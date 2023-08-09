News
Biden Slams Doocy for ‘Lousy’ Question That Was Actually a Falsehood
Fox News reporter Peter Doocy got a bit of a cold shoulder from President Joe Biden after he asked a question based on a veritable falsehood.
After the President bluntly replied, “I knew you’d have a lousy question,” clips of the exchange flooded social media and right wing websites.
“There’s this testimony now where one of your son’s former business associates is claiming that you were on speakerphone a lot with them talking business. Is that what –” Doocy said to President Biden before the President interjected.
“I never talked business anybody, and I knew you’d have a lousy question,” President Biden responded.
“Well, what, why is that a lousy question?” Doocy, apparently surprised he would get called out by the President, replied.
“Because it’s not true,” President Biden answered.
Doocy falsely tells President Biden that Devon Archer “is claiming you were on speaker phone a lot talking business.”
Archer specifically said no business was discussed.
Biden: “I never talked business anybody, and I knew you’d have a lousy question.”pic.twitter.com/ALlqBlyCFN
— David Badash (@davidbadash) August 9, 2023
The President is correct.
Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s former business associate, told the House Oversight Committee under penalty of perjury that while then-Vice President Biden spoke to his son Hunter about 20 times, including when Hunter was accompanied by business associates, they never talked business. The frequent telephone calls were made during the traumatic time Beau Biden, Hunter’s brother, was dying of brain cancer.
READ MORE: FBI Kills Utah Man Who Allegedly Called for a ‘Presidential Assassination’ Before Biden’s Trip to Salt Lake City
Doocy’s question was not only based on a falsehood, he also mischaracterized his question to President Biden when explaining it to Fox News viewers.
“Nobody has asked President Biden yet about these allegations from a former Hunter Biden business associate, that Hunter would call his dad – then the vice president – and put him on speakerphone to chat with his business associates. So, at the conclusion of this event, I had a chance at the president’s invitation – he waved us on over – to ask him,” Doocy said, according to Mediaite.
Doocy’s characterization is inaccurate.
The Fox News reporter told President Biden that Archer “is claiming that you were on speakerphone a lot with them talking business.”
That was false. Joe Biden and Archer’s associates were not “talking business.”
But Doocy told Fox News viewers he merely had said, “Hunter would call his dad … and put him on speakerphone to chat with his business associates.”
Fox News said the President “snapped” at Doocy, while not admitting Doocy’s question was erroneous.
Biden denies talking business with Hunter’s partners, snaps at Fox News’ Peter Doocy: ‘Lousy question’ https://t.co/OTpvlOLz5o
— Fox News (@FoxNews) August 9, 2023
The far-right wing website RedState is claiming President Biden “loses it” on Doocy.
Joe Biden Loses It on Peter Doocy After Being Questioned About Infamous Phone Calls https://t.co/Sd6YIeUpvb
— RedState (@RedState) August 9, 2023
The Daily Caller considered the interaction so important it deserved a “BREAKING” alert and two red sirens.
🚨BREAKING🚨@pdoocy confronts President Biden on Archer Testimony
DOOCY: “There’s this testimony now where one of your son’s former business associates is claiming that you were on speaker phone a lot talking business.”
BIDEN: “I never talked business…I knew you’d have a… pic.twitter.com/AwkqOSoggY
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 9, 2023
Watch the video and read the social media posts above or at this link.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Comer Slammed After Months of Unproven Attacks on Biden
House Republican Oversight Chairman Jim Comer is increasingly coming under fire after months of his committee’s investigations, including public and private hearings, have unearthed no reported factual substantiation of his allegations and attacks against President Joe Biden.
CNN in January reported that Chairman Comer “has cast the president and his family in hyperbolic language – at times going beyond the evidence that’s publicly available. The Kentucky Republican has painted Biden as ‘A President Compromised,’ and excoriated what he calls ‘the entire Biden crime family.’ He’s pointed to a handful of contested or vague emails to suggest Joe Biden’s involvement with his family’s deals.”
Little has changed, except charges from Democrats and even some Republicans that Chairman Comer’s claims about President Biden have never been proven.
On Wednesday, The Washington Post‘s Philip Bump asked point-blank, “So where’s the bribe, James Comer?”
“It has now been more than three months since House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) issued a release in which they accused President Biden of having been ‘allegedly engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national,'” he wrote.
READ MORE: Trump Spins Wild Attack Against Fulton County DA Fani Willis Ahead of Possible Indictment
“On Wednesday, Comer released a new assessment of payments made to Hunter Biden, [Devon] Archer and others while Biden and Archer were in business together,” Bump writes, concluding: “none of the $20 million that Comer claims went to ‘the Biden family and their business associates’ — an intentionally loose description of the recipients — was shown to have gone to Joe Biden.”
“There’s no alleged bribe to Hunter Biden, either,” Bump added.
Even Fox News host Steve Doocy “has repeatedly expressed skepticism over Comer’s allegations that Biden accepted bribes from foreign nationals while he was vice president,” The Daily Beast reported in late June. “Back in May, for instance, Doocy confronted Comer for not including any hard proof in his report that was supposed to make ‘Watergate look like jaywalking’ and would be ‘judgment day’ for the president.
“I know the Republicans said that the smoking gun were these financial records that you were able to subpoena and got your hands on,” Doocy told Comer, according to The Daily Beast. “But that’s just your suggestion—you actually don’t have any facts to that point. You’ve got some circumstantial evidence. And the other thing is, of all those names, the one person who didn’t profit is—there is no evidence that Joe Biden did anything illegally.”
CNN on Wednesday reported “it appears” that Comer’s “committee has not found any direct evidence that President Biden personally benefited from any of his son’s business dealings. Republicans are now insisting they don’t have to.”
READ MORE: ‘You Just Might Have to Give Those Millions Back’: Legal Experts Warn on Jack Smith’s Trump PAC Fundraising Probe
“House Oversight Republicans laid out their intention to accuse President Joe Biden of corruption even without direct evidence that he financially benefited from Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings, a clear shift in their strategy that they said was launched to investigate the president,” CNN added.
The White House is pushing back in a lengthy memo that was published by Mediaite on Wednesday.
“Today House Republicans on the Oversight Committee released another memo full of years-old ‘news,’ innuendo, and misdirection – but notably missing, yet again, is any connection to President Biden,” it begins. “Perhaps that is because – as recently as last week – the House Republicans’ own self-proclaimed ‘hero‘ witness who was ‘going to be able to come under oath and tell us exactly what role Joe Biden played‘ testified that President Biden never discussed these business dealings and was not involved.”
After citing four news reports, the White House memo adds, “This has been a pattern: time after time, Comer hypes up self-proclaimed bombshell findings about President Biden, and time after time, he fails to provide any actual evidence. Today’s release is yet another flop…So after seven months of wasting time and millions of taxpayer dollars on their evidence-free wild goose chase, Comer is making it clear that he is shamelessly moving the goal posts.”
Read the full White House memo at Mediaite.
News
Special Counsel Obtained Search Warrant for Trump’s Twitter Account Amid Court Concerns He Could ‘Flee’ Prosecution
Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office obtained a search warrant for Donald Trump’s Twitter account, and was allowed by a court to keep it sealed amid concerns the ex-president might “flee from prosecution.”
“The filing says the court ‘found probable cause to search the Twitter account for evidence of criminal offenses,'” according to the Associated Press.
The search warrant was “so secret,” CNN adds, “that Twitter was barred from telling Trump the search warrant had been obtained for his account, and Twitter was fined $350,000 because it delayed producing the records sought under the search warrant.”
“The district court, according to the DC Circuit’s opinion, ‘found that there were ‘reasonable grounds to believe’ that disclosing the warrant to former President Trump ‘would seriously jeopardize the ongoing investigation’ by giving him “an opportunity to destroy evidence, change patterns of behavior, [or] notify confederates.'”
READ MORE: Look: Trump’s Signed Document Acknowledging He Cannot Retaliate Against or Intimidate Witnesses
“The district court also concluded the non-disclosure order was necessary because it ‘found reason to believe that the former President would ‘flee from prosecution,’ ‘ a footnote says.”
Pointing to the $350,000 fine, Politico reports, “A federal court of appeals upheld that fine last month in a sealed opinion. But on Wednesday, the court unsealed a redacted version of that opinion, revealing the secret battle for the first time.”
That redacted version of the opinion is 34 pages long.
Image via Shutterstock
News
‘Keep It Up’: Ohio’s GOP Secretary of State Brutally Mocked After His Amendment Goes Down in Flames
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose put a lot of political capital on backing “Issue 1,” a ballot initiative that would have raised the threshold for future ballot initiatives to succeed from 50 percent to 60 percent.
Voters in Ohio subsequently rejected the measure by 14 points — but that didn’t stop LaRose from issuing a defiant statement blaming out-of-state spending for the loss.
“We were dramatically outspent by dark money billionaires from California to New York, and the giant ‘for sale’ sign still hangs on Ohio’s constitution,” he complained. “Ohioans will see the devastating impact of this vote soon enough.”
Many critics were quick to mock LaRose for his statement, including Rachel Petri, the campaign manager for Sen. Sherrod Brown, who wrote on Twitter that “you can’t spell ‘a loser’ without ‘LaRose.'”
READ MORE: ‘Unthinkable!’ Trump demands indictment be ‘withdrawn’ in new Truth Social rant
Atlantic editor Ronald Brownstein, meanwhile, noted that LaRose’s defiant statement didn’t even mention the role that protecting abortion rights played in the amendment’s defeat, which he said reflected Republicans’ “uncertainty on how to handle abortion backlash.”
Shannon Freshour, a Democrat who is running for Congress in Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) district, celebrated the win and argued LaRose got exactly what he deserved.
“It’s best to fight on the side of history, of democracy, of the people,” she wrote. “Thankfully Ohio understands that.”
Former Democratic Ohio candidate Paul Filippelli, meanwhile, mocked LaRose’s suggestion that keeping the old ballot initiative process would put Ohio’s state constitution at risk.
“Frank LaRose hates the Ohio Constitution and thinks it has a ‘for sale’ sign on it because it… allows voters to make decisions about how our state is governed,” he wrote.
And Tristan Rader, a progressive city councilman from Lakewood, Ohio, gave LaRose a sarcastic “thank you” for blowing his election.
“Thank you for your incompetent leadership on all the worst issues,” he wrote. “Keep it up!”
Trending
- News3 days ago
‘May Tee Up the Issue of Her Fitness’: Experts Blast Judge Cannon for ‘Swinging at’ Special Counsel Jack Smith
- News2 days ago
This Part of Jack Smith’s Indictment ‘Is Going to Be a Problem for Mark Meadows’: CNN’s Elie Honig
- News3 days ago
Look: Trump’s Signed Document Acknowledging He Cannot Retaliate Against or Intimidate Witnesses
- News3 days ago
‘Just Makes Crap Up’: Top Democratic Senator Blasts RFK Jr.’s Latest Pro-Putin Claims
- News3 days ago
‘Only a Matter of Time’ Before Judge Chutkan ‘Has to Call Trump’s Bluff’: MSNBC Legal Analyst
- News2 days ago
Experts Slam Trump Attorney’s ‘Irrelevant’ Protective Order Response, Warn He Wants ‘Freedom to Disclose Witness Interviews’
- OPINION2 days ago
‘Unbelievably Irresponsible’: CNN Slammed Over ‘Bizarre’ and ‘Reckless’ GOP Impeachment Plans Reporting
- News2 days ago
Kayleigh McEnany Claims She ‘Watched’ Devon Archer’s Non-Public Closed Door Testimony and ‘Learned a Lot’