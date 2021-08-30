FOX NEWS FAKE NEWS
Fox News Correspondent Smacks Down Pete Hegseth: ‘Unseemly For the Finger-Pointing to Begin This Soon’
Fox News National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin refused to allow her colleague Pete Hegseth to malign the men and women who just flew the last U.S. plane out of Kabul, ending America’s longest war ever, and reminding him that they just evacuated 122,000 Afghans and Americans out of Afghanistan.
“A lot of people feel like the way that we left in the last couple of weeks was not honorable,” said Hegseth, who was on Trump’s short list to run the VA until veterans groups objected, “that it was a retreat, that it was at the behest of the Taliban.”
“We just saw the press conference from the Department of Defense, we will soon see a press conference for the Department of State. Do you feel like this is the moment with all our troops home that the finger pointing begins, because ultimately it was not a process handled properly,” Hegseth decreed.
“Do you get a sense that, from DoD and State, there’s going to be an attempt to rewrite the narrative of who’s to blame for what didn’t go right?” he added, feeding her a narrative she refused to accept.
“I think for the finger pointing to begin this soon is a, is a bit unseemly, frankly, and that is not the impression that I have from the people who’ve been working tirelessly since August 14,” replied Griffin, who has covered numerous military events since 2000 and who hosts The Wounded Warrior Experience for the American Veterans Center. “I’ve seen people here at the Pentagon, as well as at the Department of State, many of them will remain nameless over the years but they worked, and they were heroic in their efforts in the fact that they got 122,000 vulnerable Afghans and Americans out of that country when they had to, they had to fight their way back in basically the airport scenes you’ll remember them the 82nd airborne secured that airport in 24 hours, and there were for the most part, other than that tragic suicide bombing at Abbey Gate.”
“It was an unbelievable effort you had military planes landing every 45 minutes lifting people off to safety, is it heartbreaking for the military commanders that they had to leave anyone behind. Obviously I just asked General McKenzie how he feels after 20 years of war, handing the country that they had seized from the Taliban after 9/11 back to the very same Taliban. I can’t imagine that anybody in this country, any American citizen is going to be unchanged by what we’ve just been through, not only from the last 20 years, but for the last two weeks.”
Watch:
Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin: " I think for the finger-pointing to begin this soon is a bit unseemly." pic.twitter.com/wDxYpN2BQU
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 30, 2021
Fox News Blasted for Claiming ‘No Word on Possible Motive’ of DC MAGA Bomb Suspect Who Demanded Biden Resign
During a five-hour standoff with U.S. Capitol Police 49-year old North Carolina registered Republican Floyd Ray Roseberry allegedly posted several Facebook live videos from his pickup truck parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Thursday. He threatened to blow up two-and-a-half city blocks as that building, the U.S. Supreme Court, and several other federal buildings were evacuated.
The goal appeared to be to overthrow the government.
Roseberry during at least one of the videos attacked Democrats in the Senate and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, but mostly President Joe Biden, repeatedly demanding he call him in his truck, and resign.
“You step down out of office, I’ll step down out of this truck,” Roseberry said, as WUSA-9 reported. “You go home. I’ll go to federal prison.”
In his videos, Roseberry said he was “picked by the American [expletive] people to come up here and take a stand.” Much of his ranting was directed specifically at Biden and suggested he believed in the baseless election fraud conspiracy theories pushed by former President Donald Trump and other prominent Republicans that Biden was not legally elected.
“I just got chose for the job. Unlike you,” Roseberry said. “This ain’t about politics. I don’t care if Donald Trump ever becomes president again. I think y’all Democrats need to step down. Y’all need to understand people don’t want you there.”
A Fox News reporter on the scene during the bomb threat reported live on the existence of the Facebook videos, and other details, which were widely available on social media, but Fox News primetime ignored the story almost entirely.
The only apparent mention was this short 15-second clip, where a news reader tells Fox News viewers, “no word on a possible motive,” as Vox’s Aaron Rupar reported:
Incredible — Fox News just reported "no word on a possible motive" for DC bomb threat suspect Floyd Ray Roseberry, even though Roseberry posted video rants in which he echoed right-wing Trump and Fox News talking points pic.twitter.com/warM2ulPCS
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 20, 2021
Many are furious that once again Fox News is distorting the truth to protect its core base of pro-Trump MAGA supporters.
He literally did a video manifesto.
— Fully Vaccinated Geraldo (@gvravel) August 20, 2021
@JackieibanezFNC ‘No Word on a Possible Motive’ for Man Who Said He’d BLOW UP WASHINGTON, DC UNLESS BIDEN RESIGNED.
A man spouting anti-Biden, anti-immigrant, anti-gov’t right-wing rhetoric and conspiracies threatened to blow up a bomb near the U.S Capitol today …
None of Fox News’ primetime shows covered it
(there was a 15 sec Fox News Live news brief during an Ing. commercial break)
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) August 20, 2021
No motive, #JackieIbanez, except for wanting to overturn the legitimately elected government of the US by threat of force. Can’t find any motive *there*.
— Paul Hanlin Jr (Fully Vaccinated) (@Paul_Hanlin_Jr) August 20, 2021
Not only was it evident that yesterday’s bomb terrorist had become radicalized by Fox News and GOP propaganda, he also complained about inadequate health care; a problem that the GOP has caused.
Yet Fox News: “nO woRd on A pOsSiblE mOtiVe” https://t.co/mVj1bUwwPi
— Bryan 🇺🇸 (@swimmerbr78) August 20, 2021
Fox News reports “no word on a possible motive” on DC bomb incident today.
This is, of course, aside from the couple of hours of livestreamed grievances direct from the suspect that were, in fact, a sad jumble of common Fox News narratives. https://t.co/siQOxMYviS
— Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) August 20, 2021
No word on a possible motive for @FoxNews and all its employees prostituting themselves just to stay on TV https://t.co/G7UZBJcuoG
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 20, 2021
No word on a possible motive … that would fit our narrative
— Larissa Gallagher (@larissala) August 20, 2021
Watch til the end. #DCBombThreat @FoxNews https://t.co/ZqNl4Zlnpi pic.twitter.com/97DX93eMsN
— G R A Y (@sarahgraysaid) August 20, 2021
Fox & Friends Joins Right Wing Regeneron Cult: Antibody Treatment Is ‘Basically Still Getting Vaccinated’ (It’s Not)
“Fox & Friends” has joined the Governor Ron DeSantis movement of promoting Regeneron’s highly-experimental COVID-19 antibody therapy as a treatment option instead of the preventative coronavirus vaccine, and is falsely claiming that most people hospitalized with the coronavirus are treated with the drug.
“You know it’s interesting,” Fox & Friends’ Ainsley Earhardt said Wednesday, “Greg Abbott, he’s in our prayers this morning because he announced that he tested positive for COVID yesterday. He has been vaccinated and still got COVID,” she said, appearing to falsely imply the coronavirus vaccine does not work.
“But I think he’s doing okay, he’s planning on getting the Regeneron. No symptoms, he said,” she added. Regeneron’s drug is supposed to be prescribed only to patients who have symptoms, and is considered “investigational,” according to the FDA.
“What’s interesting though is if you don’t get vaccinated and you go to the hospital most of the time you’re going to get Regeneron,” Earhardt, who is not a medical professional, added falsely. “But Regeneron or the antibodies, [is] basically still getting vaccinated because they’re sticking you with an antibody.”
That’s false.
“The antibody cocktail is not a substitute for vaccination against COVID-19,” PharmTech reports. The FDA also states Regeneron’s antibody cocktail is not authorized for use by patients who are hospitalized because of COVID-19.
Anti-vaxxers often claim they are refusing to be vaccinated because the coronavirus vaccines are “experimental,” or have not been approved by the FDA. Neither claim is accurate. But Regeneron’s REGEN-COV antibody cocktail is not just experimental, it is “investigational.” It is, contrary to Earhardt’s claims, far less available. It is also far more expensive to the federal government, and most importantly, does not prevent COVID.
Also during the same segment co-host Brian Kilmeade noted fake coronavirus vaccine cards are very cheap, implying Americans might want to use those, during his rant about New York City requiring proof of vaccination to enter many businesses.
Ainsley Earhardt falsely claimed on Fox & Friends this morning that taking Regeneron after you get infected with Covid is "basically still getting vaccinated." Do not take medical advice from Ainsley Earhardt. pic.twitter.com/YPjP3s1fpE
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 18, 2021
Fox News Host Goes on Angry Rant ‘Undermining’ Vaccines – and Mocking Dems to Do It
While a few Fox News hosts on Monday sprinkled bits of begrudging encouragement or support for Americans to get vaccinated, one Fox News host Tuesday morning was fully on board with attacking the COVID-19 vaccine.
“What is this to also say the vaccine is not nearly as effective against this delta variant, as they say if you look at what’s happening in Britain, they say 70% of the new cases are fully vaccinated people with the Pfizer vaccine, nobody talks about that,” host Brian Kilmeade said angrily on “Fox & Friends.”
Kilmeade is spreading false information.
The British Government on Monday announced that 60% of coronavirus patients requiring hospitalization were not vaccinated. NCRM could find nothing to support Kilmeade’s claim that “70% of the new cases are fully vaccinated people with the Pfizer vaccine,” which may be why “nobody talks about that.”
It is true that as greater numbers of people get vaccinated more vaccinated people will contract the coronavirus, as Britain’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance said Monday.
“As a higher proportion of the population is double vaccinated, it’s inevitable that those 10% of that very large number remain at risk and will therefore be amongst the people who both catch the infection and end up in hospital.”
In the UK 68% of all adults are fully vaccinated, and 88% have had one shot.
Kilmeade was using the news that several Texas Democrats who traveled to D.C. subsequently tested positive for coronavirus. He mocked them for being on “Beta O’Rourke’s private jet that his foundation financed,” and implied that because they tested positive the vaccines don’t work, which is false, and don’t work as well against the highly-contagious delta variant, which is even more reason to get vaccinated.
On Monday Kilmeade insisted no one had any right to insist people get vaccinated and said it is not the job of the federal government to protect Americans, which is also false.
Media Matters’ Director of Media Intelligence Lis Power posted this video of Kilmeade from Tuesday morning:
Kilmeade is still undermining vaccines today, suggesting that people are lying about their effectiveness against variants
“The vaccine is not nearly as effective against this Delta variant as they say” h/t @ryanmasri_ pic.twitter.com/mZyyxS4H0p
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) July 20, 2021
