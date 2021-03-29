Fox News Hires ‘Unofficial Member of the Team’ Lara Trump Despite Her ‘Absolutely’ Considering US Senate Run

Fox News has hired yet another person extremely close to former President Donald Trump, Lara Trump, despite saying last week she “absolutely” is considering a U.S. Senate run that her father-in-law himself has been promoting.

The “Fox & Friends” crew welcomed Lara Trump to the “family” Monday morning as a new Fox News contributor, with two of the three co-hosts applauding her.

“I’m so excited to be joining the Fox family,” Lara Trump told viewers. “I sort of feel like I’ve been an unofficial member of the team for so long.”

Trump, a former TV producer, worked on both the Trump 2016 and 2020 campaigns in various roles including fundraising.

Trump is fresh off a public relations disaster after news broke she reportedly has been funneling nearly $2 million from a dog rescue non-profit into the Trump resorts, most recently via a fundraiser that may have been the catalyst for shutting parts of Mar-a-Lago down after a coronavirus outbreak.

News organizations and media outlets, even including Fox News, usually immediately part ways with employees who publicly acknowledge they are considering entering politics. It is a stark departure for Fox News to hire someone who just confirmed they are considering a run for the U.S. Senate.

Media Matters’ Director of Media Intelligence, Lis Power weighed in

Maybe it’s just me, but I sort of feel like if you were a real ‘news’ organization you:

A) wouldn’t want a former campaign sr. adviser to say they were part of your family the whole time

B) wouldn’t make being a serial liar the main job qualification for your new hires — Lis Power (@LisPower1) March 29, 2021

Watch the announcement: