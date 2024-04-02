‘Says You!’: Kirby Smacks Down Doocy

White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby blasted Fox News reporter Peter Doocy and Speaker Mike Johnson over the bipartisan border security bill that includes Ukraine aid. The legislation has been “languishing” for months, as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to wage his illegal war and Ukraine’s access to weapons continues to diminish.

Nearly two weeks ago The Washington Post reported, “In recent weeks, Ukraine’s troops have lost ground in the east, as they struggle with dwindling numbers of shells, bullets and even soldiers. And the situation could soon become much worse. U.S. intelligence has predicted that Ukraine may run out air defense missiles by the end of the month.”

During Tuesday’s White House daily press briefing, referring to the border bill, Doocy told Admiral Kirby, “Everybody in this room knows that the bill that you guys keep talking about as a solution is dead at the moment.”

“Says you,” Kirby shot back. “It doesn’t need to be dead, does it?”

“The bill’s dead,” Doocy insisted.

READ MORE: GOP Bill Would Require Blood Donor’s COVID Vaccination Status Disclosure

“Says you!” Kirby replied

“When’s the vote?” Doocy demanded.

“You ask Speaker Johnson that. It doesn’t need to be –”

Doocy lamented there are “real problems at the border while that bill just languishes, right? The chief of the Border Patrol is saying, 140,000 got aways, if we don’t know who is coming into our country and we don’t know what their intent is, that is a threat. Does President Biden agree?”

“The President absolutely believes that along that border we do have significant national security concerns that have to be met,” Kirby replied. “But you said something really good in your question that I loved, that while these concerns are going on the bill ‘languishes.’ So what’s needed? It’s not, it’s not anything more from the President. What’s needed is for Speaker Johnson to do his job and get that thing on the floor. Let’s get it voted on. They had a chance and decided not to act because certain people in House Republican world wanted a problem rather than a solution.”

Not satisfied, Doocy continued.

READ MORE: Thousands of Kids in Florida Lost Medicaid Coverage on Easter – Nearly Half a Million Last Year

“As the person in charge of preventing a terrorist attack in the homeland, does President Biden think that some of these border crossers could be in the United States right now plotting a terrorist attack?” Doocy asked.

“The President’s confident that throughout the interagency, DHS, intelligence community,” Kirby said, “that we’re doing everything we can to be as vigilant as we can to ensure the safety and security of the American people here at home.”

Earlier, Kirby told Doocy, “Peter, to folks that are concerned about border security, the President would be the first one to stand up here and say he agrees that the border does need some security capabilities, that we do need more border patrol agents. And all that has to happen is for the Speaker to do his job.”

Watch below or at this link.

White House’s John Kirby schools Fox News’ Peter Doocy. Doocy: “Everybody in this room knows that the bill that you guys keep talking about as a solution is dead.” Kirby: “Says you. It doesn’t need to be dead, does it?”pic.twitter.com/NHTnjnrJyn — David Badash (@davidbadash) April 2, 2024

READ MORE: Peter Doocy Admits No ‘Concrete Evidence Joe Biden Personally Profited’ From Hunter’s Business