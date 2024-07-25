News
‘Let’s Go’: Harris Commits to ABC Debate Trump Is Trying to Exit
Vice President Kamala Harris, the de-facto Democratic presidential nominee, has agreed to debate Republican Donald Trump on September 10 in an event host by ABC News. The ex-president and convicted felon had agreed to that debate when President Joe Biden was the presumptive nominee, but after he ended his re-election campaign Sunday, Trump announced he wanted Fox News to host the debate.
“I’m ready to debate Donald Trump,” Harris told reporters Wednesday from an airport tarmac, CNBC reported. “I have agreed to the previously agreed-upon September 10 debate. He agreed to that, previously. Now it appears he’s backpedaling. But I’m ready.”
“I think that voters deserve to see the split screen that exists in this race on a debate stage, and so I’m ready,” Harris added.
“Let’s go.”
On Tuesday Trump had told reporters, “I would be willing to do more than one debate, actually,” but added, “I don’t like the idea of ABC.”
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Tuesday evening suggested he believes Trump is afraid to debate Harris.
“I think the interesting thing about this is, what changed,” Buttigieg asked CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, “from when he said he was ready to do an ABC debate and when he now says he’s not? ABC didn’t change. Donald Trump didn’t change. But there’s a new candidate and clearly he hesitates to debate her on the exact same terms that he thought to be okay.”
Watch Harris below or at this link.
NEW VIDEO: VP Harris says she’s “ready” to debate Trump pic.twitter.com/yRCW4y8AQQ
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 25, 2024
Buttigieg Top Choice for Harris VP Among Available Candidates: Poll
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, the former Indiana mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate now raising a family in his husband’s home state of Michigan, is Democrats’ top choice to become Kamala Harris’ vice presidential running mate among available candidates, according to a new poll.
An NPR/PBS News/Marist National Poll taken Monday asked Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, “who would you most like to see selected as the Democratic nominee for Vice President?” among a list of eight top contenders.
The eight included in the poll are: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, and Maryland Governor Wes Moore.
Governors Whitmer and Moore have since clearly stated they are not interested in the role, but reports state Gov. Whitmer is being vetted.
Of those eight Democrats, Governor Whitmer and Secretary Buttigieg are tied, at 21%, in the Marist poll.
Gov. Shapiro comes in third at 17%, followed by Sen. Kelly (13%), Gov. Cooper (8%), Gov. Pritzker (7%), and Governors Beshear and Moore (8%).
The poll breaks down across demographics including geography, household income, education level, race/ethnicity, race and education, age, gender, and size of home town/city. It also breaks out Small city/Suburban Men, and Small city/Suburban Women.
Across all candidates and demographics, the highest percent is 28%, which is owned by Buttigieg under the “Region” category: 28% of Democrats in the West support Buttigieg to be Harris’s vice presidential running mate.
Whitmer has the strongest polling in several categories, but removing her from the equation, assuming she refuses to join the ticket, Buttigieg is the clear top choice among those polled.
The Associated Press reported Wednesday four candidates appear to be getting the most attention, although the campaign is looking at about a dozen potential candidates:
“While much of the political conversation has centered on four names — Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper — Harris’ team has requested information from about a dozen officials, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the confidential process.”
Of course, presidential candidates look at a wide variety of factors when choosing their running mates.
In 2020, then-de-facto nominee Joe Biden said, “You have to be intellectually simpatico. You have to be on the same wavelength. Now, Barack and I never disagreed on the strategy. We sometimes disagreed on tactic.”
NPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid at the time noted, “Biden says he is also looking for someone who has strengths that he does not have, which is fairly common. In 2012, the Republican nominee Mitt Romney, who had no experience on Capitol Hill at the time, chose Paul Ryan, who was a leading Republican member of the House. In 2008, John McCain made a competitive calculation when he was running against Barack Obama.”
“The conventional rule is that a running mate should do no harm,” she added.
Vice President Harris may be thinking about that in particular amid reports Donald Trump and the GOP appear to be regretting his choice of U.S. Senator JD Vance (R-OH).
Harris is expected to announce her choice of running mate by August 7, according to The Associated Press. The Democratic National Convention starts August 19.
‘Super Creepy’: Vance and Masters’ Belief Politicians Have to Have Kids Called ‘Repugnant’
Resurfaced video from 2021 shows Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate, U.S. Senator JD Vance (R-OH) sharing his belief that children should be given the “right” to vote – but those rights should go to their parents, so parents have more votes than non-parents. In remarks more widely distributed, Vance also said that the country is run by the Democratic Party, which he called “a bunch of childless cat ladies.”
Republican congressional candidate Blake Masters weighed in, sharing his belief that having children should be a pre-requisite for being elected as a political leader.
The pushback from critics has been palpable.
“Let’s give votes to all children in this country. But let’s give control over those votes to the parents of those children. When you go to the polls in this country, as a parent, you should have more power. You should have more of an ability to speak your voice in our democratic republic than people who don’t have kids,” Vance declared in 2021 (video below) while delivering a speech to the Intercollegiate Studies Institute, a right-wing college organization which is now on the Project 2025 Advisory Board. “Let’s face the consequences and the reality if you don’t have as much of an investment in the future of this country, maybe you shouldn’t get nearly the same voice.”
“Doesn’t this mean that non-parents don’t have as much of a voice as parents? Doesn’t this mean that parents get a bigger say in how our democracy functions?” Vance asked. “Yes. Absolutely.”
JD Vance believes that children should vote under the control of their parents, and those parents should have more voting rights & power than adults who have no children.
WOW.
— M-A.Stay’Legit™???? (@BagdMilkSoWhat) July 24, 2024
Vance’s remarks on parents getting more votes was overshadowed by his now-infamous comment that Democrats are “a bunch of childless cat ladies.”
“We’re effectively run in this country via the Democrats, via, via our corporate oligarchs by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made,” Vance told Tucker Carlson, the now-former Fox News host.
“And so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too. And it’s just a basic fact… Kamala Harris. Pete Buttigieg. AOC. The entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”
‘Childless cat ladies’
JD Vance is facing growing backlash for comments about women with no children.
The Grio White House correspondent @AprilDRyan joins @AnaCabrera to discuss. pic.twitter.com/2nTnIJWt4t
— MSNBC Reports (@MSNBC_reports) July 25, 2024
Vance is already seeing great pushback for his remarks.
“JD Vance is apparently unaware that George Washington had no children,” wrote Billy Binion, a reporter for the libertarian magazine Reason. “Was the founder of this country just a ~childless cat lady~ with no stake in America? This stuff is embarrassing and incoherent, and people in the Republican Party should be willing to say so.”
“Astonishing parallels below between slave owners who counted 3/5 of their slaves in the census to inflate their political power and @JDVance promoting extra voting power for parents. As the father of 8, I find his views repugnant,” wrote professor of law and journalism David Cay Johnston.
Despite the pushback, Vance’s remarks and beliefs were propped up Wednesday night by Republican candidate Blake Masters, who wrote: “Political leaders should have children. Certainly they should at least be married. If you aren’t running or can’t run a household of your own, how can you relate to a constituency of families, or govern wisely with respect to future generations? Skin in the game matters.”
Now Masters is getting pushback as well.
“According to @bgmasters, echoing the sentiment of @JDVance and the Trump campaign, if you’ve miscarried, you have no skin in the game. If you’re Lindsey Graham or Tim Scott, you’re not eligible to govern. If you’re a widow or widower, you can’t run a household,” wrote Travis Akers, a retired Naval Intelligence Officer, veterans’ advocate, and activist.
Political commentator and former Obama spokesperson Tommy Vietor responded with a personal story:
“My wife and I had multiple, soul-crushing miscarriages, and one still born daughter before we were able to have children. Millions of parents are desperate to have kids but simply can’t. Treating people without children like they are lesser human beings is unbelievably cruel.”
Marcy Wheeler, a noted civil rights and national security journalist also shared her personal story, writing: “A year after marrying my beloved spouse of 20+ years, I started 6 years of cancer treatment, which largely closed window we would have had children. Sh*thole men who can’t understand those kinds of questions simply can’t relate to choices families face everyday.”
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) responded by saying, “This is all so super creepy and disturbing.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
US Strong Economic Growth ‘Continues to Defy Expectations,’ Expert Credits Biden Policies
America’s economy grew at a “robust” but “not too hot” rate over the last quarter, leading experts to declare it “continues to defy expectations,” as inflation subsides. Economists point to sustained levels of purchasing by American consumers, with one expert crediting President Joe Biden’s economic policies as achieving better results than most countries around the world have seen.
“The economy picked up sharply in the second quarter as a rise in consumer and business spending offset a drop in housing construction and a widening trade gap,” USA Today reports. “The nation’s gross domestic product, the value of all goods and services produced in the U.S., expanded at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 2.8% in the April-to-June period, the Commerce Department said Thursday.”
“Forecasters surveyed by Bloomberg had projected a 1.9% increase.”
Michael Linden, a Senior Policy Fellow at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth explains: “At this point after the Great Recession [a global recession that technically ended in 2009], the economy was about 6% smaller than what had been expected. That’s millions of people out of work. That’s hundreds of billions of dollars not in pockets. It matters a lot that we are above projections!”
He adds, “the overall size of the US economy is BIGGER today than what was expected even before the pandemic struck.”
We got new data this morning showing how well the US economy is doing. In fact, the overall size of the US economy is BIGGER today than what was expected even before the pandemic struck. That’s something that never happened after the Great Recession of 2008-2009. pic.twitter.com/f4Y9mGuRMN
— Michael Linden (@MichaelSLinden) July 25, 2024
Fitch Ratings’ head of economic research Olu Sonola told ABC News, “This is a perfect report for the Fed,” referring to the Federal Reserve, which is widely expected to cut interest rates in September. “Growth during the first half of the year is not too hot, inflation continues to cool and the elusive soft landing scenario looks within reach.”
ABC News also notes that “inflation has slowed sharply, to 3% from 9.1% in 2022,” and explains: “The Fed’s rate hikes — 11 of them in 2022 and 2023 — were a response to the flare-up in inflation that began in the spring of 2021 as the economy rebounded with unexpected speed from the COVID-19 recession, causing severe supply shortages. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 made things worse by inflating prices for the energy and grains the world depends on. Prices spiked across the country and the world.”
Former National Economic Council Deputy Director Bharat Ramamurti praised the Biden-Harris administration’s polices for returning economic results that have been among the best around the world.
“The Biden-Harris economy continues to defy expectations and lap its global competitors. And it reflects decisions the Admin[istration] made: to prioritize a quick return to a strong job market and to promote private investment in clean energy and manufacturing,” he wrote.
Ramamurti, who served as Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren’s senior counsel for banking and economic policy, and as her 2020 presidential campaign’s economic policy director, also issued a strong warning:
“The biggest threat to our sustained progress is the Trump economic agenda, which would reignite inflation and stifle growth — all in the service of delivering massive tax cuts to the rich and creating a de facto national sales tax via 10% across-the-board tariffs.”
Washington Post columnist and editorial board member Heather Long called it “a great GDP report,” and concluded: “The economy keeps powering on.”
JUST IN: Strong growth in Q2. The US economy grew at a 2.8% pace in Q2 2024. That’s way above expectations of 1.9% and a big jump from 1.4% in Q1.
Consumer spending was the key (+2.3% in the quarter). Biz investment and gov’t spending also helped.
Bottom line: The economy keeps… pic.twitter.com/9RQX3BuW2E
— Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) July 25, 2024
See the charts above or at this link.
