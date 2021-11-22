RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Watch: NC Lt. Gov. Declares Straight Relationships ‘Superior’ to Gay Ones – Says Even Cow Manure Is Better
North Carolina’s far right Christian nationalist Lt. Governor, Republican Mark Robinson, set his sights on LGBTQ people once again, attacking same-sex relationships as inferior to heterosexual ones while proudly declaring even cow manure is superior because it serves a “purpose.”
“I can’t stand to turn that TV on and I don’t want my grandkids watching that television because I don’t want to have to explain to my grandkids why two men are kissing,” said Robinson, speaking in a church, according to Right Wing Watch (video below). “And I don’t care what anybody thinks about that. Get mad at me if you want to you. Ain’t no child got no business seeing no two men kiss. If they did, God would have made it that way! He didn’t!”
“Everything that God made serves a purpose,” Robinson continued, as his attacks on LGBTQ people were applauded.
“I don’t care how ugly it is. Let’s get a little ugly,” he said proudly. “I want you to think about what the cows leave behind. It don’t get no uglier than that,” he said, explaining that manure is fertilizer that makes “the grass so green.”
Robinson’s sermon essentially says that the only real “purpose” humans have is to reproduce, and since gay people don’t directly reproduce they serve no purpose. Anything LGBTQ people create is meaningless in Robinson’s world.
“Let’s get down to brass tacks. What is the purpose of homosexuality? What does it create?” Robinson shouted. “If homosexuality is of God, what purpose does it serve? What does it make? What does it create? It creates nothing.”
“Somebody asked me in the classroom one time, this fella was a homosexual [and he] looked at me and said, ‘Oh, so you think your wife and you, you think your heterosexual relationship is superior to my husband and our homosexual relationship?’ Yes!” Robinson shouted, as his audience laughed and applauded.
“He said, ‘I’d like for you to explain that’ and so I did.”
Robinson went on to explain that if you put a same-sex couple in a “dark room,” and a different-sex couple in a dark room after nine months the heterosexual couple will have made a baby and that makes them “superior,” because “that’s the way God created it to be,” he shouted, pounding the podium.
“And I’m tired of this society trying to tell me it’s not so,” Robinson shouted. “Society has completely purged God from the building and from the equation and because of it, we’re headed down into a rabbit hole that’s gonna lead us to something we can’t even imagine. God destroyed a society because of its immorality. And let’s get this straight: In this country, we don’t have a homosexual issue—that’s just a tool of the devil to continue to divide us and lead us into immorality.”
Watch:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
US Catholic Bishops to Vote on Banning Biden From Communion Over Abortion
Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church and, according to Catholics, God’s infallible representative on earth, last month called President Joe Biden a “good Catholic” and warned he should not be banned from receiving Holy Communion.
The organization representing all American Catholic Bishops, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), will vote Wednesday on a document that would effectively act to ban President Biden from receiving Holy Communion, one of the most important sacraments to Catholics worldwide.
“In a leaked draft of the document before the conference, the bishops write ‘there are some sins, however that do rupture the communion we share with God and the Church,'” ABC News reports.
“As the Church has consistently taught, a person who receives Holy Communion while in a state of mortal sin not only does not receive the grace of the sacrament, he or she commits the sin of sacrilege by failing to show the reverence due to the Body and Blood of Christ,” the document said.
Only the second Catholic ever elected President, Biden is possibly the most faithful and religious man the White House has seen in modern times, as ABC News notes:
Biden, “who has said his ‘personal’ views were a ‘private matter,’ has openly professed his faith throughout his political career — diligently attending Sunday Mass, infusing speeches with scripture and wearing his late son Beau Biden’s rosary beads.”
Related –
‘Don’t Go Condemning’: Pope Blasts US Bishops Over Attacks Against Biden
Biden personally opposes abortion, but strongly believes in a woman’s right to choose, and in protecting that right. The majority of U.S. Catholics say Biden should not be denied Holy Communion.
In June 60 House Democrats signed a statement opposing “the weaponization of the Eucharist to Democratic lawmakers for their support of abortion.”
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has not shied away from cultural issues like same-sex marriage, but their unprecedented attacks against President Biden literally began on Inauguration Day.
In a Jan. 20 letter “congratulating” Biden on becoming the nation’s 46th president, Archbishop Jose Gomez (photo), president of the USCCB, wrote: “I must point out that our new President has pledged to pursue certain policies that would advance moral evils and threaten human life and dignity, most seriously in the areas of abortion, contraception, marriage, and gender. Of deep concern is the liberty of the Church and the freedom of believers to live according to their consciences.”
That was the warning shot across the bow.
Related:
‘I Dare You to Deny Me Communion’: 60 Democrats Blast Bishops for Move to Punish Biden by ‘Weaponizing’ Eucharist
US Catholic Bishops Move Toward Denying Biden Communion in Political Decision Violating Vatican Direction
Catholic Org Ramps Up Attack on Biden: Policies Are ‘Assault on Life, Marriage, Family, Sexuality’ That ‘Create Confusion’
Image via Flickr and a CC license
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Federal Judge Rules For-Profit Faith-Based Businesses Can Discriminate Against LGBTQ People
A federal district court judge in Texas has ruled in favor of a longtime virulently anti-LGBTQ activist, deciding that for-profit businesses and religious entities like churches can discriminate against LGBTQ people in employment.
The ruling comes more than a year after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Bostock v. Clayton County, that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects LGBTQ workers.
U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor, appointed by President George W. Bush in 2007, ruled in favor of Dr. Steven Hotze (photo). In his ruling Judge O’Connor cited the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) and the First Amendment, according to Bloomberg Law.
In April of 2015 Dr. Hotze, a GOP powerbroker, compared same-sex marriage to the Holocaust and gay people to murderers, defending his belief that Texas should ignore the impending Supreme Court ruling that found same-sex couples have a constitutional right to marriage.
Hotze filed the lawsuit in May on behalf of his Christian-based healthcare business, Braidwood Management Inc., and Bear Creek Bible Church, so they can “hire and fire in accordance with sincerely held religious beliefs and employment policies,” according to the 70-page ruling.
Dr. Hotze in not only a business owner and anti-LGBTQ activist. He is deeply involved in Texas state politics.
Last year Hotze demanded Gov. Greg Abbott order the National Guard to “shoot to kill” Black Lives Matter protestors marching against police brutality, especially the police shootings of unarmed Black men, according to the Texas Tribune.
“I want you to give a message to the governor,” Hotze told Abbott’s chief of staff, Luis Saenz, in a voicemail. “I want to make sure that he has National Guard down here and they have the order to shoot to kill if any of these son-of-a-bitch people start rioting like they have in Dallas, start tearing down businesses — shoot to kill the son of a bitches. That’s the only way you restore order. Kill ’em. Thank you.”
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
‘Christian Patriots’ Will ‘Own’ and ‘Rule’ America Declares NC GOP Lt. Governor
North Carolina’s Christian nationalist Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who recently announced that he’s “about 95 percent sure” that he will be running for governor in 2024, spoke at a Stand Up For America rally in Raleigh Friday morning, where he thundered that “the Christian patriots of this nation will own this nation and rule this nation.”
Robinson began his speech by thanking God and declaring that anyone who doesn’t agree that the United States is a Christian nation is free to go live somewhere else.
“You can leave God’s country, and we will not miss you,” Robinson said.
Later, Robinson told the crowd that they are God’s regiment on Earth and “the living embodiment” of all those who have sacrificed their lives in defense of this nation.
“Tell our enemies on the other side of the aisle that will drag this nation down into a socialist hellhole that you will only do it as you run past me laying on the ground, choking on my own blood because I will not give up this nation to you!” Robinson bellowed. “It is not yours. You did not build it, you did not defend it, and you will not own it. We will. The Christian patriots of this nation will own this nation and rule this nation and help freedom survive for future generations.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Trending
- ANALYSIS2 days ago
Legal Jeopardy Is Far From Over for Kyle Rittenhouse – Here’s Why
- News3 days ago
VP Harris Has Become the First Female Acting President for 85 Minutes
- News3 days ago
Kyle Rittenhouse Found ‘Not Guilty’ on All Charges
- News1 day ago
Chris Christie Says He’s ‘So Proud’ Kyle Rittenhouse Got Off: ‘Let Him Go to Living His Life’
- 'INSURRECTION AGITPROP'3 hours ago
Tucker Carlson’s ‘Nakedly Fascist Propaganda’ Leads to Resignations, Internal Outrage, Public Fury – and a Silent Murdoch
- News5 hours ago
Leaked Text Messages Outline Women for America First Was Coordinating With Trump’s White House for Jan 6: Report
- 'VISIBLE DETERIORATION'1 hour ago
Democracy Watchdog Warns of ‘Serious Problems” With ‘Fundamentals of Democracy’ in US – and Points to Trump