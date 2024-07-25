News
US Strong Economic Growth ‘Continues to Defy Expectations,’ Expert Credits Biden Policies
America’s economy grew at a “robust” but “not too hot” rate over the last quarter, leading experts to declare it “continues to defy expectations,” as inflation subsides. Economists point to sustained levels of purchasing by American consumers, with one expert crediting President Joe Biden’s economic policies as achieving better results than most countries around the world have seen.
“The economy picked up sharply in the second quarter as a rise in consumer and business spending offset a drop in housing construction and a widening trade gap,” USA Today reports. “The nation’s gross domestic product, the value of all goods and services produced in the U.S., expanded at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 2.8% in the April-to-June period, the Commerce Department said Thursday.”
“Forecasters surveyed by Bloomberg had projected a 1.9% increase.”
READ MORE: Trump Said Some Disabled People – Including His Young Relative – Should Just ‘Die’: Nephew
Michael Linden, a Senior Policy Fellow at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth explains: “At this point after the Great Recession [a global recession that technically ended in 2009], the economy was about 6% smaller than what had been expected. That’s millions of people out of work. That’s hundreds of billions of dollars not in pockets. It matters a lot that we are above projections!”
He adds, “the overall size of the US economy is BIGGER today than what was expected even before the pandemic struck.”
We got new data this morning showing how well the US economy is doing. In fact, the overall size of the US economy is BIGGER today than what was expected even before the pandemic struck. That’s something that never happened after the Great Recession of 2008-2009. pic.twitter.com/f4Y9mGuRMN
— Michael Linden (@MichaelSLinden) July 25, 2024
Fitch Ratings’ head of economic research Olu Sonola told ABC News, “This is a perfect report for the Fed,” referring to the Federal Reserve, which is widely expected to cut interest rates in September. “Growth during the first half of the year is not too hot, inflation continues to cool and the elusive soft landing scenario looks within reach.”
ABC News also notes that “inflation has slowed sharply, to 3% from 9.1% in 2022,” and explains: “The Fed’s rate hikes — 11 of them in 2022 and 2023 — were a response to the flare-up in inflation that began in the spring of 2021 as the economy rebounded with unexpected speed from the COVID-19 recession, causing severe supply shortages. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 made things worse by inflating prices for the energy and grains the world depends on. Prices spiked across the country and the world.”
Former National Economic Council Deputy Director Bharat Ramamurti praised the Biden-Harris administration’s polices for returning economic results that have been among the best around the world.
READ MORE: Under Consideration for VP, Buttigieg Refuses to Speculate on Being Harris’ Running Mate
“The Biden-Harris economy continues to defy expectations and lap its global competitors. And it reflects decisions the Admin[istration] made: to prioritize a quick return to a strong job market and to promote private investment in clean energy and manufacturing,” he wrote.
Ramamurti, who served as Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren’s senior counsel for banking and economic policy, and as her 2020 presidential campaign’s economic policy director, also issued a strong warning:
“The biggest threat to our sustained progress is the Trump economic agenda, which would reignite inflation and stifle growth — all in the service of delivering massive tax cuts to the rich and creating a de facto national sales tax via 10% across-the-board tariffs.”
Washington Post columnist and editorial board member Heather Long called it “a great GDP report,” and concluded: “The economy keeps powering on.”
JUST IN: Strong growth in Q2. The US economy grew at a 2.8% pace in Q2 2024. That’s way above expectations of 1.9% and a big jump from 1.4% in Q1.
Consumer spending was the key (+2.3% in the quarter). Biz investment and gov’t spending also helped.
Bottom line: The economy keeps… pic.twitter.com/9RQX3BuW2E
— Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) July 25, 2024
See the charts above or at this link.
READ MORE: Eight Years Ago JD Vance Wondered How Many Americans Donald Trump Had ‘Sexually Assaulted’
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Super Creepy’: Vance and Masters’ Belief Politicians Have to Have Kids Called ‘Repugnant’
Resurfaced video from 2021 shows Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate, U.S. Senator JD Vance (R-OH) sharing his belief that children should be given the “right” to vote – but those rights should go to their parents, so parents have more votes than non-parents. In remarks more widely distributed, Vance also said that the country is run by the Democratic Party, which he called “a bunch of childless cat ladies.”
Republican congressional candidate Blake Masters weighed in, sharing his belief that having children should be a pre-requisite for being elected as a political leader.
The pushback from critics has been palpable.
“Let’s give votes to all children in this country. But let’s give control over those votes to the parents of those children. When you go to the polls in this country, as a parent, you should have more power. You should have more of an ability to speak your voice in our democratic republic than people who don’t have kids,” Vance declared in 2021 (video below) while delivering a speech to the Intercollegiate Studies Institute, a right-wing college organization which is now on the Project 2025 Advisory Board. “Let’s face the consequences and the reality if you don’t have as much of an investment in the future of this country, maybe you shouldn’t get nearly the same voice.”
READ MORE: US Strong Economic Growth ‘Continues to Defy Expectations,’ Expert Credits Biden Policies
“Doesn’t this mean that non-parents don’t have as much of a voice as parents? Doesn’t this mean that parents get a bigger say in how our democracy functions?” Vance asked. “Yes. Absolutely.”
JD Vance believes that children should vote under the control of their parents, and those parents should have more voting rights & power than adults who have no children.
WOW.
— M-A.Stay’Legit™️🇨🇦 (@BagdMilkSoWhat) July 24, 2024
Vance’s remarks on parents getting more votes was overshadowed by his now-infamous comment that Democrats are “a bunch of childless cat ladies.”
“We’re effectively run in this country via the Democrats, via, via our corporate oligarchs by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made,” Vance told Tucker Carlson, the now-former Fox News host.
“And so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too. And it’s just a basic fact… Kamala Harris. Pete Buttigieg. AOC. The entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”
‘Childless cat ladies’
JD Vance is facing growing backlash for comments about women with no children.
The Grio White House correspondent @AprilDRyan joins @AnaCabrera to discuss. pic.twitter.com/2nTnIJWt4t
— MSNBC Reports (@MSNBC_reports) July 25, 2024
Vance is already seeing great pushback for his remarks.
“JD Vance is apparently unaware that George Washington had no children,” wrote Billy Binion, a reporter for the libertarian magazine Reason. “Was the founder of this country just a ~childless cat lady~ with no stake in America? This stuff is embarrassing and incoherent, and people in the Republican Party should be willing to say so.”
Despite the pushback, Vance’s remarks and beliefs were propped up Wednesday night by Republican candidate Blake Masters, who wrote: “Political leaders should have children. Certainly they should at least be married. If you aren’t running or can’t run a household of your own, how can you relate to a constituency of families, or govern wisely with respect to future generations? Skin in the game matters.”
Now Masters is getting pushback as well.
“According to @bgmasters, echoing the sentiment of @JDVance and the Trump campaign, if you’ve miscarried, you have no skin in the game. If you’re Lindsey Graham or Tim Scott, you’re not eligible to govern. If you’re a widow or widower, you can’t run a household,” wrote Travis Akers, a retired Naval Intelligence Officer, veterans’ advocate, and activist.
Political commentator and former Obama spokesperson Tommy Vietor responded with a personal story:
“My wife and I had multiple, soul-crushing miscarriages, and one still born daughter before we were able to have children. Millions of parents are desperate to have kids but simply can’t. Treating people without children like they are lesser human beings is unbelievably cruel.”
Marcy Wheeler, a noted civil rights and national security journalist also shared her personal story, writing: “A year after marrying my beloved spouse of 20+ years, I started 6 years of cancer treatment, which largely closed window we would have had children. Sh*thole men who can’t understand those kinds of questions simply can’t relate to choices families face everyday.”
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) responded by saying, “This is all so super creepy and disturbing.”
News
‘A Narrative You Love’: White House Slams Doocy’s ‘Cover Up’ Claim
Three days after President Joe Biden heeded the call of his Party’s leaders and ended his re-election campaign, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre blasted Fox News’s Peter Doocy for alleging a long-term “cover-up” of the President’s health had taken place.
President Biden, who returned to the White House Tuesday after a week-long slog with COVID, will address the nation Wednesday night in a rare Oval Office primetime speech, to explain his historic and nearly unprecedented decision to exit the race and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris.
“It would seem that the White House knew that President was slipping. And it was hidden from the American people. So who ordered White House officials to cover up a declining president?” asked Doocy, who has been a thorn in the administration’s side for much of Biden’s term.
“I know that that is a narrative that you love,” Jean-Pierre reminded him.
“He did a press conference at NATO, ‘I’m in it,’ ” Doocy charged. ‘There’s all these things to finish,’ and then ten days later, ‘I’m dropping out.’ ”
READ MORE: Trump Said Some Disabled People – Including His Young Relative – Should Just ‘Die’: Nephew
“First of all, there’s been no cover up,” Jean-Pierre declared. “I want to be very clear about that. I know that is the narrative that you all want. It is not.”
“I’m going to say this again, and, you’re going to hear it directly from the President – I hope you listen tonight. I think it’s going to be incredibly powerful and important, the Oval Office, as you know, when they make speeches from the Oval Office it’s because they want to directly make sure that the American people hear it from them. Obviously going to be done in primetime. I would listen to the President.”
“And then what I will say is that it is not easy,” she continued, “making a decision that the President made on Sunday, it is just not. It is not . And as all you have you reported, it is historic. It is unusual. This is not the norm, and making a decision like that for someone who has been in public service for 54 years. U.S. Senator for 36, Vice President to President Obama for eight, and now a first term as president himself. These are not easy decisions to make. They’re just not. And so the fact that he was able to make that decision in a selfless way. That’s admirable.”
Jean-Pierre’s assertion the mainstream media wants to promote a “cover-up” narrative is substantiated by MSNBC’s Elise Jordan, who in video that aired Wednesday asked a focus group, “Who do you blame for President Biden’s being in office in this condition?” and then, “Who deserves the blame?”
READ MORE: Under Consideration for VP, Buttigieg Refuses to Speculate on Being Harris’ Running Mate
Professor and media critic Jeff Jarvis responded, “Hang that in the museum of dead journalism, in the collection of leading questions.”
Jarvis added Jordan then – referring to Vice President Kamala Harris – said: “If she’s willing to hide that kind of information…. Is is it a power grab or…?”
Watch the video of Doocy and Jean-Pierre below or at this link.
Fox News’ Peter Doocy: “It would seem that people in this White House knew that President Biden was slipping … Who ordered White House officials to cover up a declining president?”
Karine Jean-Pierre: “There’s been no cover-up.” pic.twitter.com/opuk9RbK6W
— The Recount (@therecount) July 24, 2024
READ MORE: Buttigieg Praises Harris’s Focus on ‘People’s Families’ – Slams Vance’s ‘Childless’ Attack
News
Trump Said Some Disabled People – Including His Young Relative – Should Just ‘Die’: Nephew
In the Oval Office in May of 2020, then-President Donald Trump told his nephew some disabled people “should just die,” and later suggested maybe he “should just let him die and move down to Florida.”
That’s according to “All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way,” a new book by Fred C. Trump III, former president Donald Trump’s nephew, via excerpts published in TIME magazine on Wednesday.
Fred Trump explained that in 1999, his own son was born with “infantile spasms, a rare seizure disorder which in William’s case altered his development physically and cognitively.” When his uncle became President, he “recognized what a highly privileged position” he would be in, including having “some access to the White House. And as long as that was true, I wanted to make sure I used that access for something positive.”
His wife Lisa reached out to Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and White House senior advisor, who put them in touch with Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Ben Carson. After several meetings and apparently a good deal of progress and consensus, under the direction of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, a group including Azar, his Asst. Secretary Brett Giroir, and Fred Trump, went into the Oval Office to talk with the President.
READ MORE: Under Consideration for VP, Buttigieg Refuses to Speculate on Being Harris’ Running Mate
As they were leaving the 45-minute meeting during which Trump “seemed genuinely curious regarding the depth of medical needs across the U.S. and the individual challenges these families faced,” Fred Trump said, “Donald’s assistant caught up with me. ‘Your uncle would like to see you,’ she said.”
After some pleasantries, Fred Trump writes, his uncle “sounded interested and even concerned. I thought he had been touched by what the doctor and advocates in the meeting had just shared about their journey with their patients and their own family members. But I was wrong.”
“ ‘Those people . . . ‘ Donald said, trailing off. ‘The shape they’re in, all the expenses, maybe those kinds of people should just die.’ “
Fred Trump writes he “turned and walked away.”
At some point, in 2020 or later, Fred Trump says a family medical fund established by his Uncle Robert Trump was growing depleted. It was being managed by Eric Trump, who suggested the former President’s nephew talk to him to ask for help.
While “at Briarcliff Manor, home of the Trump National Golf Club in Westchester, N.Y.,” Fred saw his uncle talking. Not wanting to disturb him, he called him later that afternoon.
READ MORE: Buttigieg Praises Harris’s Focus on ‘People’s Families’ – Slams Vance’s ‘Childless’ Attack
Explaining how expenses were growing as was resistance from some other family members to help, Fred Trump told him, “We may need your help with this. Eric wanted me to give you a call.”
“Donald took a second as if he was thinking about the whole situation,” Fred writes.
“ ‘I don’t know,’ he finally said, letting out a sigh. ‘He doesn’t recognize you. Maybe you should just let him die and move down to Florida.’ “
Donald Trump’s alleged remarks comport with those he has made in the past, including publicly mocking a reporter with a disability, considered in 2016 to be his “worst” offense, NBC News reported.
Trump reportedly also said he did not want any disabled veterans , and called disabled veterans “suckers” and “losers.”
While president, according to the New York Post, Trump allegedly made disparaging “remarks at a welcome ceremony for Gen. Mark Milley at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in 2019, after Army Capt. Luis Avila, who was severely wounded in Afghanistan, sang ‘God Bless America,’ the Atlantic reported.”
“Why do you bring people like that here? No one wants to see that, the wounded,” Trump allegedly told Milley.
RELATED: Harris Defines Campaign in Roaring Wisconsin Rally: ‘People First’ vs. ‘America First’
Trending
- News3 days ago
Democrats Rake in a Quarter-Billion Dollars in 24 Hours After Biden Exits Race
- News3 days ago
RFK Jr. and Trump Explored Endorsement Deal in Exchange for Administration Post: Report
- News2 days ago
Schumer and Jeffries Gleefully Endorse Harris in Joint Presser After Trump Morning Meltdown
- News2 days ago
Eight Years Ago JD Vance Wondered How Many Americans Donald Trump Had ‘Sexually Assaulted’
- News2 days ago
Harris Defines Campaign in Roaring Wisconsin Rally: ‘People First’ vs. ‘America First’
- News2 days ago
Harris Super PAC Picks Up $7 Million Donation From Megadonor Who Demanded Biden’s Exit
- News1 day ago
Buttigieg Praises Harris’s Focus on ‘People’s Families’ – Slams Vance’s ‘Childless’ Attack
- News22 hours ago
Trump Said Some Disabled People – Including His Young Relative – Should Just ‘Die’: Nephew