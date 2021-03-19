COVID Outbreak at Mar-a-Lago Shuts Down Part of Trump Resort: Report

Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach resort and now home to former President Donald Trump, is partially shut down due to an outbreak of COVID-19. Under his watch about 400,000 Americans died due to the coronavirus.

The Associated Press reports part of the club has been shuttered, citing “several people familiar with the situation, including a club member who received a phone call about the closure Friday. A receptionist at the Mar-a-Lago club confirmed the news, saying it was closed until further notice, but declined to comment further.”

Some workers have been quarantined and a portion of the resort has been closed down “for a short period of time.”

Trump initially refused to admit just how dangerous the virus was in public, and spent the better part of a year downplaying it, which he admitted on tape to journalist Bob Woodward.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.