Fox News Furious Biden Wasn’t Pouring Praise on Trump: ‘Every Time He Has a Chance – He Kicks ‘Em in the Groin’
Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade expressed anger and upset Friday morning while attacking President Joe Biden for not pouring praise on his predecessor but kicking him “in the groin,” while delivering his first address to the nation Thursday night.
“We don’t need to go over the 500,000 dead, we had that moment. Let’s talk about the future moving forward. Every time he has a chance to praise the previous administration, he not only doesn’t praise, he kicks ’em in the groin,” the “Fox & Friends” host complained, misrepresenting the number of Americans who have died from the coronavirus. The real number is about 540,000.
Brian Kilmeade: “We don’t need to go over the 500,000 dead, we had that moment. Let’s talk about the future moving forward. Every time he has a chance to praise the previous administration, he not only doesn’t praise, he kicks them in the groin.” pic.twitter.com/n9OupjYfAF
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 12, 2021
As most Americans experienced, practically every news conference from practically every Trump administration official began with or included strong criticism of the Obama administration. President Trump criticized his predecessor on a regular basis, and made up lies blaming him for a wide variety of problems that were actually created by his own administration. In fact, Voice of America, the independent international news agency funded by Congress reported that through the end of August 2019 Trump tweeted criticism of Obama 246 times. (Other examples here, here, and here. Many more exist.)
Kilmeade went on to attack Biden for what he called trying to unify the country, which to conservatives means praising Trump and enacting his policies.
Brian Kilmeade complains at length about Joe Biden not being a unifier because he didn't give the previous president enough credit for Operation Warp Speed, and that people shouldn't listen to Anthony Fauci because some of his early pandemic commentary turned out to be wrong. pic.twitter.com/v1NeWgnRUE
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 12, 2021
Even the Fox News chyron was false.
In reality, Biden’s speech is actually being praised for his efforts to unite the nation. Here are just a few examples:
I am somewhat stuck on Biden closing his speech with “Thanks for taking the time to listen.” What a fascinating thing for the president of the United States to say at the end of his first primetime address. Was this common in another era?
— Tyler Weyant (@tweyant) March 12, 2021
National unity isn’t about how “politicians vote in Washington,” Joe Biden says. A notable line in this speech, reframing his vision of unity in a way that comports with political reality. pic.twitter.com/AfRAPUzqz0
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 12, 2021
Quite a speech by Biden! Expressed empathy for loss, pledged “truth,” called for ending “scapegoating” of Asian Americans and for us to be “independent” from the virus by July 4, called for unity-“don’t bet against the American people,” & offered hope we can “come out stronger.”
— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) March 12, 2021
I just would like to put my two cents in on what I felt about Biden’s speech last night. What I saw was love, compassion, confidence, empathy, unity, focused, and sincerity/integrity. Whether you’re Rep or Dem or Independent I think he deserve to be given a chance.
— ☂dugstir56☂ (@dugsir56) March 12, 2021
Biden just gave a great speech. Many highlights but to paraphrase one, #unity is not just politicians being #bipartisan, it’s also the American people agreeing and working on things together. #Biden has a long list of very popular agenda items.
— Keir Dougall (@keirsay) March 12, 2021
Biden smartly redefining unity as Americans coming together to protect each other and their collective way of life, instead of that of partisans in Washington.
This is a tremendous speech. Deeply personal, challenging himself and every American with both hope and hard truths.
— J.J. Abbott 📮vote.pa/mail (@jjabbott) March 12, 2021
‘Desperation’: Fox Staffers Embarrassed Over Network’s ‘Indefensible’ Sponsorship of CPAC
Fox News staffers are angry and embarrassed by the network’s association with the upcoming CPAC conference where former president Donald Trump and his allies will continue to spread election lies.
The conservative confab lists Fox Nation — a fledgling streaming service operated by Fox News Media — as a top corporate sponsor, along with the American Conservative Union and Christianity-based Liberty HealthShare, of this week’s CPAC 2021, where the former president, his son and congressional Republicans are expected to push bogus claims of election fraud, reported The Daily Beast.
“I’m not even surprised anymore,” a current Fox News employee told the website. “Fox is indefensible at this point as it has become a channel for the GOP… well, more than usual. So many employees at Fox don’t even support half the shit the channel does or says… It isn’t right, but Fox has rarely been on the right side of history and ethics.”
Fox News Media donated $250,000 through its streaming service, which had contributed at least $28,000 to last year’s conference, and “Fox & Friends” host Pete Hegseth will take part in the conference, along with current contributors Dan Bongino, Lawrence Jones, Deroy Murdock and former Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz.
“Doesn’t surprise me at all,” said a second current staffer. “That’s their crowd, it’s their audience. I feel like they’re always there… CPAC is the Fox audience so it makes sense that they would have a presence there.”
A Fox News Media spokesperson declined to comment on the CPAC donation but pointed out that Fox Corp. chief executive Lachlan Murdoch, the son of company chairman Rupert Murdoch, said the streaming service was “doing tremendously well” — but network staffers say the sponsorship reeks of desperation.
“I think it’s desperate,” said a third staffer. “Fox Nation doesn’t have any clear identity of what it is. Pandering hard to right wing or a fluff HGTV lifestyle wannabe. But it clearly shows desperation and a lack of identity. I’d say it’s biased, but Fox Nation doesn’t pretend to be straight news. I have heard from several people they’ve struggled big-time to get subscribers and money from Fox Nation. I don’t think you advertise with CPAC unless you desperately want right-wing subscriptions.”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Fox News Reporter Mocked After WH Press Secretary ‘Crumpled Him Up’ With ‘Intelligent Answer’ and ‘Without Any Lies’
Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy appears to have had a rough day in the White House press briefing room, after asking Press Secretary Jen Psaki hyper-partisan questions seemingly designed to help the right wing network’s falling ratings while not providing the American public with anything of merit.
“President Trump was imposing travel restrictions in March specifically on China,” Doocy said, beginning his question. “Then-candidate Biden called it ‘xenophobic’ and ‘fear-mongering.’ So, now-President Biden is putting travel restrictions on people coming in from other countries. What words would you use to describe this?” he asked.
“Well, I don’t think that’s quite a fair articulation,” Psaki replied. “The President has been clear that he felt the Muslim ban was xenophobic; he overturned the Muslim ban. He also though has supported, and he himself – even before we did, I should say even before he was inaugurated – steps, travel restrictions in order to keep the American people safe, to ensure that we are getting the pandemic under control, that’s been part of his policy, but he was critical of the former president for having a policy that was not more comprehensive than travel restrictions, and he conveyed at the time and, more recently, the importance of having a multifaceted approach, mask wearing, vaccine distribution, funding in order to get 100 million shots in the arms of Americans in the first 100 days, not just travel restrictions.”
Not a great start for Fox here pic.twitter.com/GaTsrrOP8k
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) January 25, 2021
For the record, candidate Biden did accuse President Trump of “xenophobia,” but not in response to Trump’s ban on China (which was not an actual ban since at least 40,000 people were still able to enter the U.S. from China.)
Historian Michael Beschloss made this general observation:
White House briefing showing civility and respect. What was old is new again.
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 25, 2021
Meanwhile, Doocy was quickly mocked on social media.
I love how gracefully she replies to them. She’s not combative. She’s not in defense mode. So refreshing from all the monsters from the previous admin. Jen just spits out facts and shuts them down.
— politico (@politicalhaus) January 25, 2021
Douchy comes with preloaded, insincere questions to inflame, and Psaki would just calmly fire back with facts and truth right back in his face.
— Chris “New Hope” 2021 (@CChang1124) January 25, 2021
I love how she shuts down their BS with a complete, intelligent, articulate answer, and does it without telling any lies.
— Diane (@DianeC0710) January 25, 2021
This wasn’t his first dumb question
— BabyLisa (@sidecar542) January 25, 2021
Peter Douchey is obsessed with finding discrepancies in Biden statements (which don’t exist) and couldn’t care less about asking meaningful questions that actually provide new information to the American people.
— MightyMary007 (@Mary007Mighty) January 25, 2021
…and now let’s watch @PressSec turn Peter Doocy into a crumbled piece of trash being thrown into a paper basket. https://t.co/IcKFzzbXxM
— Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) January 25, 2021
@PressSec Jen Psaki is the bomb! She defines #GraceUnderFire
— Putin: Release Navalny Now (@jenxpaige) January 25, 2021
Wow. A real Press Secretary.
— Vote for a Blue Senate 💙 (@MarVistaWriter) January 25, 2021
This Doocy kid at the White House press briefing answers an important question about whether being a spineless scummy weasel is hereditary. Apparently it is.
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 25, 2021
Peter Doocy is just like his father. A waste of space and the fact that he’s associated with journalism because he works at a propaganda outlet is sickening to me.
— JG (@jg_major) January 25, 2021
Peter Doocy: I’m here to ask you gotcha questions
Jen Psaki: Go hug a cactus
— Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) January 25, 2021
‘Fox & Friends’ Goes Ballistic Over ‘Biased’ YouTube Banning Videos Promoting Election Fraud Lies
“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade is furious over YouTube’s decision to ban videos that promote the lie that there was widespread election fraud that handed the election to Joe Biden.
“Big tech YouTube is the latest to decide that any conversations or postings about election fraud is not going to be posted on YouTube,” Kilmeade ranted.
Kilmeade has the facts wrong.
“More than a month after the U.S. presidential election,” the AP reports, “YouTube says it will start removing newly uploaded material that claims widespread voter fraud or errors changed the outcome.”
Kilmeade wrongly claimed YouTube was banning “any conversations or postings about election fraud.”
“I’m very disappointed,” Kilmeade continued, claiming an interview he conducted would be banned. “But in all seriousness, it’s unbelievable the way these big tech companies are flat out taking the incoming and being biased because they just want the outcome. The outcome is Joe Biden is president,” he admitted. “And this is more of an example of them doing it.”
Watch:
Brian Kilmeade thinks it’s unfair bias that people won’t be allowed to lie about the 2020 election results on YouTube any more. pic.twitter.com/doTfgUSPuO
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) December 10, 2020
