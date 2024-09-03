FOX NEWS FAKE NEWS
Karine Jean-Pierre Shuts Down Fox News Reporter Asking About Harris’ ‘Accent’: ‘The Question Is Insane’
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had no time for a strange question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy about Vice President Kamala Harris’ “accent.”
During a White House press conference Tuesday afternoon, when Jean-Pierre called on Doocy to ask a question, he brought up a recent clip that had been circulating on social media in MAGA circles. During a campaign stop Monday in Detroit, Harris used what Fox News called a “new ‘accent'”.
“You better thank a union member for the five-day work week,” Harris said. “You better thank a union member for sick leave. You better thank a union member for paid leave. You better thank a union member for vacation time.”
READ MORE: Karine Jean-Pierre Schools Peter Doocy for Asking if White House Is ‘Loving’ GOP House Chaos
In an appearance the same day in Pittsburgh, Harris delivered a similar speech, but without the same intonation.
Doocy used his time at the White House to ask about Harris’ oratorical choices.
“Since when does the Vice President have what sounds like a Southern accent?” Doocy asked.
“I have no idea what you’re talking about,” Jean-Pierre replied.
“Well, she was talking about unions in Detroit using one tone of voice. She used the same line in Pittsburgh, and it sounded like she at least had some kind of a southern drawl, what—” Doocy replied, before being cut off by the press secretary.
“Do you hear the question that you’re—I mean, do you think Americans seriously think that this is an important question? You know what they care about? They care about the economy. They care about lowering costs. They care about health care. That’s what Americans care about,” she said.
“So… okay, well this is something—” he replied.
“Your colleague just asked me about democracy. What basically we talked about, we went back and forth about democracy and freedom. That’s what they care about. I’m not even going to entertain some question—It’s just, it’s just hearing it sounds so
ridiculous,” she continued.
“Well, but hearing it—” Doocy interrupted.
“It’s the question I’m talking about. The question is just insane,” she said.
“Is that how she talks in meetings?” Doocy asked before Jean-Pierre again cut him off to move on, and took a question from a different reporter.
DOOCY: Since when does the vice president have what sounds like a southern accent?
KJP: I have no idea what you're talking about. Do you think Americans seriously think this is an important question? The question is insane. I'm moving on.
FOX NEWS: *cuts away* pic.twitter.com/6NaKok212h
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 3, 2024
Karine Jean-Pierre and Peter Doocy have sparred repeatedly during White House press conferences. There are many examples of Doocy asking a bizarre or irrelevant question with Jean-Pierre shutting him down. In one press conference in July 2022, Doocy asked about activists protesting Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh outside a steakhouse. Jean-Pierre then explained the First Amendment right to peaceful assembly. In another, he insisted the Biden Administration was completing former President Donald Trump’s border wall—despite Jean-Pierre repeatedly telling him that wasn’t actually happening.
And it’s not just her—both President Joe Biden and White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby have mocked Doocy’s questions to his face. And so has Jean-Pierre’s predecessor, Jen Psaki.
Fox News Correspondent Smacks Down Pete Hegseth: ‘Unseemly For the Finger-Pointing to Begin This Soon’
Fox News National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin refused to allow her colleague Pete Hegseth to malign the men and women who just flew the last U.S. plane out of Kabul, ending America’s longest war ever, and reminding him that they just evacuated 122,000 Afghans and Americans out of Afghanistan.
“A lot of people feel like the way that we left in the last couple of weeks was not honorable,” said Hegseth, who was on Trump’s short list to run the VA until veterans groups objected, “that it was a retreat, that it was at the behest of the Taliban.”
“We just saw the press conference from the Department of Defense, we will soon see a press conference for the Department of State. Do you feel like this is the moment with all our troops home that the finger pointing begins, because ultimately it was not a process handled properly,” Hegseth decreed.
“Do you get a sense that, from DoD and State, there’s going to be an attempt to rewrite the narrative of who’s to blame for what didn’t go right?” he added, feeding her a narrative she refused to accept.
“I think for the finger pointing to begin this soon is a, is a bit unseemly, frankly, and that is not the impression that I have from the people who’ve been working tirelessly since August 14,” replied Griffin, who has covered numerous military events since 2000 and who hosts The Wounded Warrior Experience for the American Veterans Center. “I’ve seen people here at the Pentagon, as well as at the Department of State, many of them will remain nameless over the years but they worked, and they were heroic in their efforts in the fact that they got 122,000 vulnerable Afghans and Americans out of that country when they had to, they had to fight their way back in basically the airport scenes you’ll remember them the 82nd airborne secured that airport in 24 hours, and there were for the most part, other than that tragic suicide bombing at Abbey Gate.”
“It was an unbelievable effort you had military planes landing every 45 minutes lifting people off to safety, is it heartbreaking for the military commanders that they had to leave anyone behind. Obviously I just asked General McKenzie how he feels after 20 years of war, handing the country that they had seized from the Taliban after 9/11 back to the very same Taliban. I can’t imagine that anybody in this country, any American citizen is going to be unchanged by what we’ve just been through, not only from the last 20 years, but for the last two weeks.”
Watch:
Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin: ” I think for the finger-pointing to begin this soon is a bit unseemly.” pic.twitter.com/wDxYpN2BQU
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 30, 2021
Fox News Blasted for Claiming ‘No Word on Possible Motive’ of DC MAGA Bomb Suspect Who Demanded Biden Resign
During a five-hour standoff with U.S. Capitol Police 49-year old North Carolina registered Republican Floyd Ray Roseberry allegedly posted several Facebook live videos from his pickup truck parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Thursday. He threatened to blow up two-and-a-half city blocks as that building, the U.S. Supreme Court, and several other federal buildings were evacuated.
The goal appeared to be to overthrow the government.
Roseberry during at least one of the videos attacked Democrats in the Senate and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, but mostly President Joe Biden, repeatedly demanding he call him in his truck, and resign.
“You step down out of office, I’ll step down out of this truck,” Roseberry said, as WUSA-9 reported. “You go home. I’ll go to federal prison.”
In his videos, Roseberry said he was “picked by the American [expletive] people to come up here and take a stand.” Much of his ranting was directed specifically at Biden and suggested he believed in the baseless election fraud conspiracy theories pushed by former President Donald Trump and other prominent Republicans that Biden was not legally elected.
“I just got chose for the job. Unlike you,” Roseberry said. “This ain’t about politics. I don’t care if Donald Trump ever becomes president again. I think y’all Democrats need to step down. Y’all need to understand people don’t want you there.”
A Fox News reporter on the scene during the bomb threat reported live on the existence of the Facebook videos, and other details, which were widely available on social media, but Fox News primetime ignored the story almost entirely.
The only apparent mention was this short 15-second clip, where a news reader tells Fox News viewers, “no word on a possible motive,” as Vox’s Aaron Rupar reported:
Incredible — Fox News just reported “no word on a possible motive” for DC bomb threat suspect Floyd Ray Roseberry, even though Roseberry posted video rants in which he echoed right-wing Trump and Fox News talking points pic.twitter.com/warM2ulPCS
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 20, 2021
Many are furious that once again Fox News is distorting the truth to protect its core base of pro-Trump MAGA supporters.
He literally did a video manifesto.
— Fully Vaccinated Geraldo (@gvravel) August 20, 2021
@JackieibanezFNC ‘No Word on a Possible Motive’ for Man Who Said He’d BLOW UP WASHINGTON, DC UNLESS BIDEN RESIGNED.
A man spouting anti-Biden, anti-immigrant, anti-gov’t right-wing rhetoric and conspiracies threatened to blow up a bomb near the U.S Capitol today …
None of Fox News’ primetime shows covered it
(there was a 15 sec Fox News Live news brief during an Ing. commercial break)
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) August 20, 2021
No motive, #JackieIbanez, except for wanting to overturn the legitimately elected government of the US by threat of force. Can’t find any motive *there*.
— Paul Hanlin Jr (Fully Vaccinated) (@Paul_Hanlin_Jr) August 20, 2021
Not only was it evident that yesterday’s bomb terrorist had become radicalized by Fox News and GOP propaganda, he also complained about inadequate health care; a problem that the GOP has caused.
Yet Fox News: “nO woRd on A pOsSiblE mOtiVe” https://t.co/mVj1bUwwPi
— Bryan ?? (@swimmerbr78) August 20, 2021
Fox News reports “no word on a possible motive” on DC bomb incident today.
This is, of course, aside from the couple of hours of livestreamed grievances direct from the suspect that were, in fact, a sad jumble of common Fox News narratives. https://t.co/siQOxMYviS
— Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) August 20, 2021
No word on a possible motive for @FoxNews and all its employees prostituting themselves just to stay on TV https://t.co/G7UZBJcuoG
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 20, 2021
No word on a possible motive … that would fit our narrative
— Larissa Gallagher (@larissala) August 20, 2021
Watch til the end. #DCBombThreat @FoxNews https://t.co/ZqNl4Zlnpi pic.twitter.com/97DX93eMsN
— G R A Y (@sarahgraysaid) August 20, 2021
Fox & Friends Joins Right Wing Regeneron Cult: Antibody Treatment Is ‘Basically Still Getting Vaccinated’ (It’s Not)
“Fox & Friends” has joined the Governor Ron DeSantis movement of promoting Regeneron’s highly-experimental COVID-19 antibody therapy as a treatment option instead of the preventative coronavirus vaccine, and is falsely claiming that most people hospitalized with the coronavirus are treated with the drug.
“You know it’s interesting,” Fox & Friends’ Ainsley Earhardt said Wednesday, “Greg Abbott, he’s in our prayers this morning because he announced that he tested positive for COVID yesterday. He has been vaccinated and still got COVID,” she said, appearing to falsely imply the coronavirus vaccine does not work.
“But I think he’s doing okay, he’s planning on getting the Regeneron. No symptoms, he said,” she added. Regeneron’s drug is supposed to be prescribed only to patients who have symptoms, and is considered “investigational,” according to the FDA.
“What’s interesting though is if you don’t get vaccinated and you go to the hospital most of the time you’re going to get Regeneron,” Earhardt, who is not a medical professional, added falsely. “But Regeneron or the antibodies, [is] basically still getting vaccinated because they’re sticking you with an antibody.”
That’s false.
“The antibody cocktail is not a substitute for vaccination against COVID-19,” PharmTech reports. The FDA also states Regeneron’s antibody cocktail is not authorized for use by patients who are hospitalized because of COVID-19.
Anti-vaxxers often claim they are refusing to be vaccinated because the coronavirus vaccines are “experimental,” or have not been approved by the FDA. Neither claim is accurate. But Regeneron’s REGEN-COV antibody cocktail is not just experimental, it is “investigational.” It is, contrary to Earhardt’s claims, far less available. It is also far more expensive to the federal government, and most importantly, does not prevent COVID.
Also during the same segment co-host Brian Kilmeade noted fake coronavirus vaccine cards are very cheap, implying Americans might want to use those, during his rant about New York City requiring proof of vaccination to enter many businesses.
Ainsley Earhardt falsely claimed on Fox & Friends this morning that taking Regeneron after you get infected with Covid is “basically still getting vaccinated.” Do not take medical advice from Ainsley Earhardt. pic.twitter.com/YPjP3s1fpE
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 18, 2021
