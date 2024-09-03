Karine Jean-Pierre Shuts Down Fox News Reporter Asking About Harris’ ‘Accent’: ‘The Question Is Insane’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had no time for a strange question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy about Vice President Kamala Harris’ “accent.”

During a White House press conference Tuesday afternoon, when Jean-Pierre called on Doocy to ask a question, he brought up a recent clip that had been circulating on social media in MAGA circles. During a campaign stop Monday in Detroit, Harris used what Fox News called a “new ‘accent'”.

“You better thank a union member for the five-day work week,” Harris said. “You better thank a union member for sick leave. You better thank a union member for paid leave. You better thank a union member for vacation time.”

READ MORE: Karine Jean-Pierre Schools Peter Doocy for Asking if White House Is ‘Loving’ GOP House Chaos

In an appearance the same day in Pittsburgh, Harris delivered a similar speech, but without the same intonation.

Doocy used his time at the White House to ask about Harris’ oratorical choices.

“Since when does the Vice President have what sounds like a Southern accent?” Doocy asked.

“I have no idea what you’re talking about,” Jean-Pierre replied.

“Well, she was talking about unions in Detroit using one tone of voice. She used the same line in Pittsburgh, and it sounded like she at least had some kind of a southern drawl, what—” Doocy replied, before being cut off by the press secretary.

“Do you hear the question that you’re—I mean, do you think Americans seriously think that this is an important question? You know what they care about? They care about the economy. They care about lowering costs. They care about health care. That’s what Americans care about,” she said.

“So… okay, well this is something—” he replied.

“Your colleague just asked me about democracy. What basically we talked about, we went back and forth about democracy and freedom. That’s what they care about. I’m not even going to entertain some question—It’s just, it’s just hearing it sounds so

ridiculous,” she continued.

“Well, but hearing it—” Doocy interrupted.

“It’s the question I’m talking about. The question is just insane,” she said.

“Is that how she talks in meetings?” Doocy asked before Jean-Pierre again cut him off to move on, and took a question from a different reporter.

DOOCY: Since when does the vice president have what sounds like a southern accent? KJP: I have no idea what you're talking about. Do you think Americans seriously think this is an important question? The question is insane. I'm moving on. FOX NEWS: *cuts away* pic.twitter.com/6NaKok212h — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 3, 2024

Karine Jean-Pierre and Peter Doocy have sparred repeatedly during White House press conferences. There are many examples of Doocy asking a bizarre or irrelevant question with Jean-Pierre shutting him down. In one press conference in July 2022, Doocy asked about activists protesting Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh outside a steakhouse. Jean-Pierre then explained the First Amendment right to peaceful assembly. In another, he insisted the Biden Administration was completing former President Donald Trump’s border wall—despite Jean-Pierre repeatedly telling him that wasn’t actually happening.

And it’s not just her—both President Joe Biden and White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby have mocked Doocy’s questions to his face. And so has Jean-Pierre’s predecessor, Jen Psaki.