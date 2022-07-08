‘I’m Done Here Peter’: Jean-Pierre Explains First Amendment After Doocy Asks ‘Justices Have No Right to Privacy?’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was forced to explain to Fox News propagandist Peter Doocy Americans have a First Amendment constitutional right to protest, as he ironically attempted to get her to say the Biden administration believes Supreme Court Justices have no right to privacy.

Doocy repeatedly pressed Jean-Pierre about pro-choice activists who protested Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Thursday night outside a high-end D.C. steakhouse owned by a billionaire GOP donor. Kavanaugh left Morton’s steakhouse through a back entrance and reportedly opted to exit before dessert.

There are no reports indicating anyone was arrested, and no reports of damage or violence. Yet Doocy framed his questioning to accuse the activists of intimidating Kavanaugh, despite them having the legal right to peacefully protest.

It’s unclear why Doocy would even bring up the issue to the White House, which has nothing to do with the protestors who were focused on an entirely separate branch of the federal government.

Yet Jean-Pierre responded, telling him, “We have been pretty clear on this, the president has been very clear that we condemn any intimidation of judges in this specific question here.” Jean-Pierre said. President Biden “has signed a piece of legislation making sure that they have the protection that they need.”

“But he never said, ‘Don’t go to their houses,’” Doocy pressed. “as long as they’re peaceful. Would you say, ‘Don’t go to a restaurant that a Supreme Court justice is at?’”

Jean-Pierre continued to focus on the “intimidation” part of Doocy’s question.

Doocy appeared stunned that the White House was not opposed to activists protesting outside a restaurant where a Supreme Court justice was dining, “as long as they’re what you consider ‘peaceful.'”

“So where’s the line, if these protestors can go to a justice’s house, they can go to a restaurant – where is it that you don’t think is appropriate?”

Jean-Pierre again reiterated peaceful protests are OK. “If it’s outside of a restaurant, if it’s peaceful.”

“Really?” Doocy, stunned, replied.

“So these justices, because protestors do not agree with an opinion they signed on to have no right to privacy?” he asked, wholly unaware of the irony of his question.

“I’m done here Peter,” Jean-Pierre concluded after more than three minutes of the back-and-forth Q&A.

The Supreme Court, in striking down Roe v. Wade last month, told America the Constitution offers its citizens no right to privacy – a right the Court found when it ruled on Roe in 1973.

