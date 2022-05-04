Watch: Psaki Schools Doocy on What Biden Meant When He Warned ‘MAGA Crowd’ Might Try to Ban LGBTQ Kids From Classrooms

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki again was forced to explain to Fox News propagandist Peter Doocy something very simple – exactly what President Joe Biden meant earlier on Wednesday when he warned that conservatives at some point might try to ban LGBTQ kids from classrooms.

“What happens if you have a state change the law saying that children who are LGBTQ can’t be in classrooms with other children?” President Biden pondered, as a warning.

“What are the next things that are going to be attacked?” Biden asked. “Because this MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history.”

President Joe Biden warns conservatives might go as far as to try to ban #LGBTQ children from classrooms.

During the White House daily press briefing Doocy asked, “What is he talking about?” as if the President had not been extremely clear.

“Well, I think Peter, we’ve seen extreme laws that target LGBTQ families, their kids across the country, and I think what he’s saying is we don’t know what they’re capable of given what they’ve already done to date.”

Appearing to try to not understand the concept of a hypothetical, Doocy pressed on.

“Which state is trying to segregate LGBTQ children in the classroom?” he asked.

“I think we’ve seen laws that are incredibly discriminatory. That’s what the President’s referring to, and the fact that he doesn’t know what additional steps could be taken by extreme wings of the party that would rather divide, rather than work on issues that the American people actually are focused on actually impacting them.”

Given how conservatives have spent years trying to ban transgender children from restrooms, and given how conservatives have rushed to pass their own versions of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill it’s incredibly foresightful for President Biden to warn about what they could do next to LGBTQ kids.