News
‘Anything Else, Peter?’ Karine Jean-Pierre Smoothly Slams Doocy (Video)
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre smoothly and subtly slammed Peter Doocy on Monday, after taking numerous questions from the Fox News personality and reporters about President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents.
Doocy offered the press corps some comic relief when he began his questions by asking, “When you found out that the FBI had located even more classified materials in Wilmington, which four letter word did you use?”
Jean-Pierre laughed off the question, only saying, “Oh my goodness, Peter.”
Peter Doocy to Karine Jean-Pierre: “When you found out that the FBI had located even more classified materials in Wilmington, which four letter word did you use?” pic.twitter.com/Bf0hxugkyI
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 23, 2023
She was less amused when he suggested President Biden was involved in a “cover up.”
READ MORE: ‘My Heart Is Broken’: Florida Teachers Ordered to Remove or Block Classroom Libraries or Face Felony Prosecution
Doocy started his question by stating, “The House Oversight Committee chairman says this document situation has all the makings of a potential coverup. Is President Biden involved in a cover up?”
Jean-Pierre was not laughing.
“We’ve been very clear here from this administration,” she replied. “The President has been very clear that he takes this very seriously when it comes to that, when it comes to classified information, when it comes to classified documents, and that his team has been has been fully cooperative with this legal matter.”
Indeed, it would have been a cover-up if, when packing up the office at the Penn-Biden Center, the President’s attorneys had not contacted the Dept. of Justice when they fund a small number of documents with classified markings. Instead, they immediately reached out to DOJ and the National Archives and returned the documents they found.
Appearing to draw a line in the sand, Jean-Pierre continued: “Anything else, Peter?”
“I’m going to be very serious. You asked me kind of a question that everybody laughed at, which was interesting question to ask,” she said, referring to his “four-letter word” question, which she implied was inappropriate.
“But, any other any other underlying questions that you may have, I would refer you to my colleagues, the White House Counsel, I’m going to continue to be prudent. I’m going to continue to be consistent, and refer you,” she replied, shutting him down.
“Is President Biden involved in a cover up?” — Peter Doocy pic.twitter.com/T9tMpMJpRv
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 23, 2023
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Democrat Ruben Gallego Praised After Launching Campaign to Unseat Unpopular and ‘Out-of-Touch’ Senator Krysten Sinema
U.S. Congressman Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) won immediate praise Monday morning after officially announcing he is challenging Democrat-turned-independent U.S. Senator Krysten Sinema for her senate seat.
Calling Gallego “a liberal firebrand and prominent Latino lawmaker,” The Associated Press reports he “announced Monday he’ll challenge independent U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in 2024, becoming the first candidate to jump into the race and setting up a potential three-way contest.”
“Gallego said he’d fight for normal people struggling to make ends meet and losing faith in politicians. He said he and Sinema both come from ‘modest to poor means’ but have taken different paths in Congress.”
“I’m better for this job than Kyrsten Sinema because I haven’t forgotten where I came from,” Gallego told the AP. “I think she clearly has forgotten where she came from. Instead of meeting with the people that need help, she meets with the people that are already powerful.”
READ MORE: ‘Unseemly’: Legal Experts Blast Supreme Court for Not Formally Investigating Justices in Leak Probe
Gallego’s progressive résumé is bolstered by his unabashed record of going on the attack against enemies of democracy, opponents of Democrats, and support for popular causes as he demonstrates regularly in his colorful social media postings. For example, his daring response just over a year ago to a report a Russian lawmaker called for his abduction.
Fuck around and find out. ?? https://t.co/buuFM7GBtm
— Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) December 15, 2021
Or his strongly-worded response to extremist calls to overturn the 2020 election on January 6, 2021.
Fuck you we are. Democracy will not die tonight. https://t.co/StCMRiSQc6
— Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) January 6, 2021
Or his frustration at the “thoughts and prayers” crowd. Or his anger at Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Sinema, one of the least-popular U.S. Senators in the country, last month switched her party registration to independent as some said she would be unable to withstand a primary challenge. Gallego has long been rumored and floated as a replacement for the unpopular freshman Senator from Arizona.
Earlier this month a Morning Consult poll found Sinema’s unpopularity actually grew after she left the Democratic Party, hitting 50% disapproval. But she picked up points among Republicans and independents, pushing her approval rating up two points to 38%. Among Democrats she dropped from 42% approval to 30% approval.
In December, Rep. Gallego told MSNBC that Sinema “claims to be independent. That’s not the case. The case is that she can’t win a primary against me.”
READ MORE: Democratic Congressman Delivers 5 Word Response to Russian Lawmaker Calling Him a ‘Bastard’ Who Should Be Kidnapped
“She long ago abandoned Arizona when it comes to representing their values,” he added.
It was a statement some seemed to strongly believe even before his Monday morning announcement, as some pointed to her trip to Davos, accusing her of “hobnobbing” with elites, wearing a fur vest, and caught high-fiving Sen. Joe Manchin for protecting the filibuster.
Their appearance at Davos hobnobbing with the wealthy seems like a campaign ad in waiting. Just reinforces people’s perceptions about Sinema that she does not care https://t.co/TYgOHu4Msj
— Drew Savicki ?????? (@DrewSav) January 17, 2023
NBC News reports Sen. Sinema did not comment on Gallego’s campaign challenge, but the Arizona Democrat did have strong words for his prospective opponent.
“The problem isn’t that Senator Sinema abandoned the Democratic Party — it’s that she’s abandoned Arizona. She’s repeatedly broken her promises and fought for the interests of big pharma and Wall Street at our expense. I’m running for the U.S. Senate because the rich and the powerful don’t need any more advocates in Washington — but families who can’t afford groceries do,” Gallego said in a statement.
Pointing to Gallego’s campaign launch video (below), writer, activist, and former Human Rights Campaign press secretary Charlotte Clymer noted, “It took Ruben Gallego less than three and a half minutes to make Kyrsten Sinema look unreasonable, unserious, and out-of-touch, and all he did was tell his own story.”
Even before becoming an independent, Sinema was “the least popular Democratic senator among Democratic voters in the fourth quarter of 2022, and especially vulnerable to the kind of primary challenge that was apparently in the works by Rep. Ruben Gallego,” Morning Consult reported.
READ MORE: Democratic Congressman Blasts ‘Baby Killer’ Ted Cruz
Sinema has one of the highest disapproval ratings (48%), beaten in that category only by Senators Mitch McConnell (64% disapproval), Joe Manchin and Ron Johnson (53% disapproval), and Susan Collins (52% disapproval).
Former Obama senior advisor Dan Pfeiffer called Gallego’s new campaign video “excellent,” while former Obama official Tim Fullerton called the ad “tremendous.” He says, “Ruben Gallego is going to be a great Senator for Arizona and the country.”
Watch Gallego’s campaign launch video below or at this link.
Growing up poor, all I had was the American dream. It kept me going: as a kid sleeping on the floor, a student scrubbing toilets, a Marine losing brothers in Iraq.
Today, too many Arizonans see their dream slipping away. I’m running for the U.S. Senate to win it back for you! pic.twitter.com/ofUvUYRcTP
— Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) January 23, 2023
News
‘I Will Never Leave That Woman’: McCarthy Vows He ‘Will Always Take Care’ of Marjorie Taylor Greene, His Friends Say
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) forged an unbreakable bond with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) during his hectic leadership fight, according to friends.
The Georgia Republican was widely seen as a political liability and a threat to his leadership when she arrived in Congress two years ago, but multiple sources told the New York Times they had formed a strong alliance as McCarthy fought to be elected speaker of a narrow GOP House majority.
“I will never leave that woman,” McCarthy said, according to a friend who was granted anonymity to describe their private conversation. “I will always take care of her.”
READ: Promoters of Trump’s election lies also hyped a hospital for Ukraine. That never happened either.
McCarthy told the newspaper that he trusts Greene, who reminds him of the friends he grew up with back in California.
“If you’re going to be in a fight, you want Marjorie in your foxhole,” McCarthy said. “When she picks a fight, she’s going to fight until the fight’s over. She reminds me of my friends from high school, that we’re going to stick together all the way through.”
Greene, who has quickly risen to prominence in an increasingly extreme GOP, has already exerted a strong influence over McCarthy, who has adopted her positions on vaccine mandates and funding for Ukraine’s war, and he has agreed with her call to show “the other side of the story” on the Jan. 6 insurrection.
“If he sticks to it,” Green told the Times, “will easily vindicate me and prove I moved the conference to the right during my first two years when I served in the minority with no committees.”
ALSO IN THE NEWS: Fox News attorneys defend ‘outlandish’ election fraud claims in new legal filing in Dominion case
Image: lev radin / Shutterstock
News
‘Mojo Missing’: Trump ‘Comeback Attempt’ Caught Up in Campaign Event ‘Duds,’ Failed Lawsuits, Legal Woes Says Analyst
While Donald Trump still leads in the polls as the favorite to win the Republican Party 2024 presidential nomination, his campaign which should be putting more distance between himself and some of his potential rivals is going nowhere since his November announcement.
As former Trump administration officials like former vice president Mike Pence, ex-U.N ambassador Nikki Haley and former secretary of state Mike Pompeo maneuver and battle each other for expected runs, the former president is barely venturing out of Mar-a-Lago, losing lawsuits, and facing criminal investigations as his money begins to dry up.
And then there is current top rival Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).
According to a report from the Guardian’s Lloyd Green, Trump’s early campaign events — from his 2024 announcement to his later “major” events have been “duds.”
“For those looking for uplift from a Trump campaign, those days are over. Rather, personal grievance and claims of a stolen 2020 election will likely be his dominant themes. For the 45th president, that may bring catharsis,” he wrote before predicting, “For everyone else in the Republican party, that spells chaos, headache and the possibility of another Trump defeat at the hands of Joe Biden and the Democrats.”
RELATED: Lawyer warns there will be a ‘hellish price to be paid’ if attorneys take on Trump as a client
Case in point, he notes, was another “Trump speech the public never heard, [and] now is another self-inflicted nothingburger, up there with his much-touted Trump NFT superhero trading cards – a waste of time and attention, a lost opportunity.”
“Trump had vowed to deliver a major political announcement later that night. He also promised to resume his signature rallies. Instead, he spoke behind closed doors at Trump Doral, his resort in Miami, to Judicial Watch, a tax-exempt group,” Green reported before adding, “Yet for all of his would-be opponents’ missteps, Trump’s road to re-nomination won’t be a coronation. His mojo is missing, his aura of inevitability damaged, if not gone. In the two months since Trump announced his candidacy, he has barely ventured from the confines of Mar-a-Lago, his redoubt by the Atlantic.”
The columnist added that Trump is also facing trouble right out of the gate when the Republican primary season begins.
“Trump could well face Chris Sununu, New Hampshire’s popular governor, in the state’s primary. A Trump loss in the Granite State would be monumental. He won that contest seven years ago,” Green wrote.
“Beyond that, Trump has suffered a series of recent legal setbacks. Last month, a Manhattan jury convicted the Trump Organization on tax and fraud charges. As a coda, the court imposed $1.6m in fines, the maximum allowed under state law,” he elaborated. “To top it off, in Georgia, a Fulton county court will hear arguments this coming week on whether to release a grand jury report on the 2020 election.”
“If indicted, Trump’s fate on extradition could well rest with [Ron} DeSantis. Now that’s ironic,” he wryly added.
You can read more here.
Image via Shutterstock
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM14 hours ago
DeSantis: One of the Reasons I Banned Black History Course Is It Includes ‘Indoctrination’ on ‘Queer Theory’ (Video)
- News2 days ago
‘Mojo Missing’: Trump ‘Comeback Attempt’ Caught Up in Campaign Event ‘Duds,’ Failed Lawsuits, Legal Woes Says Analyst
- 'SUCH A SIEVE'3 days ago
Failed Leak Probe Will ‘Add to Public Distrust’ and ‘Accelerate Partisan Rancor’ Surrounding Supreme Court: Analyst
- News17 hours ago
‘I Will Never Leave That Woman’: McCarthy Vows He ‘Will Always Take Care’ of Marjorie Taylor Greene, His Friends Say
- News14 hours ago
Democrat Ruben Gallego Praised After Launching Campaign to Unseat Unpopular and ‘Out-of-Touch’ Senator Krysten Sinema
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM11 hours ago
‘My Heart Is Broken’: Florida Teachers Ordered to Remove or Block Classroom Libraries or Face Felony Prosecution
- News9 hours ago
‘Anything Else, Peter?’ Karine Jean-Pierre Smoothly Slams Doocy (Video)
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM10 hours ago
Ban Children With Same-Sex Parents From Christian Schools Says Far-Right Religious Activist Mat Staver (Video)