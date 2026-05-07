News
Senate Republicans Just Dealt Trump a Major Blow
President Donald Trump for months has been pushing the Senate to pass the SAVE America Act — what critics call a voter suppression bill — and for months Senate Republicans have been unable to.
Although non-citizen voting is rare, NBC News has reported, the SAVE America Act would require proof of citizenship to register to vote, something many Americans do not have easy access to.
In March, Trump threatened he would sign no other legislation until the SAVE Act came to his desk.
“It must be done immediately,” he wrote on Truth Social. “It supersedes everything else. MUST GO TO THE FRONT OF THE LINE. I, as President, will not sign other Bills until this is passed, AND NOT THE WATERED DOWN VERSION – GO FOR THE GOLD: MUST SHOW VOTER I.D. & PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP: NO MAIL-IN BALLOTS EXCEPT FOR MILITARY – ILLNESS, DISABILITY, TRAVEL: NO MEN IN WOMEN’S SPORTS: NO TRANSGENDER MUTILIZATION FOR CHILDREN! DO NOT FAIL!!!”
Why has the president been so adamant in pushing the controversial legislation?
In April, he told Republicans that enacting the SAVE Act will “guarantee the midterms” — while claiming that was not the reason he was pushing the bill. “I don’t think you can politically exist if you’re not going to do voter ID and these things.”
READ MORE: Top Republican Warns Against Turning Supreme Court Justices’ Testimony Into a ‘Circus’
“We’ll never lose a race. For 50 years, we won’t lose a race,” if the SAVE Act passes, Trump said in February. Also that month, he said, “The Republicans should say — we should take over the voting in at least 15 places,” urging Republicans to “nationalize the voting.”
Despite the president’s persistence, the Republican-controlled Senate, under Majority Leader John Thune, just shelved the SAVE America Act.
“Senate Republican leaders are unlikely to hold additional votes on the SAVE America Act, the voter ID and proof of citizenship bill many Republicans say has done more harm to the party than good,” Punchbowl News reports, noting that some Republicans see another vote as “futile.”
Punchbowl adds that shelving the bill “will only anger the party’s base and intensify the long-shot push to scrap the filibuster.”
Majority Leader Thune and most Senate Republicans refuse to end the filibuster, while some Republicans warn that if they don’t end the filibuster, Democrats will do so when they take control of the Senate.
“I completely understand my colleagues who want to maintain the filibuster. We all want to maintain the filibuster, honestly,” Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) told Punchbowl. “But I know the Democrats won’t. That’s the only division here.”
In April, Senate Republicans couldn’t even scrounge up 50 votes for Trump’s top-priority bill.
“To Senate GOP leaders,” Punchbowl observed, “that alone is a good enough reason to move on.”
READ MORE: Trump’s Economic Agenda Is Collapsing — and He’s Running Out of Time
Image via Reuters
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News
Trump’s Economic Agenda Is Collapsing — and He’s Running Out of Time
Late last year, the White House announced that President Donald Trump would kick off 2026 by touring the nation to promote his economic agenda, with a focus on affordability. Instead, he launched a war attacking Iran — driving gas prices higher and pushing overall inflation up even further.
Now, with major campaign promises unfulfilled, and six months to go before the midterms, Trump’s economic agenda is collapsing.
He never lowered prices “on day one,” and Americans’ electric bills were not cut in half within his first six months. Six in ten Americans disapprove of his handling of the economy.
The price of gas has increased roughly 45 percent from when Trump was sworn in as president last year, but the White House is trying to spin that as a positive. The national average hit $4.55 per gallon on Thursday, per AAA, up from $3.13 the week he was inaugurated.
On Wednesday, Kevin Hassett, the director of the White House’s National Economic Council, declared that rising consumer spending — including on gasoline — proves the economy is thriving, even as Americans put those costs on their credit cards. Despite Hassett’s claims that Americans “have so much more money in their pockets,” late last month, Gallup reported that 55 percent of Americans say their finances are getting worse.
Trump’s in-office economic proposals have not fared any better.
READ MORE: Top Republican Warns Against Turning Supreme Court Justices’ Testimony Into a ‘Circus’
“The biggest piece of housing legislation in a generation has languished on Capitol Hill because of lawmakers’ objections to a provision negotiated by the White House,” Bloomberg News reports. Trump has also abandoned a proposed 10 percent cap on credit card interest rates, following backlash from banks and skepticism from economists.
Bloomberg notes that “two executive orders, one aimed at easing access to mortgage credit and another that seeks to streamline regulations for builders, are not yet fully implemented and experts say they would only help marginally.”
A White House official told Bloomberg there are plans to try to bring down the price of some grocery store items, and said that the administration is negotiating with drug manufacturers to lower prices.
The administration also touted a “major housing announcement” related to new credit-score models for housing, but, Bloomberg notes, “those changes won’t translate to significant savings for consumers, according to Douglas Holtz-Eakin, president of the right-leaning American Action Forum.”
“The cost of credit scores as a part of the purchase price of the house is nothing,” he said.
The cost of buying a home has increased. By buying $200 million in mortgage bonds, the administration briefly brought mortgage rates down to below 6 percent, but Trump’s Iran war escalated those costs, and today the interest on a 30-year mortgage is 6.3%.
Trump last year floated 50-year mortgages as a means to lower interest rates, but that proposal also went nowhere.
With six months until Election Day, the Iran war still in focus and gas prices still rising, voters say Trump has yet to deliver.
READ MORE: ‘Outrageous’: DOJ’s Push in $83 Million Carroll Case Fuels Cries of Corruption
Image via Reuters
News
Top Republican Warns Against Turning Supreme Court Justices’ Testimony Into a ‘Circus’
For the first time in seven years, Congress is asking Supreme Court justices to testify on their budget request, but the top Republican is warning against turning the appearances into a “circus.”
The Court wants an additional $14.6 million for security, and is slated to have a budget of $207 million — an increase of nearly $44 million, according to Punchbowl News. That comes on top of a last-minute $30 million appropriated in January for security, Bloomberg Law reported.
Punchbowl News’ Dave Clark reports that the hearings “used to be routine.” Citing “political tensions,” Clark says these are now “more intense.”
The request for justices to appear is bipartisan. Rep. Dave Joyce (R-OH), the House Appropriations Committee’s Financial Services and General Government panel chairman, is working to schedule appearances for the justices. The Committee’s Ranking Member, Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), has been calling for the justices to testify.
READ MORE: ‘Major Fireworks’ Ahead — Alito and Jackson Sniping Rocks Supreme Court: Report
Rep. DeLauro says that Justice Elena Kagan “told her the justices are open to appearing,” Punchbowl reported, but the Committee’s chairman, Tom Cole (R-OK), wants to ensure the justices are not put on the spot,” Punchbowl reported.
“It would be good for the American public, and I think it’d be good for the two parties, but not if one side or the other turned into some sort of circus,” Cole said.
In 2019, the last time justices testified on the Supreme Court’s budget, Justices Samuel Alito and Elena Kagan appeared, SCOTUSblog reported, noting that “they also fielded questions about cameras in the courtroom, law clerk diversity, partisan attacks on the judiciary, and the #MeToo movement.”
READ MORE: ‘Outrageous’: DOJ’s Push in $83 Million Carroll Case Fuels Cries of Corruption
Image via Shutterstock
News
Trump’s FBI and DOJ Have Set Their ‘Credibility on Fire’: Columnist
MS NOW producer Steve Benen says the FBI faces serious questions following the reported raid on the offices of Virginia Democratic Senate President Pro Tempore L. Louise Lucas, because “the hyperpartisan leaders of the Justice Department and the FBI have made it impossible to give them the benefit of the doubt.”
Benen finds multiple issues with the execution of what is reportedly a search warrant, including that Fox News was on the scene reporting almost immediately — an issue raised by online commentators as well.
The Bulwark’s Sam Stein quipped: “some pretty remarkable instincts by Fox News to have its London correspondent placed in Portsmouth, Virginia right in time for the FBI raid of Louise Lucas.”
The Bulwark’s Bill Kristol warned of an “awful lot of credulous quoting of ‘federal law enforcement’ sources in the coverage of the Louise Lucas matter. Given the manifest politicization of Trump’s DOJ and FBI, why should media agree to quote any of these sources on background?”
“Not to put too fine a point on this,” Benen continued, “but this is why we don’t politicize federal law enforcement. Because even if the underlying case is legitimate, it’s impossible to avoid the larger context and the degree to which this looks like a retaliatory investigation against a Democrat, launched by a weaponized department known for its retaliatory investigations against Democrats.“
READ MORE: ‘Major Fireworks’ Ahead — Alito and Jackson Sniping Rocks Supreme Court: Report
Benen slams both the FBI and DOJ, saying they “have, over the last 16 months, set their collective credibility on fire, corrupting federal law enforcement to a degree unseen in generations. There have simply been too many abuses, launched too often, against too many Trump targets.”
He notes that Senator Lucas is the face of the Democrats’ successful redistricting of Virginia. Benen calls it “something very different, although possibly related.”
Benen also points to an Associated Press report:
“Though the exact nature of the investigation was unclear, the search comes as the FBI and Justice Department have opened a spate of politically charged investigations into perceived adversaries of President Donald Trump.”
He adds that he has “not seen or heard a word about any of the evidence against Lucas, if such evidence exists,” but allows that it is “entirely possible that investigators have worked in good faith.”
READ MORE: White House: Credit Card Spending on Gas ‘Through the Roof’
Image via Reuters
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