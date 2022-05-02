BREAKING NEWS
‘I’m Not Sure This Has Been in Your Reporting’: Psaki Smacks Down Doocy Over ‘Disinformation Board’ Fearmongering
Conservatives are going all-in on attacking a Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) agency called the Disinformation Governance Board, falsely insisting President Joe Biden has created an Orwellian “Ministry of Truth” that will censor everything online.
It’s their latest attack on actual truth, of course. For starters, the board’s focus is on combatting foreign disinformation, not domestic, and it would work to help protect national security. It’s also not a new endeavor, but a continuation of work done during the Trump administration, and conservatives had no issue with it then.
Fox News Peter Doocy on Monday jumped at the chance to further misinform the far right-wing cable network’s viewers while attempting to paint the President as out of touch and uninformed.
“Does the President know that DHS is putting together this Disinformation Governance Board?” Doocy asked. (Minutes later he would accuse it of “censoring internet traffic.”)
“Well, Peter, I think I would note – and I’m not sure if this has been in your reporting yet – but this is a continuation of work that was done under the prior administration, under the Trump administration, to take steps to address disinformation, address the use of disinformation and helping smugglers prompt the movement of more migrants across to the border,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, schooling the right wing propagandist.
“I would note that the first example given in the announcement about this was DHS has worked to understand how ‘misinformation’ spread by human smugglers that prey on vulnerable populations attempting to migrate to the United States. So for anyone who’s out there who may be concerned about the increase in migrants to the border, this is the kind of apparatus that’s working to address disinformation. And again, continuing the work of the Department of Homeland Security and 2020. Something we’re currently applauding.”
Almost as if he had heard nothing Psaki said, Doocy steamrolled through with another question designed for a Fox News clip.
“Just in terms of what the President wants out of this, does he want the people on this board to start censoring information that is not helpful to him?”
“Well, let me be clear on exactly what this board does, or what the work they’re doing does and in their announcement, which is publicly available in the Department of Homeland Security website for anyone to read, it says, ‘the primary mission is to establish best practices to ensure that efforts to understand and respond to disinformation are done in ways that protect privacy, civil rights and civil liberties and the right to free speech.'”
Still not satisfied, Doocy continued, again ignoring everything Psaki had said.
“Okay, there’s this woman Nina Jankowicz, who is going to be in charge of the board. She has said that she thinks the Hunter Biden laptop is Russian disinformation. So should we look forward in the future to her censoring internet traffic about the Hunter Biden laptop?”
“I think I noted exactly what the objective of the board is, including continuing the work of the prior administration. And the woman you noted has extensive experience and has done extensive work addressing disinformation, she has testified before Congress testified in Europe. She has done worked closely with Ukrainians and has unique expertise, especially at this moment we’re facing.”
The answers to Doocy’s questions were already readily available to anyone who wanted them, like in this Washington Post report.
Watch:
Fox News’ Peter Doocy: “Does the president know that DHS is putting together this Disinformation Governance Board?”
WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki: “I’m not sure if this has been in your reporting yet, but this is a continuation of work that was done under the prior administration.” pic.twitter.com/kFbKcW9lYU
— The Recount (@therecount) May 2, 2022
Bombshell Report Claims SCOTUS Has Voted To Completely Overturn Roe v Wade
A bombshell report from Politico claims the U.S. Supreme Court has voted to completely overturn Roe v. Wade, and that news organization also claims it has seen the first draft of the ruling, which it says was drafted by Justice Alito.
“The draft opinion is a full-throated, unflinching repudiation of the 1973 decision which guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights and a subsequent 1992 decision – Planned Parenthood v. Casey – that largely maintained the right. ‘Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,’ Alito writes,” Politico’s reports.
If true, abortion would no longer be considered a constitutional right, and other rights, especially same-sex marriage, are expected to be overturned as well by the uber-conservative Court.
It is all but unprecedented that a leak has come out of the Supreme Court.
“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” he writes in the document, labeled as the “Opinion of the Court.” “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
The Court is expected to hand down its decision in June, which would lead at least 26 states to immediately ban abortion in full, experts have said.
On MSNBC Politico’s Josh Gerstein says they are “very confident” the document they obtained is legitimate. MSNBC later reported four former SCOTUS clerks say the document appears to be a legitimate work product of the Court.
Politico has published a full copy of what it says is the draft opinion.
UPDATE – MSNBC’s report:
LIVE on MSNBC: @Maddow leads continuing coverage following Politico report on what it says is an initial draft majority opinion showing the U.S. Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade. https://t.co/RdYLvfum24 pic.twitter.com/JgeWOLp7wS
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 3, 2022
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
‘We Are Aware of Your Participation’: 3 Top MAGA Congressmen Invited by Jan. 6 Committee to Testify
Three of the most far-right Republican members of Congress have been invited to voluntarily testify before the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
U.S. Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama, and Ronny Jackson of Texas have been sent letters effectively letting them know the Select Committee has the goods on them, giving them the opportunity to tell their side of the story.
Biggs is chairman of the most far-right group in the U.S. Congress, the House Freedom Caucus.
In a letter to Rep. Biggs, Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice-Chair Liz Cheney reveal that they are “aware of vour participation in certain planning meetings, both in person at the White House and remotely, regarding various aspects of planning for January 6th.”
It gets worse for Biggs.
The letter adds, “we are aware that Ali Alexander has stated publicly that he, along with you and two other House Members, came up with the idea to bring protestors to Washington on January 6th for the count of elector votes. Ali Alexander is an early and aggressive proponent of the Stop the Steal movement who called for violence before Jan. 6.”
They go on to release even more damning allegations, revealing that “recent information from former White House personnel has identified an effort by certain House Republicans after January 6 to seek a presidential pardon for activities taken in connection with President Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Your name was identified as a potential participant in that effort.”
To Mo Brooks (photo), the Committee writes that he recently publicly stated: “President Trump asked me to rescind the 2020 elections, immediately remove Joe Biden from the White House, immediately put President Trump back in the White House, and hold a new special election for the presidency.”
They would like more information on that.
And for Ronny Jackson, the Committee would like more information about his communications with “individuals in these groups,” namely, the Oath Keepers, who “have been charged with seditious conspiracy.”
“Several of these individuals are alleged to have plotted the violent overthrow of the United States and allegedly staged weapons at a location near Washington D.C. for purpose,” they note.
from the Ronny Jackson letter: https://t.co/4nPuWlpw9p pic.twitter.com/nGstLK3wkd
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) May 2, 2022
Here are copies of the letters:
The Select Committee has requested cooperation from three additional members of the House of Representatives:
• Rep. Andy Biggs
• Rep. Mo Brooks
• Rep. Ronny Jackson pic.twitter.com/ioB1rGxAG5
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) May 2, 2022
Judge Rejects Trump’s Sworn Affidavit Claiming He Has No Documents NY AG Wants in His ‘Personal Possession’
Donald Trump reportedly has filed a sworn affidavit claiming he has no documents the New York Attorney General has subpoenaed. The former president is currently in contempt of court and has been ordered to pay $10,000 a day until he hands over the documents.
ABC News reports Friday afternoon a judge has now rejected Trump’s sworn claim. He will continue to be fined $10,000 a day.
CNN’s Kara Scannell posted the affidavit. Its wording is very specific.
It states in part, “To the best of my knowledge…I do not have any of the documents…in my personal possession.”
In sworn affidavit Donald Trump says he doesn’t personally have in his possession any documents subpoenaed by the NYAG as part of its investigation into the Trump Organization. pic.twitter.com/qb1glUX21K
— Kara Scannell (@KaraScannell) April 29, 2022
