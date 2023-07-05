‘Start Reading Some of Those Quotes’: Republican Defends Hitler’s and Stalin’s Writings at Moms for Liberty Breakfast

North Carolina Republican Lt. Governor Mark Robinson, a far-right Christian nationalist who is running to be the state’s next governor, defended the writings of a slew of authoritarian dictators at the recent Moms for Liberty convention.

“And here’s the thing,” Robinson told the radical, anti-LGBTQ “parental rights” organization that appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of extremist anti-government groups.

“Whether you’re talking about Adolf Hitler. Whether you’re talking about Chairman Mao. Whether you’re talking about Stalin. Whether you’re talking about Pol Pot. Whether you’re talking about Castro in Cuba, or whether you’re talking about a dozen other despots all around the globe, it is time for us to get back and start reading some of those quotes.”

READ MORE: Liberty University VP Cites Hitler and Stalin in Plea for Conservatives to ‘Control Education’

The New Republic suggested, “Robinson thinks that dictators such as Hitler and Mao are being taken out of context, and their work is worth reconsidering,” while noting, “It is unclear how one could decontextualize a dictator.”

Jezebel’s Caitlin Cruz notes Robinson was “speaking to the crowd gathered for Moms for Liberty’s ‘Blessings of the Liberty Breakfast’ event on Sunday,” and wrote: “I cannot stress enough how this Nazi referencing took place on a Sunday morning at what was essentially a prayer breakfast with a Rabbi present.”

Robinson’s remarks come after a Moms for Liberty chapter was forced to apologize for including a quote from Adolf Hitler at the top of their newsletter. The apology came only after they defended including the remarks from the genocidal mass murderer responsible for the slaughter of millions of people, especially Jews.

The Moms for Liberty five-day convention in Philadelphia, which included speeches from Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and other GOP presidential hopefuls, was highly-protested.

Robinson refused calls to resign two years ago after he essentially called LGBTQ people “filth,” and defended his remarks by saying, “yes, I called it ‘filth.'”

READ MORE: Stefanik-Endorsed GOP Candidate Praised ‘Inspirational’ Adolf Hitler as ‘The Kind of Leader We Need Today’

“And if you don’t like it that I called it ‘filth,’ come see me and I’ll explain it to you,” Robinson said, referring to “transgenderism” and “homosexuality.”

“It’s time for us to stop letting these children be abused in schools, and it’s not going to happen til the people of God stand up and demand different, same ones that established those schools to begin with,” he added.

Robinson has declared America is a “Christian nation,” while proclaiming the First Amendment is supposed to protect him from criticism as he expresses his “deeply held religious values that are guaranteed to me by the Constitution.” He has declared, “the Christian patriots of this nation will own this nation and rule this nation,” and once appeared to “jokingly” threaten any IRS agents who might come to his home: “Would you like to see some of my ammo, revenuer man?”

He has also said straight relationships are “superior” to gay relationships, and said even “cow manure” is better. He has called being transgender “demonic.”

READ MORE: Moms for Liberty Leader Alleges Biden Behind High-Level, Coordinated Effort to Make Kids LGBTQ (Video)

A former Human Rights Campaign press secretary, Charlotte Clymer, responded to Robinson’s latest remarks defending authoritarian despots’ works by observing: “We have reached the point where Republican elected officials are pushing for bans on LGBTQ books but encouraging all to read books by Hitler, Stalin, and Mao.”

Watch a clip of Robinson’s remarks from the news organization Heartland Signal below or at this link.