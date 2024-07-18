News
‘Have to Stop This Psychopath’: Conway Launches PAC Focused on Trump ‘Mental Instability’
Attorney George Conway, well-known for his anti-Trump commentary and analysis, has just launched the Anti-Psychopath political action committee, “dedicated to highlighting Donald Trump’s mental instability, bringing it to the forefront of national discussion.”
“I’m sorry to say,” Conway declares in the launch video below, which is interspersed with clips of Trump speaking, “the most important issue in [this] election isn’t being addressed: Donald Trump has never been right in the head. We’ve all seen videos of Trump slurring words … rambling nonsensically about sharks and electrocution … Hannibal Lecter. Trump’s problem is, he’s just nuts.”
The video goes on to quote others who, like Conway, know Trump.
“He’s a populist, authoritarian narcissist.” (Former GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan)
“He is a consummate narcissist.” (Former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr)
And from a news report: “Governor Chris Sununu called Trump ‘crazy.’ Adding, ‘I don’t think he’s so crazy he should be in a mental institution, but if he were in one, he ain’t getting out.’ ”
“He goes and he starts to say these wacky things, that’s what scares everybody about him.” (Former Trump UN Ambassador Nikki Haley)
“The country can’t be a therapy session for a troubled man like this.” (Barr again)
“Trump,” Conway continues, “is not simply eccentric or odd in a good way. He’s unwell, mentally unwell, in a dangerous way. He is indeed a pathological narcissist on a level we have never before seen. He’s malignant narcissist who is also a sociopath or psychopath. What these terms mean, is a Trump is a man who cares about nothing but himself, not you, not the country, not the laws and Constitution that a president swears to faithfully execute. And it also means that Trump is a pathological liar and that he lacks any moral conscience or capacity for remorse. These are the psychological characteristics of dangerous cult leaders and dictators. They shouldn’t be the traits of an American president.”
Conway also notes in the video and on social media he is donating over $340,000 of his own money to the organization, which is accepting donations.
Trump’s psychological condition explains everything about him—including his criminality. It’s why he stands convicted of 34 felonies.
I’ve contributed $343,434.34 of my own money to @PsychoPAC24. You can give $34.34, or any amount you like, here 👉https://t.co/hC6JK8c1Xw pic.twitter.com/BvsfiiyK7h
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 18, 2024
On Wednesday Conway posted what he described as “the official psychiatric diagnostic criteria for two very severe personality disorders,” and asked voters to decide if they fit candidate Trump.
Read these. Print them out. Send them to your friends and family. These are the official psychiatric diagnostic criteria for two very severe personality disorders.
Ask yourselves:
1. Which of these criteria does Donald Trump not satisfy? (Note that not all of them are… pic.twitter.com/54ayfTKWQk
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 17, 2024
Conway is also blasting the mainstream media:
“Now, you haven’t heard any of this discussed very much in the media. And that’s because too many people are afraid of talking about mental health issues, particularly Donald Trump’s, and that’s the problem we’re here to address. To understand Donald Trump, why he’s unfit for office there why he’s a danger to the Republic, you have to understand his psychological disorders. Trump’s malignant narcissism explains everything about it.”
“It explains his pathological lying.”
“His misogyny.”
“His racism.”
“His authoritarianism.”
“His endless quest for vengeance, his love for dictators. It may even explain his recent praise of Hannibal Lecter. It certainly accounts for his criminality.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
I’m pleased to announce the launch of the Anti-Psychopath Political Action Committee.
Because it’s time to start talking about what should be the number one issue in the 2024 presidential election.
Join the conversation at @PsychoPAC24 and at https://t.co/7Jw8lgMa2q. pic.twitter.com/vCL8dayVA8
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 18, 2024
‘You Better Start Packing Now’: Trump’s Former ICE Chief at RNC Vows to Deport ‘Millions’
As a sea of GOP delegates at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night waved pre-printed signs demanding “mass deportation now!” Tom Homan, who served as Donald Trump’s Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), promised in a second Trump administration he will deport “millions” of undocumented immigrants.
An RNC sign given to supporters on the third night reads, “MASS DEPORTATION NOW!”
“That is the kind of policy that is alarming, even cruel, even un-American to folks on the left, and that is the intended effect,” @tonydokoupil says, adding that he spoke with someone at the… pic.twitter.com/pSJqCr0mzg
— CBS News (@CBSNews) July 18, 2024
Homan, who in 2022 accepted a speaking invitation at a white supremacist conference organized by Nick Fuentes, at one point directed his remarks to the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the U.S.
“I got a message to the millions of illegal aliens that Joe Biden released in our country in violation of federal law. You better start packing now,” he warned as the GOP crowded erupted into loud cheers. “You’re damn right. ‘Cause you’re going home.”
Calling Trump – who has appeared with a large bandage on his ear after an assassination attempt Saturday – a “warrior” who’s “gonna make America safe again,” Homan then declared, “I got another message. Another message to the criminal cartels in Mexico.”
“You’ve smuggled enough fentanyl across this country to kill 148,000 young Americans. You have killed more Americans than every terrorist organization in the world combined. and when President Trump is back in office he’s gonna designate you a terrorist organization and he’s gonna wipe you off the face of the earth.”
“You’re done. You’re done.”
The vast majority of fentanyl “overwhelmingly” is smuggled through official U.S. points of entry by U.S. citizens for U.S. citizens, according to the CATO Institute, which states clearly: “U.S. Citizens Are Fentanyl Traffickers.”
“Only two years ago,” HuffPost on Wednesday reported, “Homan was invited to speak at a much smaller event: the America First Political Action Conference, a white supremacist confab organized by Nick Fuentes, the head of the deeply racist and antisemitic ‘groyper’ movement. HuffPost first reported that Homan was scheduled to speak at the 2022 event, with Homan explaining that his assistant had arranged his appearance and that they may have confused Fuentes’ group with another right-wing group. In his telling, it was only when Homan was actually at AFPAC, sitting at a table preparing his remarks, that he decided to do a Google search for Fuentes’ name.”
After doing some research at the event, Homan “got up and left” before it began.
HuffPost spoke with Homan at the time, and reported he “reiterat[ed] that he’s not racist. But a few minutes later, he called HuffPost to make a clarification. ‘I’m not saying this is a bad group,’ he said of Fuentes and the groypers. ‘I’m saying I don’t know.’ ”
Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation’s massive 920-page blueprint, has been called “a scheme to put virtually unlimited power in the hands of an authoritarian president, with mass firings of civil servants and the elimination of an independent Justice Department. It would cement in place a far-right, Christian nationalist, ‘biblical’ worldview as the foundation for law and policy.”
It calls for mass deportations, according to The New York Times.
“Besides being cruel,” Washington Monthly reported in May, “deporting 11 million unauthorized immigrants would cause labor shortages and slash national wage and salary income, likely triggering a recession and reigniting inflation.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
‘Wake Up People’: Trump ‘Elevating Criminals’ as MAGA Wants to ‘Wreck America’ Says Expert
Dr. Ruth Ben-Ghiat, the noted expert on authoritarianism, fascism, and propaganda is sounding the alarm on Donald Trump, MAGA, the 2024 presidential election, and events surrounding the Republican National Convention.
“Wake up people. Trump is the most skilled propagandist in history,” Ben-Ghiat, an NYU professor of history and an MSNBC opinion columnist, wrote, noting he “did not need a crisis or one-party state to get millions to believe he won the 2020 election & see Jan 6 & strongman rule as positive.”
“He built a personality cult & indoctrinated thru disinfo & mass marketing,” she added.
Ben-Ghiat, who is also an advisor to the nonprofit, nonpartisan group Protect Democracy, was responding to professor of international relations Nicholas Grossman’s remarks:
“If the United States loses its democracy, it’ll be the dumbest slide into authoritarianism in history. Others cases had mass unemployment, a major war, something. None have done it with low unemployment, rising real wages, declining crime, and no troops fighting in foreign wars,” he wrote.
Grossman was replying to international affairs columnist Doug Saunders of The Globe and Mail, who had observed, “For the first time in 23 years the USA isn’t at war. It’s experiencing full employment and rising living standards not seen in decades. Crime and violence are falling to record lows. It’s energy independent. Yet its leading candidate goes on about ‘civilizational collapse.’ ”
Ben-Ghiat also weighed in on remarks by economist Anders Åslund, who had written, “Elon Musk has promised Trump $45 million a month! An extraordinary amount. Why? Because Trump wants to prolong his tax breaks for billionaires – worth circa $4 trillion (!) over a decade. This will break US public finances, but Musk & other ruthless billionaires don’t care.”
“The point of MAGA,” she responded, “is to wreck America so autocrats –Trump’s allies–can prosper. Don’t believe me? Listen to Trump in VA on 6/29: ‘If you have a smart president, they’re not enemies. You’ll make them do great.’ He was speaking about Russia, China, and North Korea.”
She also responded to attorney and SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah’s post that former top Trump White House advisor Peter Navarro is being released from prison Wednesday and just hours later will speak at the Republican National Convention. Navarro is a conspiracy theorist and fringe economist who refused two lawful congressional subpoenas, was found guilty and sentenced to four months in jail.
Perfectly sums up the criminal enterprise known as MAGA: pic.twitter.com/3ke4tc7r26
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 17, 2024
“Trump’s agenda, as with all autocrats, is to replace rule of law with rule by the lawless,” Ben-Ghiat replied. “Elevating criminals to positions of prominence within the party is part of that.”
In an interview published Saturday in The Guardian on the threat of authoritarianism in America, Ben-Ghiat warned: “It is a democratic emergency.”
Ben-Ghiat is the author of several book including “Strongmen: How They Rise, Why They Succeed, How They Fall,” and “Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present.”
‘What Caused Trump’s Injury?’: Campaign Silent as Attempted Assassination Questions Mount
Four days after a 20-year old registered Republican shot at Donald Trump at an outdoor campaign rally, killing one man and wounding three others including the ex-president, questions continue to grow as the Trump campaign stays silent.
Trump on Saturday appeared to touch his ear, which moments later was seen covered in blood. The Secret Service is now under investigation. Trump had enough time to mouth “fight!” and pump his fists at the crowd, giving photographers the opportunity to take what are being called “iconic” images of the shooting. Trump even repeatedly demanded agents wait for him to find his shoes before pulling him to safety.
A CNN transcript shows Trump saying four times, “Let me get my shoes.”
To date, not a single physician who treated Trump at the local hospital has addressed the press with any medical information on the 78-year old who this week officially became the Republican Party nominee for president.
The New York Times on Tuesday reported U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), the disgraced former Physician to the President, said he traveled from Texas to Bedminster, New Jersey to be with Trump at his private golf course, arriving at 4:30 AM Sunday. According to The Times, Jackson “replaced the dressing on the former president’s ear on a flight to Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention.”
Jackson told The Times, “The bullet took a little bit off the top of his ear in an area that, just by nature, bleeds like crazy.” That was the extent of his medical remarks.
RELATED: ‘Release Your Medical Records’: No Report on Trump’s Health 3 Days After Assassination Attempt
The Daily Beast adds Jackson spoke to far-right wing commentator Benny Johnson on Monday.
“Jackson was not at the rally in Pennsylvania, but previously said his nephew attended and was grazed by a stray bullet while sitting in the former president’s ‘friends and family’ section.”
“It was far enough away from his head that there was no concussive effect from the bullet, and it just took the top of his ear off,” Jackson said.
The Trump campaign has not released any medical reports, nor has it cited or directed reporters to Congressman Jackson’s remarks.
“So journalists who demanded detailed medical information about examinations of President Biden just… don’t care to hear from any actual medical personnel about the injury sustained by the former President Trump after an assassination attempt? This is insane,” declared civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn Ifill Wednesday morning. Ifill is a professor of law and the former president of the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund.
“I have many questions!” responded MSNBC anchor Joy Reid. “Like where are the medical reports? What caused Trump’s injury and what was the injury? Sheapnel? [sic] Glass? A bullet? Where were the three attendees who were shot seated or standing relative to Trump? Why was Trump allowed to stand and pose for photos, fist pumping for nearly ten seconds while asking about his shoe when there could easily havs [sic] been additional shooters? How did the gunman manage to get on the roof of the building WHERE THE LOCAL POLICE WERE LITERALLY INSIDE?”
Reid wasn’t done.
“More questions,” she continued, “does it make sense that a 17 year old who three year[s] later is a member of a far right gun group donated to any political organization, let alone @actblueorg??? Has the organization verified that? And where is this supposed ladder? Did he seriously bring a five foot ladder with him and his AR? Really? And why haven’t authorities released information about all three civilian victims, including a schematic of where they were standing or sitting?”
Questions have swirled about a report of a $15 donation to a progressive group on January 20, 2021 – the day Joe Biden was inaugurated President. According to Snopes, a report that that donation came from a different Thomas Crooks, a 69-year old, are false.
“Thomas Crooks, the 20-year-old man who attempted to assassinate former U.S. President Donald Trump, once donated money to a political action committee aligned with the Democratic Party,” Snopes reports the claim, deeming it true.
Political commentator Bob Cesca on Wednesday quoted from this NBC News report that reads: “A Trump adviser on Tuesday declined to answer specific questions about the former president’s injury, telling NBC News that any statements about Trump’s health, his condition and medical care related to his ear would come directly from the former president.”
Cesca asks, “What’s he concealing?”
“Exactly, replied attorney and legal analyst Jeffrey Evan Gold.
“5 days after the event
No medical briefing.
No medical reports.
No doctor has come forth to even be interviewed in any publication.
Never seen anything like it in any mass shooting.”
“It has been several days since Trump was injured,” observed national security attorney Brad Moss Wednesday morning. “No medical reports. No statements from doctors. Nothing. And the media is barely talking about it, instead discussing an imaginary ‘pivot’.”
Former Republican U.S. Congressman Joe Walsh said, “No medical reports. No doctor’s statements. No information at all on the Republican nominee for President who was shot & injured four days ago. That’s just wrong. Shitty job media. If it were the Democratic nominee who’d been shot, Hannity, et al, would be blowing a gasket.”
Dr. Nick Mark writes: “The media silence on this is deafening. Did he have a head CT? What did it show? Did he have stitches? Tetanus shot? The NYT ran nonstop stories about Biden’s health after the debate but can’t be bothered to report on the health of someone who was literally shot in the head?”
