enough for him to be a spoiler, likely helping Trump more than President Joe Biden.
The Kennedy family back in April endorsed President Joe Biden for re-election.
But in a stunning move, the Kennedy camp reportedly “leaked” video of RFK Jr. speaking on the telephone with Trump, according to the MeidasTouch Network. That video was was quickly removed, but not before NBC News’ senior reporter Brandy Zadrozny was able to obtain a copy and post it on social media (video below.)
In that video, Donald Trump can be heard telling Kennedy, “I would love you to do stuff and I think it’d be so good for your and so big for you. And we’re gonna win. We’re way ahead of the guy.”
It was not clear in what context Trump meant “do stuff,” although he could have possibly meant endorse Trump, or hand Kennedy a post in his administration. There had been some speculation, including in the betting markets, Trump would make RFK Jr. his running mate.
Deadline reported Trump “sounded like he was wooing [Kennedy] for his support.”
“Leaked video of a phone call between the two exposes just how aligned they are,” The New Republic reported.
In his remarks about vaccines, about which RFK Jr. has “spent years stoking fear and mistrust,” and left a “trail of false and misleading claims,” Trump shared some of his own false theories.
“When you when you feed a baby a vaccination that is like 38 different vaccines, and it looks like it’s meant for a horse not a, you know 10-pound or 20-pound baby,” Trump said. “It looks like you’re giving you should be giving a horse this and did you ever see the size of it right? You know, it’s this massive – And then you see the baby all of a sudden starting to change radically. I’ve seen it too many times. And then you hear that it doesn’t have an impact, right? But you and I talked about that a long time ago. And anyway, I would be, I would love you to do stuff and I think it’d be so good for your and so big for you. And we’re gonna win. We’re way ahead of the guy.”
Trump in the video also positively spoke about President Joe Biden calling him after Saturday’s assassination attempt.
RFK Jr. on Tuesday posted an apology to Donald Trump on social media, writing: “When President Trump called me I was taping with an in-house videographer. I should have ordered the videographer to stop recording immediately. I am mortified that this was posted. I apologize to the president.”
“Whoops,” Zadrony reported. “Seems like RFK Jr.’s son posted and has since deleted video of a call between RFK Jr. and Trump after the shooting. In the video Trump repeats his old (false) claims about childhood vaccines, suggesting the vaccine schedule causes injuries in babies.”
She included a screenshot of Bobby Kennedy III’s statement, which reads, “I am a firm believer that these sorts of conversations should be had in public. Here’s Trump giving his real opinion to my dad about vaccinating kids — this was the day after the assassination attempt.”
Watch video below or at this link.
Whoops. Seems like RFK Jr.’s son posted and has since deleted video of a call between RFK Jr. and Trump after the shooting. In the video Trump repeats his old (false) claims about childhood vaccines, suggesting the vaccine schedule causes injuries in babies. https://t.co/K4RWXfoudS pic.twitter.com/KZcSBVtxWE
— Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) July 16, 2024
News
‘Indoctrination’: Top Republicans Kick Off National Convention With Anti-LGBTQ Attacks
Despite Donald Trump’s promise of “Uniting our Nation,” top Republicans kicked off the 2024 Republican National Convention Monday with attacks on LGBTQ Americans, at times invoking religion, to raucous applause and approval from the GOP delegates.
“This fringe agenda includes biological males competing against girls and the sexualization and indoctrination of our children,” declared U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), a common right-wing attack on transgender children (video below). The GOP delegates, who hours before had pumped their fists in the air and chanted “Fight! Fight! Fight!” were quick to respond to Johnson’s denigrations with waves of booing.
“Today’s Democrat agenda, their policies, are a clear and present danger to America, to our institutions, our values and our people,” Johnson continued. “Democrats have forgotten American families. They’ve abandoned the hard-working middle class. But with President Trump and Republicans, those forgotten Americans are forgotten no more.”
Ron Johnson gets the RNC crowd fired up with some good old fashioned transphobia and QAnon dogwhistling
(also note that the “unity” theme is already totally out the window … ) pic.twitter.com/sPWhn7D9qA
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 15, 2024
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), a self-avowed Christian nationalist, declared Trump the “founding father of the America First movement,” and said, “I thank God that His hand was on President Trump” during the assassination attempt that took the life of a 50-year old retired fire chief sitting behind him.
“The establishment in Washington has sold us out,” Greene went on to say. “They promised unity and delivered division. They promised peace and brought war. They promised normalcy and gave us Transgender Visibility Day on Easter Sunday,” she charged, another common right wing attack that ignores Easter Sunday is on different days each year.
After the crowd booed, she continued.
“And let me state this clearly: There are only two genders,” Greene declared, raising her her hand with two fingers up. “And we are made in God’s image. Amen.”
“And we won’t shy away from speaking that simple truth, ever.”
At the end of her speech, Greene vowed, “as God as my witness, He will finally give us the country we deserve. Because Donald John Trump is the leader American deserves. God bless the American people. God bless President Trump, and God bless the United States of America.”
Marjorie Taylor Greene makes it 2/2 for RNC speakers pushing transphobia pic.twitter.com/hLR5q4rD8N
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 15, 2024
Also among the opening night speakers was North Carolina Republican Lt. Governor Mark Robinson, the far-right Christian nationalist who is the GOP nominee for governor. Just two weeks ago he declared, “Some folks need killing.” While he did not make any anti-LGBTQ remarks during his speech Monday night, he has a long history of viciously attacking the LGBTQ community, including calling LGBTQ people “filth.”
Reporting on the RNC’s anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, NBC News notes, “Monday’s speeches take place against the backdrop of a spate of anti-LGBTQ incidents, including anti-Pride flag rhetoric and the slashing of Pride Month banners.”
Chief among the anti-Pride flag rhetoric are the secretly-recorded remarks of Martha-Ann Alito, the spouse of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.
“You know what I want?” Alito told activist and documentary filmmaker Lauren Windsor in audio published last month. “I want a Sacred Heart of Jesus flag, because I have to look across the lagoon at the Pride flag for the next month.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
