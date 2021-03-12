Fox News Furious Biden Wasn’t Pouring Praise on Trump: ‘Every Time He Has a Chance – He Kicks ‘Em in the Groin’

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade expressed anger and upset Friday morning while attacking President Joe Biden for not pouring praise on his predecessor but kicking him “in the groin,” while delivering his first address to the nation Thursday night.

“We don’t need to go over the 500,000 dead, we had that moment. Let’s talk about the future moving forward. Every time he has a chance to praise the previous administration, he not only doesn’t praise, he kicks ’em in the groin,” the “Fox & Friends” host complained, misrepresenting the number of Americans who have died from the coronavirus. The real number is about 540,000.

Brian Kilmeade: “We don’t need to go over the 500,000 dead, we had that moment. Let’s talk about the future moving forward. Every time he has a chance to praise the previous administration, he not only doesn’t praise, he kicks them in the groin.” pic.twitter.com/n9OupjYfAF — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 12, 2021

As most Americans experienced, practically every news conference from practically every Trump administration official began with or included strong criticism of the Obama administration. President Trump criticized his predecessor on a regular basis, and made up lies blaming him for a wide variety of problems that were actually created by his own administration. In fact, Voice of America, the independent international news agency funded by Congress reported that through the end of August 2019 Trump tweeted criticism of Obama 246 times. (Other examples here, here, and here. Many more exist.)

Kilmeade went on to attack Biden for what he called trying to unify the country, which to conservatives means praising Trump and enacting his policies.

Brian Kilmeade complains at length about Joe Biden not being a unifier because he didn't give the previous president enough credit for Operation Warp Speed, and that people shouldn't listen to Anthony Fauci because some of his early pandemic commentary turned out to be wrong. pic.twitter.com/v1NeWgnRUE — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 12, 2021

Even the Fox News chyron was false.

In reality, Biden’s speech is actually being praised for his efforts to unite the nation. Here are just a few examples:

I am somewhat stuck on Biden closing his speech with “Thanks for taking the time to listen.” What a fascinating thing for the president of the United States to say at the end of his first primetime address. Was this common in another era? — Tyler Weyant (@tweyant) March 12, 2021

National unity isn’t about how “politicians vote in Washington,” Joe Biden says. A notable line in this speech, reframing his vision of unity in a way that comports with political reality. pic.twitter.com/AfRAPUzqz0 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 12, 2021

Quite a speech by Biden! Expressed empathy for loss, pledged “truth,” called for ending “scapegoating” of Asian Americans and for us to be “independent” from the virus by July 4, called for unity-“don’t bet against the American people,” & offered hope we can “come out stronger.” — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) March 12, 2021

I just would like to put my two cents in on what I felt about Biden’s speech last night. What I saw was love, compassion, confidence, empathy, unity, focused, and sincerity/integrity. Whether you’re Rep or Dem or Independent I think he deserve to be given a chance. — ☂dugstir56☂ (@dugsir56) March 12, 2021

Biden just gave a great speech. Many highlights but to paraphrase one, #unity is not just politicians being #bipartisan, it’s also the American people agreeing and working on things together. #Biden has a long list of very popular agenda items. — Keir Dougall (@keirsay) March 12, 2021

Biden smartly redefining unity as Americans coming together to protect each other and their collective way of life, instead of that of partisans in Washington. This is a tremendous speech. Deeply personal, challenging himself and every American with both hope and hard truths. — J.J. Abbott 📮vote.pa/mail (@jjabbott) March 12, 2021

