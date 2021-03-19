News
COVID Outbreak at Mar-a-Lago Shuts Down Part of Trump Resort: Report
Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach resort and now home to former President Donald Trump, is partially shut down due to an outbreak of COVID-19. Under his watch about 400,000 Americans died due to the coronavirus.
The Associated Press reports part of the club has been shuttered, citing “several people familiar with the situation, including a club member who received a phone call about the closure Friday. A receptionist at the Mar-a-Lago club confirmed the news, saying it was closed until further notice, but declined to comment further.”
Some workers have been quarantined and a portion of the resort has been closed down “for a short period of time.”
Trump initially refused to admit just how dangerous the virus was in public, and spent the better part of a year downplaying it, which he admitted on tape to journalist Bob Woodward.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Rooting for Putin: Gaetz Compares Russian Leader’s Demand to Debate Biden to ‘Rocky IV’ but Says US President Would Lose
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is playing oddsmaker after Russian President Vladimir Putin insisted President Joe Biden should agree to debate him “live online” in a strange attempt to continue to undermine U.S. democracy.
Gaetz, a far right lawmaker, showman, and MAGA acolyte who recently offered to quit his job of being an elected representative for the people of Florida so he could represent Donald Trump in impeachment “court,” is now betting on the Russian leader over his own American President.
“Putin and Biden, it would not end like ‘Rocky IV,’ I don’t think the American would prevail,” Gaetz gleefully told Fox News’ Sean Hannity Thursday night.
They’re rooting for Putin pic.twitter.com/WcNjxcFkLR
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 19, 2021
But Gaetz, who always defends Trump and even denies the former president or his campaign had anything to do with Russia, despite reports from the US Intelligence Community, wasn’t finished attacking the Democratic President – while supporting the Russian.
“Obviously Vladimir Putin, effectively trolling the president United States, and I want to make sure that we are the strongest country on the international stage and it doesn’t help that Joe Biden in almost every international negotiation is conceding to these globalist entities,” Gaetz claimed, using what is a slur in conservative circles, and often an anti-Semitic one.
He went on to attack Biden’s (early) plans to raise taxes on Americans making over $400,000 as perpetrating “violence to our country.”
“And when it comes to the Harris-Biden relationship,” Gaetz concluded, “everyone in Washington knows that every time Kamala Harris shakes the hand of Joe Biden, she’s checking his pulse.”
Cuomo Accuser Gave Investigators 120 Pages of Records, Says Governor Has ‘Preoccupation With His Hand Size’: Attorney
Charlotte Bennett, a former aide to Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday spoke with investigators for four hours, her attorney says, and provided 120 pages of contemporaneous notes about what she says is the sexual harassment she experienced from the New York Democrat.
“One piece of new information that came to light today was the Governor’s preoccupation with his hand size,” her attorney, Debra Katz said in a statement, “and what the large size of his hands indicated to Charlotte and other members of his staff.”
Bennett “detailed her allegations of sexual harassment” and in addition to the 120 pages of contemporaneous notes also gave investigators “other examples of documentary evidence,” Katz’s statement reads.
“She also provided details about the sexually hostile environment the Governor fostered in both his Manhattan and Albany offices and his deliberate efforts to create rivalries and tension among female staffers on whom he bestowed attention.”
Last month The New York Times reported Bennett “is accusing [Cuomo] of sexual harassment, saying that he asked her questions about her sex life, whether she was monogamous in her relationships and if she had ever had sex with older men.”
She also “said the governor had asked her numerous questions about her personal life, including whether she thought age made a difference in romantic relationships, and had said that he was open to relationships with women in their 20s — comments she interpreted as clear overtures to a sexual relationship.”
Cuomo has apologized, is refusing to resign, and says he never touched anyone inappropriately. “I did not do what has been alleged,” Cuomo said last week. Approximately 70 state and national lawmakers have called on Cuomo to resign.
MAGA Rioter Just Arrested for Assaulting Capitol Cops Refers to Himself as the ‘Sandwich Nazi’
George Pierre Tanios, a 39-year-old MAGA rioter who was arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting late Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, refers to himself as the “Sandwich Nazi” in his LinkedIn profile.
West Virginia Metro News reports that Tanios is the owner of the Sandwich University diner in Morgantown, West Virginia, which describes itself as the “King of the Fat Sandwich” on its website.
In his LinkedIn profile, Tanios lists being a “Sandwich Nazi” as his work experience, although it’s not clear if this is a commentary on his own far-right political views that inspired him to storm the United States Capitol on January 6th in the name of keeping former President Donald Trump in power.
Tanios also appears to have operated an Instagram account under the name @thesandwichnazi, which has been taken offline. However, the Instagram profile for Sandwich University still mentions it.
Tanios and 32-year-old Pennsylvania resident Julian Elie Khater were arrested this week and charged with assaulting Sicknick, who was hospitalized in the wake of the riots before dying hours later, along with two other police officers.
Khater and Tanios are facing a total of nine criminal counts and are due to appear in court on Monday.
