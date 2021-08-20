FOX NEWS FAKE NEWS
Fox News Blasted for Claiming ‘No Word on Possible Motive’ of DC MAGA Bomb Suspect Who Demanded Biden Resign
During a five-hour standoff with U.S. Capitol Police 49-year old North Carolina registered Republican Floyd Ray Roseberry allegedly posted several Facebook live videos from his pickup truck parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Thursday. He threatened to blow up two-and-a-half city blocks as that building, the U.S. Supreme Court, and several other federal buildings were evacuated.
The goal appeared to be to overthrow the government.
Roseberry during at least one of the videos attacked Democrats in the Senate and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, but mostly President Joe Biden, repeatedly demanding he call him in his truck, and resign.
“You step down out of office, I’ll step down out of this truck,” Roseberry said, as WUSA-9 reported. “You go home. I’ll go to federal prison.”
In his videos, Roseberry said he was “picked by the American [expletive] people to come up here and take a stand.” Much of his ranting was directed specifically at Biden and suggested he believed in the baseless election fraud conspiracy theories pushed by former President Donald Trump and other prominent Republicans that Biden was not legally elected.
“I just got chose for the job. Unlike you,” Roseberry said. “This ain’t about politics. I don’t care if Donald Trump ever becomes president again. I think y’all Democrats need to step down. Y’all need to understand people don’t want you there.”
A Fox News reporter on the scene during the bomb threat reported live on the existence of the Facebook videos, and other details, which were widely available on social media, but Fox News primetime ignored the story almost entirely.
The only apparent mention was this short 15-second clip, where a news reader tells Fox News viewers, “no word on a possible motive,” as Vox’s Aaron Rupar reported:
Incredible — Fox News just reported “no word on a possible motive” for DC bomb threat suspect Floyd Ray Roseberry, even though Roseberry posted video rants in which he echoed right-wing Trump and Fox News talking points pic.twitter.com/warM2ulPCS
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 20, 2021
Many are furious that once again Fox News is distorting the truth to protect its core base of pro-Trump MAGA supporters.
He literally did a video manifesto.
— Fully Vaccinated Geraldo (@gvravel) August 20, 2021
@JackieibanezFNC ‘No Word on a Possible Motive’ for Man Who Said He’d BLOW UP WASHINGTON, DC UNLESS BIDEN RESIGNED.
A man spouting anti-Biden, anti-immigrant, anti-gov’t right-wing rhetoric and conspiracies threatened to blow up a bomb near the U.S Capitol today …
None of Fox News’ primetime shows covered it
(there was a 15 sec Fox News Live news brief during an Ing. commercial break)
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) August 20, 2021
No motive, #JackieIbanez, except for wanting to overturn the legitimately elected government of the US by threat of force. Can’t find any motive *there*.
— Paul Hanlin Jr (Fully Vaccinated) (@Paul_Hanlin_Jr) August 20, 2021
Not only was it evident that yesterday’s bomb terrorist had become radicalized by Fox News and GOP propaganda, he also complained about inadequate health care; a problem that the GOP has caused.
Yet Fox News: “nO woRd on A pOsSiblE mOtiVe” https://t.co/mVj1bUwwPi
— Bryan 🇺🇸 (@swimmerbr78) August 20, 2021
Fox News reports “no word on a possible motive” on DC bomb incident today.
This is, of course, aside from the couple of hours of livestreamed grievances direct from the suspect that were, in fact, a sad jumble of common Fox News narratives. https://t.co/siQOxMYviS
— Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) August 20, 2021
No word on a possible motive for @FoxNews and all its employees prostituting themselves just to stay on TV https://t.co/G7UZBJcuoG
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 20, 2021
No word on a possible motive … that would fit our narrative
— Larissa Gallagher (@larissala) August 20, 2021
Watch til the end. #DCBombThreat @FoxNews https://t.co/ZqNl4Zlnpi pic.twitter.com/97DX93eMsN
— G R A Y (@sarahgraysaid) August 20, 2021
Fox & Friends Joins Right Wing Regeneron Cult: Antibody Treatment Is ‘Basically Still Getting Vaccinated’ (It’s Not)
“Fox & Friends” has joined the Governor Ron DeSantis movement of promoting Regeneron’s highly-experimental COVID-19 antibody therapy as a treatment option instead of the preventative coronavirus vaccine, and is falsely claiming that most people hospitalized with the coronavirus are treated with the drug.
“You know it’s interesting,” Fox & Friends’ Ainsley Earhardt said Wednesday, “Greg Abbott, he’s in our prayers this morning because he announced that he tested positive for COVID yesterday. He has been vaccinated and still got COVID,” she said, appearing to falsely imply the coronavirus vaccine does not work.
“But I think he’s doing okay, he’s planning on getting the Regeneron. No symptoms, he said,” she added. Regeneron’s drug is supposed to be prescribed only to patients who have symptoms, and is considered “investigational,” according to the FDA.
“What’s interesting though is if you don’t get vaccinated and you go to the hospital most of the time you’re going to get Regeneron,” Earhardt, who is not a medical professional, added falsely. “But Regeneron or the antibodies, [is] basically still getting vaccinated because they’re sticking you with an antibody.”
That’s false.
“The antibody cocktail is not a substitute for vaccination against COVID-19,” PharmTech reports. The FDA also states Regeneron’s antibody cocktail is not authorized for use by patients who are hospitalized because of COVID-19.
Anti-vaxxers often claim they are refusing to be vaccinated because the coronavirus vaccines are “experimental,” or have not been approved by the FDA. Neither claim is accurate. But Regeneron’s REGEN-COV antibody cocktail is not just experimental, it is “investigational.” It is, contrary to Earhardt’s claims, far less available. It is also far more expensive to the federal government, and most importantly, does not prevent COVID.
Also during the same segment co-host Brian Kilmeade noted fake coronavirus vaccine cards are very cheap, implying Americans might want to use those, during his rant about New York City requiring proof of vaccination to enter many businesses.
Ainsley Earhardt falsely claimed on Fox & Friends this morning that taking Regeneron after you get infected with Covid is “basically still getting vaccinated.” Do not take medical advice from Ainsley Earhardt. pic.twitter.com/YPjP3s1fpE
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 18, 2021
Fox News Host Goes on Angry Rant ‘Undermining’ Vaccines – and Mocking Dems to Do It
While a few Fox News hosts on Monday sprinkled bits of begrudging encouragement or support for Americans to get vaccinated, one Fox News host Tuesday morning was fully on board with attacking the COVID-19 vaccine.
“What is this to also say the vaccine is not nearly as effective against this delta variant, as they say if you look at what’s happening in Britain, they say 70% of the new cases are fully vaccinated people with the Pfizer vaccine, nobody talks about that,” host Brian Kilmeade said angrily on “Fox & Friends.”
Kilmeade is spreading false information.
The British Government on Monday announced that 60% of coronavirus patients requiring hospitalization were not vaccinated. NCRM could find nothing to support Kilmeade’s claim that “70% of the new cases are fully vaccinated people with the Pfizer vaccine,” which may be why “nobody talks about that.”
It is true that as greater numbers of people get vaccinated more vaccinated people will contract the coronavirus, as Britain’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance said Monday.
“As a higher proportion of the population is double vaccinated, it’s inevitable that those 10% of that very large number remain at risk and will therefore be amongst the people who both catch the infection and end up in hospital.”
In the UK 68% of all adults are fully vaccinated, and 88% have had one shot.
Kilmeade was using the news that several Texas Democrats who traveled to D.C. subsequently tested positive for coronavirus. He mocked them for being on “Beta O’Rourke’s private jet that his foundation financed,” and implied that because they tested positive the vaccines don’t work, which is false, and don’t work as well against the highly-contagious delta variant, which is even more reason to get vaccinated.
On Monday Kilmeade insisted no one had any right to insist people get vaccinated and said it is not the job of the federal government to protect Americans, which is also false.
Media Matters’ Director of Media Intelligence Lis Power posted this video of Kilmeade from Tuesday morning:
Kilmeade is still undermining vaccines today, suggesting that people are lying about their effectiveness against variants
“The vaccine is not nearly as effective against this Delta variant as they say” h/t @ryanmasri_ pic.twitter.com/mZyyxS4H0p
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) July 20, 2021
‘Antifa Supersoldier’: Fox News Mocked After Criticizing Marvel for ‘Politicizing’ Captain America as ‘Captain Woke’
Fox News is furious at the latest storyline from Marvel’s Captain America, with two guests declaring the comic book publisher has turned the hero who has fought fascism and Nazism since 1941 into “Captain Woke.”
For those unaware, Captain America was created in the middle of World War II, just before America officially entered the war, as an instrument to help Americans in the fight against the Axis powers. He’s been called a “patriotic supersoldier,” his entire foundation is literally about fighting fascism and the far right, and his popularity over the decades has only increased.
Until today, when Fox News launched an assault on the American hero.
“Dean Cain slams Marvel for new ‘woke’ Captain America comic: Bashing USA is now ‘the cool thing to do’,” is the title of a Fox News article that claims “Marvel is facing backlash for its latest comic, ‘The United States of Captain America,’ which says the American dream isn’t real.”
Here’s how Fox News presents a quote from the comic book:
“…The first American dream is the one that isn’t real. It’s one some people expect to just be handed to them… When the truth is, it never really existed in the first place… other cultures. Immigrants… We’re at our best when we keep no one out. A good dream is shared. Shared radically. Shared with everyone. When something isn’t shared, it can become the American lie.”
Fox News adds, “Cain said wokeness is becoming pervasive, affecting the media, actors, and celebrities and indoctrinating children in schools.”
Marvel is literally just saying America has to be actively reinvented every day, and to do that we need and should want immigrants to share in our dream.
To Fox News, that’s wokeness and propaganda.
On cable, Fox News guest Michael Loftus ranted about Captain America.
“It’s sad, really, it’s so sad when Captain America is now like Captain Woke, or Captain Propaganda. Did I miss an issue where he was kidnapped by liberal arts professors and was forced to move to Portland?” Loftus lamented. “It’s the absolute worst, and it’s it’s just more proof that the left is going to come after everything that real Americans hold near and dear, they’re in, after baseball they tried to cancel apple pie. And now, Captain America. Maybe they’ll change his outfit, maybe now instead of a shield, he’ll be armed with a laptop, and they’ll have exciting adventures where he sits in coffee shops and and tweets mean things, and he’s an active fact checker on Facebook. It’s horrible.”
Loftus says Captain America “has a huge impact” on children, calling the declaration that America is a land of immigrants “pretty insidious,” while complaining the left doesn’t “want the right to have any heroes.”
He went on to “cancel” Captain America, declaring him “dead,” at least to him: “I’m done with Captain America. He’s dead.”
Fox News guest, having a completely normal one: “It’s so sad when Captain America is like Captain Woke or Captain Propaganda… I’m done with Captain America. He’s dead!” pic.twitter.com/g4p3qE2oxI
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 6, 2021
It didn’t take long for Loftus and Cain to be mocked.
Here’s comic writer Cavan Scott:
Just watched a news report about Captain America become politicised… Becoming? Try literally *created* to be political. Comics, especially super hero comics, have *always* been political.
— Cavan Scott (@cavanscott) July 6, 2021
This but with absolutely zero irony pic.twitter.com/npWroSK7Ai
— What if We Put the Vaccine in Bullets (@Orbitron121) July 6, 2021
There Marvel goes again, having Captain America fight *checks notes* Nazis and racism https://t.co/awZ03YYCeK
— Tom Wright (@Tom_Wright12) July 6, 2021
None of those people have ever read a Captain America comic. pic.twitter.com/WvrD9rWY5O
— Krys10iam (@krys10iam) July 6, 2021
Literally the first issue pic.twitter.com/y5xC93cGzD
— Citizen D (@touchmeimdic) July 6, 2021
— Krys10iam (@krys10iam) July 6, 2021
Anyway, imagine thinking that the guy who Marvel literally created to be an anti-fascist supersoldier that punched out Hitler has become too politicized. pic.twitter.com/YZMzZcP4Bm
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 6, 2021
Captain America is antifa
Footage of Captain America fighting MAGA ideology: pic.twitter.com/WFwzJuoecF
— HBServetus (@HBServetus) July 6, 2021
Tell me you’ve don’t know enough about Captain America without telling me you don’t know enough about Captain America. pic.twitter.com/qQXzWqlE7u
— Bruce Nolan (@BruceExclusive) July 6, 2021
When Fox News complains about Captain America getting “political” are they referring to when he became Nomad after the Nixon Era, when he was an outlaw during the Bush Era, or the What If story when he becomes President?
Cause, my dude is very political. #CaptainAmerica
— Jake (@JakeVK) July 6, 2021
I hate when people use the word “political” to describe something they don’t personally like or agree with. Like have you actually seen or read anything with Captain America in it? His whole existence is political
— Brennan Mulligan (@MulliganBrennan) July 6, 2021
Captain America has always been caught between what he feels America should stand for and the actions the government takes. That’s literally the entire internal struggle of the character. Don’t comment on comics you haven’t read. #FakeFan
— Keeba Series PMS (@Keeba13) July 6, 2021
So a few months after throwing a fit about Dr. Seuss being cancelled, they are trying to cancel Captain America.
Sounds about right.
— Darth Bane (@DarthBanana23) July 6, 2021
Unironically calling Captain America “Captain Propoganda” is just truly ?? levels of stupidity and obliviousness. https://t.co/y90TXBktUw
— Dan Pino (@DanPino) July 6, 2021
Anybody remember that time in the 80s when Captain America quit because he lost faith in the US government? This shit happens to him all the time in the comics, just people like Fox News are paying attention now that it’s popular.
— ????? ??????? ??? (@iRadinVerse) July 6, 2021
I’m so incredibly sick of this cyclical conversation. Captain America is antifa. Star Wars & Star Trek are left leaning, anti-war stories. Superman is an immigrant parable. We can go on and on about these. It’s not just that they don’t get it. It’s that they don’t WANT to get it.
— Alden Diaz ? (@AD_Strider) July 6, 2021
Man I can’t wait for them to find out this is like the 30th time Captain America has touched on the American Dream being flawed
— Thaddeus Wolfe But Tired (@TWolfeTheIII) July 6, 2021
I guess these guys missed the MULTIPLE Captain America movies about him defying the government and fighting for the little guy… https://t.co/kXalpYbvVs
— Billy Angel (@billy_angel14) July 6, 2021
“Marvel Under Fire For Politicizing Captain America”
And in related news, Anheuser-Busch under fire for putting hops in their beer. pic.twitter.com/OESsWps9gx
— The Examined Life is not Worth Tweeting (@SisyphusRedemed) July 6, 2021
