‘Have to Stop This Psychopath’: Conway Launches PAC Focused on Trump ‘Mental Instability’

Attorney George Conway, well-known for his anti-Trump commentary and analysis, has just launched the Anti-Psychopath political action committee, “dedicated to highlighting Donald Trump’s mental instability, bringing it to the forefront of national discussion.”

“I’m sorry to say,” Conway declares in the launch video below, which is interspersed with clips of Trump speaking, “the most important issue in [this] election isn’t being addressed: Donald Trump has never been right in the head. We’ve all seen videos of Trump slurring words … rambling nonsensically about sharks and electrocution … Hannibal Lecter. Trump’s problem is, he’s just nuts.”

The video goes on to quote others who, like Conway, know Trump.

“He’s a populist, authoritarian narcissist.” (Former GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan)

“He is a consummate narcissist.” (Former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr)

And from a news report: “Governor Chris Sununu called Trump ‘crazy.’ Adding, ‘I don’t think he’s so crazy he should be in a mental institution, but if he were in one, he ain’t getting out.’ ”

READ MORE: ‘Wake Up People’: Trump ‘Elevating Criminals’ as MAGA Wants to ‘Wreck America’ Says Expert

“He goes and he starts to say these wacky things, that’s what scares everybody about him.” (Former Trump UN Ambassador Nikki Haley)

“The country can’t be a therapy session for a troubled man like this.” (Barr again)

“Trump,” Conway continues, “is not simply eccentric or odd in a good way. He’s unwell, mentally unwell, in a dangerous way. He is indeed a pathological narcissist on a level we have never before seen. He’s malignant narcissist who is also a sociopath or psychopath. What these terms mean, is a Trump is a man who cares about nothing but himself, not you, not the country, not the laws and Constitution that a president swears to faithfully execute. And it also means that Trump is a pathological liar and that he lacks any moral conscience or capacity for remorse. These are the psychological characteristics of dangerous cult leaders and dictators. They shouldn’t be the traits of an American president.”

Conway also notes in the video and on social media he is donating over $340,000 of his own money to the organization, which is accepting donations.

Trump’s psychological condition explains everything about him—including his criminality. It’s why he stands convicted of 34 felonies. I’ve contributed $343,434.34 of my own money to @PsychoPAC24. You can give $34.34, or any amount you like, here 👉https://t.co/hC6JK8c1Xw pic.twitter.com/BvsfiiyK7h — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 18, 2024

On Wednesday Conway posted what he described as “the official psychiatric diagnostic criteria for two very severe personality disorders,” and asked voters to decide if they fit candidate Trump.

Read these. Print them out. Send them to your friends and family. These are the official psychiatric diagnostic criteria for two very severe personality disorders. Ask yourselves: 1. Which of these criteria does Donald Trump not satisfy? (Note that not all of them are… pic.twitter.com/54ayfTKWQk — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 17, 2024

READ MORE: ‘You Better Start Packing Now’: Trump’s Former ICE Chief at RNC Vows to Deport ‘Millions’

Conway is also blasting the mainstream media:

“Now, you haven’t heard any of this discussed very much in the media. And that’s because too many people are afraid of talking about mental health issues, particularly Donald Trump’s, and that’s the problem we’re here to address. To understand Donald Trump, why he’s unfit for office there why he’s a danger to the Republic, you have to understand his psychological disorders. Trump’s malignant narcissism explains everything about it.”

“It explains his pathological lying.”

“His misogyny.”

“His racism.”

“His authoritarianism.”

“His endless quest for vengeance, his love for dictators. It may even explain his recent praise of Hannibal Lecter. It certainly accounts for his criminality.”

Watch the video below or at this link.

I’m pleased to announce the launch of the Anti-Psychopath Political Action Committee. Because it’s time to start talking about what should be the number one issue in the 2024 presidential election. Join the conversation at @PsychoPAC24 and at https://t.co/7Jw8lgMa2q. pic.twitter.com/vCL8dayVA8 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 18, 2024

READ MORE: ‘What Caused Trump’s Injury?’: Campaign Silent as Attempted Assassination Questions Mount