Biden Slams Doocy for ‘Lousy’ Question That Was Actually a Falsehood

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy got a bit of a cold shoulder from President Joe Biden after he asked a question based on a veritable falsehood.

After the President bluntly replied, “I knew you’d have a lousy question,” clips of the exchange flooded social media and right wing websites.

“There’s this testimony now where one of your son’s former business associates is claiming that you were on speakerphone a lot with them talking business. Is that what –” Doocy said to President Biden before the President interjected.

“I never talked business anybody, and I knew you’d have a lousy question,” President Biden responded.

“Well, what, why is that a lousy question?” Doocy, apparently surprised he would get called out by the President, replied.

“Because it’s not true,” President Biden answered.

Doocy falsely tells President Biden that Devon Archer “is claiming you were on speaker phone a lot talking business.”

Archer specifically said no business was discussed.

The President is correct.

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s former business associate, told the House Oversight Committee under penalty of perjury that while then-Vice President Biden spoke to his son Hunter about 20 times, including when Hunter was accompanied by business associates, they never talked business. The frequent telephone calls were made during the traumatic time Beau Biden, Hunter’s brother, was dying of brain cancer.

Doocy’s question was not only based on a falsehood, he also mischaracterized his question to President Biden when explaining it to Fox News viewers.

“Nobody has asked President Biden yet about these allegations from a former Hunter Biden business associate, that Hunter would call his dad – then the vice president – and put him on speakerphone to chat with his business associates. So, at the conclusion of this event, I had a chance at the president’s invitation – he waved us on over – to ask him,” Doocy said, according to Mediaite.

Doocy’s characterization is inaccurate.

The Fox News reporter told President Biden that Archer “is claiming that you were on speakerphone a lot with them talking business.”

That was false. Joe Biden and Archer’s associates were not “talking business.”

But Doocy told Fox News viewers he merely had said, “Hunter would call his dad … and put him on speakerphone to chat with his business associates.”

Fox News said the President “snapped” at Doocy, while not admitting Doocy’s question was erroneous.

The far-right wing website RedState is claiming President Biden “loses it” on Doocy.

The Daily Caller considered the interaction so important it deserved a “BREAKING” alert and two red sirens.

