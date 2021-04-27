Fox Host Continues to Promote False Claim VP’s Kids Book Being Given to Migrants Despite Fact Check Seconds Before

It was one book.

An unknown Californian donated one copy of Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2019 kid’s book, “Superheroes Are Everywhere,” to a Long Beach convention facility that has been converted into emergency housing for migrant children.

Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post on Friday ran a false story claiming: “Unaccompanied migrant kids brought from the U.S.-Mexico border to a new shelter in Long Beach, Calif., will be given a copy of her 2019 children’s book, ‘Superheroes are Everywhere,’ in their welcome kits.”

The headline: “Kam On It,” as shown here in a tweet from Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR):

The Washington Post exposed the lie in an overnight report.

Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News ran with the lie anyway.

Here’s “Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt reading a portion of the Washington Post’s piece debunking the lie. Co-host Steve Doocy then goes on and on making up false claims and suggestions, totally ignoring the entire story is false, another lie from the Murdoch propaganda machine.

“I think the question was,” Doocy said, determined to continue to promote the false claim, “if the government was paying for the book, whether or not she was making money on it, it sounds like a third party, probably an NGO, is buying them, perhaps, unless they were donated and putting them in.”

“You know, two questions: Number one, is that book in English, or is it in Spanish? I can’t really tell from that image.”

Doocy is feeding the Fox News nativist narrative with that comment: The book’s cover clearly is in English, not that it matters.

“And the other question is, if, if a group is is spending money to buy the book, you know, why wouldn’t they spend the money to buy food or clothes or other hygiene elements, why would they feel they needed to give them her book?”

But again, one person donated one book.

Watch: