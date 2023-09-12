News
Clean Up Alabama Wants State to Dump ‘Marxist’ American Library Association
The latest group to try to block books on queer topics from children, Clean Up Alabama, is trying to reform the state’s library system. One of its goals is for Alabama to “End our association, participation, and use of the far left marxist organization that is the American Library Association,” according to its website.
The group started earlier this year as Clean Up Prattville, according to LGBTQ Nation, focusing specifically on the Autauga-Prattville Public Library. Clean Up Alabama says on its website that “many Alabama libraries have been stocking their shelves with books intended to confuse the children of our communities about sexuality and expose them to material that is inappropriate for them.”
Clean Up Alabama says its mission is to remove “pornographic, obscene, and indecent books” from children’s sections of the libraries. One of its major goals is a withdrawal from the ALA—claiming on its site that the “ALA believes that children should be able to view pornography in the name of freedom of expression.”
READ MORE: Texas County to Consider Shutting Down Library After Judge Orders Books With LGBTQ and Racial Content Returned to Shelves
While the ALA does fight for readers to be able to access whatever books they want, the books Clean Up Alabama wants banned are not “pornographic.” The Clean Up Prattville site includes a list of books the organization objects to, along with excerpts from the books. For example, Looking for Alaska by John Green is on the list. One of the offending excerpts follows:
…I’m in the middle of a sentence about analogies or something and like a hawk he reaches down and he honks my boob. HONK. A much-too-firm, two- to three-second HONK. And the first thing I thought was Okay, how do I extricate this claw from my boob before it leaves permanent marks?…”
Nick and Charlie by Heartstopper author Alice Oseman—about a young gay couple—is also on the list. The included excerpt has a scene where the titular characters have sex, but this is the most explicit it gets:
I can’t think about anything else when he’s running his hands so gently through my hair, across my back, over my hips. I ask if we should take our clothes of and he’s saying yes before I’ve even finished ay sentence, and then he’s pulling my T-shirt off and laughing when I can’t undo his shirt buttons, he’s undoing my belt, I’m reaching into his bedside drawer for a condom, we’re kissing again, we’re rolling over obviously you can see where this is going.
Though there’s a petition on Clean Up Alabama’s site calling for the ALA withdrawal, the Alabama Political Reporter reports the group wants to change the state’s anti-obscenity law to remove an exemption for libraries. If the group gets its way, librarians could face a year in jail and a fine of up to $10,000 for providing books deemed “harmful” to minors.
Clean Up Alabama has allies among some state Republicans. Representatives Susan Dubose, Rick Rehm and Bill Lamb have supported the group’s efforts to withdraw from the ALA, according to the Political Reporter. Representatives Ernie Yarbrough, Mack Butler and House Majority Leader Scott Stadthagen also have supported the group. Governor Kay Ivey sent the Alabama Public Library Service a letter echoing Clean Up America’s complaints, though the letter does not directly refer to the group, according to the Political Reporter.
On September 5, Clean Up Prattville proposed to the city council that the group take control of the public library via a service contract. The proposal was rejected in a 4-3 vote, according to AL.com. The local library director, Andrew Foster, told AL.com that the group’s campaign started over one book, The Pronoun Book, a book directed at children up to 3 years old explaining what pronouns are.
“There was an incident where a family checked out a book called the ‘Pronoun Book’, took it home before realizing it was an inclusive pronoun book, that it wasn’t just binary, he and she, but instead had some other representations in the book,” he told the outlet.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Chaos Vibes’: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Mocks GOP After Gaetz Threatens McCarthy
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) poked fun at the Republican party on an eventful Tuesday where House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) opened an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden and Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) threatened to remove McCarthy as speaker.
Ocasio-Cortez took to X, retweeting a C-SPAN clip of Gaetz’s threat against McCarthy. In the clip, Gaetz said that McCarthy needed to move faster than the “baby step” of opening the impeachment inquiry. He called for more progress or for McCarthy to step down as speaker.
“So let me get this straight: Republicans are threatening to remove their own Speaker, impeach the President, and shut down the government on September 30th – disrupting everyday people’s paychecks and general public operations. For what? I don’t think even they know. Chaos vibes,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.
So let me get this straight: Republicans are threatening to remove their own Speaker, impeach the President, and shut down the government on September 30th – disrupting everyday people’s paychecks and general public operations.
For what? I don’t think even they know. Chaos vibes https://t.co/qJyR3e4JWk
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 12, 2023
READ MORE: ‘Going to Go Very Badly’: Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Demanding’ Biden Impeachment Inquiry, GOP Strategist Warns
Gaetz, a member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, has been pushing for Biden’s impeachment over allegations the president’s son, Hunter Biden, used his father’s position as leverage in business deals. Despite a House investigation of the elder Biden poring over 12,000 pages of bank records, plus 2,000 suspicious activity reports, according to The Hill, there has been no evidence of wrongdoing on behalf of the President.
Gaetz has been pressuring McCarthy on impeachment with a new rule allowing any House member to call a “motion to vacate.” Once such a motion is called, a vote happens to remove the speaker.
On Monday, Gaetz announced he would argue on the House floor in favor of booting McCarthy from the speakership; shortly after, news leaked that McCarthy would likely open an inquiry this week. Soon after the leak was reported, McCarthy did.
Despite McCarthy opening the inquiry, Gaetz went ahead with his planned speech Tuesday.
“I rise today to serve notice, Mr. Speaker, that you are out of compliance with the agreement that allowed you to assume this role,” Gaetz said. “The path forward for the House of Representatives is to either bring you into total, immediate compliance or remove you.”
Gaetz told his fellow Republicans to block a continuing resolution that would fund the government past the September 30 deadline, according to The New York Times. He said that if McCarthy were to call a vote on a continuing resolution, “it is going to be shot, chaser, continuing resolution, motion to vacate.” He later told reporters that he would file a motion to vacate at the start of every legislative day, according to the Times.
Even if the House voted to impeach Biden—which itself is unlikely, given the slim Republican majority and the fact that a number of Republicans are against it—the Senate is unlikely to convict. A number of Republican senators told The Hill that without evidence, articles of impeachment would likely be dismissed before reaching the trial stage.
Representative Ken Buck (R-CO), a member of the House Freedom Caucus, a critic of past impeachment efforts, praised McCarthy for not holding a floor vote on opening the inquiry, instead sending it directly to the Oversight Committee.
“The House should be focusing on spending instead,” Buck said on MSNBC. “We have to make sure the government doesn’t shut down. We have to get our job done. And I think taking this off the table and not having a distraction is a good move.”
While Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has pushed for impeachment, she is against Gaetz’s threats of a motion to vacate, telling reporters Monday “I think that’s the wrong thing to do.”
News
Elizabeth Warren’s Fight With Elon Musk Heats Up as She Calls for Starlink Investigation
Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and billionaire Elon Musk have clashed in the past, but their fight could soon escalate as Warren called for an investigation into Musk’s SpaceX after a report that he refused Ukraine access to the Starlink network in order to thwart an attack on Russian warships.
Warren called on the Pentagon and Congress to investigate what happened, saying that they needed “to make sure foreign policy is conducted by the government and not by one billionaire,” according to Bloomberg.
Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed agreed, saying that while he appreciated that SpaceX made it much cheaper to get to space, Musk “can’t be the last word when it comes to national security.” Warren is also a member of the Armed Services Committee.
READ MORE: Musk’s Twitter Is ‘Welcoming With Open Arms’ a ‘Full-Fledged Nazi’ – and Recommending Users Follow Him: Reports
Musk has been providing internet access to Ukraine during the Russian offensive via his Starlink satellite network. Last year, according to Walter Isaacson’s new biography Elon Musk, Ukraine had planned a sneak attack on Russian warships while they had been anchored. Musk later confirmed the story in a post to X.
“There was an emergency request from government authorities to activate Starlink all the way to Sevastopol. The obvious intent being to sink most of the Russian fleet at anchor. If I had agreed to their request, then SpaceX would be explicitly complicit in a major act of war and conflict escalation,” he wrote.
There was an emergency request from government authorities to activate Starlink all the way to Sevastopol.
The obvious intent being to sink most of the Russian fleet at anchor.
If I had agreed to their request, then SpaceX would be explicitly complicit in a major act of war and…
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 7, 2023
Musk feared that the attack could lead to nuclear retaliation against Ukraine, according to Isaacson’s book. In a Monday tweet, Musk said that it was “treasonous” to criticise his decision to block the attack on Russia.
“I am a citizen of the United States and have only that passport. No matter what happens, I will fight for and die in America. The United States Congress has not declared war on Russia. If anyone is treasonous, it is those who call me such. Please tell them that very clearly,” he wrote.
I am a citizen of the United States and have only that passport. No matter what happens, I will fight for and die in America.
The United States Congress has not declared war on Russia. If anyone is treasonous, it is those who call me such.
Please tell them that very clearly.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2023
This is far from the first time Warren has had disagreements with Elon Musk. This July, Warren asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate Tesla for conflicts of interest due to his running both Tesla and Twitter.
“Mr. Musk’s actions since purchasing Twitter and becoming its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – while remaining Tesla’s CEO – have raised concerns about conflicts of interest, misappropriation of corporate assets, and other negative impacts to Tesla shareholders. Despite recent and repeated calls from investors to address these actions, the Board appears to have failed to uphold its legal duty to ensure that Mr. Musk act in the best interest of Tesla,” Warren said.
Shortly after, Musk’s X Corp. subpoenaed Warren over the letter to the SEC, in hopes of stopping the Federal Trade Commission investigation into Twitter. X Corp. alleged that the FTC investigation was “tainted by bias,” according to Ars Technica.
In December, in response to a tweet that Warren had asked Tesla’s board if investors were harmed by Musk’s actions while owning Twitter, Musk tweeted, “The United States has definitely been harmed by having her as a senator lol”.
The United States has definitely been harmed by having her as a senator lol
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2022
And a year before that, in December 2021, Musk called Warren “Senator Karen” when she said that how little he paid in taxes was evidence that “the system is broken,” according to Newsweek. In response, Warren told MSNBC that “the world’s richest freeloader evidently has a very thin skin.”
News
Despite Candidates’ Rivalry, a Plurality of Trump Voters Have DeSantis as Second Choice
Though the two frontrunners for the Republican presidential nomination, former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, have a vicious rivalry, a new poll shows that their voters don’t share the animosity. A plurality of Trump voters count DeSantis as their second choice, and vice versa.
A little over one-third—34%—of potential Trump voters would vote for DeSantis if Trump were to drop out of the race, according to a new Morning Consult poll. And when it comes to potential DeSantis voters, 37% would jump to the Trump campaign should he drop out.
When it comes to the other candidates, however, it’s more of a toss up. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy is next on both lists, but he’s more popular among Trump fans, with 27% naming him as their second choice. Among DeSantis voters, on the other hand, Ramaswamy is only one point ahead of former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley at 17%. Haley doesn’t even appear on Trump voters’ list.
READ MORE: ‘Cult’: Poll Finds Trump-Supporting GOPers Who Believe He Committed Crimes Outnumbers All DeSantis 2024 Voters
Following Haley’s 16% among DeSantis voters is former Vice President Mike Pence at 14%. On the other side, Pence is the third-most popular candidate among Trump voters, with 9% saying they’d vote for him if Trump didn’t run. Tim Scott is Trump voters’ fourth choice with 6%, though he doesn’t appear on DeSantis voters’ list. DeSantis voters are more confident in their choices with only 4% saying they didn’t know or have an opinion for a second choice, compared to 14% on the Trump side.
The poll was conducted from September 8-10, with a sample size of 3,715 potential Republican primary voters. The margin of error is between 2-5%.
DeSantis and Trump used to be a two-man mutual admiration society. Trump backed DeSantis’ gubernatorial campaign in 2018 before he even announced his candidacy, and DeSantis supported Trump during the Mueller probe, as the Associated Press reported.
That friendship has deteriorated as the machine gears up for the 2024 election. Now, it’s common to see Trump bemoaning “Ron DeSanctimonious” or “Meatball Ron” at his rallies and on his Truth Social platform. He’s also told reporters that DeSantis has “got no personality,” and released a campaign video calling him a “Trump imposter.”
While DeSantis hasn’t tweeted much about Trump on X, he’s made his feelings known in interviews. Beyond refusing to back Trump’s unfounded claims of election fraud, he’s slammed him for “daily drama,” and joking to reporters that if Trump “drained the swamp like he promised… [he] wouldn’t be in the mess that he’s in right now.” And in February, DeSantis banned Trump supporters from his book signing.
Trending
- News1 day ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Takes Potshot at Biden in September 11 Tribute
- News2 days ago
Ginni Thomas Helped ?Establish? a ‘Billion-Dollar Force’ Ahead of Citizens United: Report
- News1 day ago
IRS to Focus on Tax-Dodging Millionaires Instead of ‘Working-Class Taxpayers’
- News1 day ago
U.S.’ Largest Strike By Active Workers in a Quarter Century Could Start This Week
- News1 day ago
Activists Arrested After AIDS Funding Protest in Kevin McCarthy’s Office
- News1 day ago
Three-Quarters of Republican Voters Want Mitch McConnell to Resign
- News11 hours ago
Rubio Warns Not to ‘Trivialize’ Impeachment Amid Report McCarthy Will Request Inquiry
- News8 hours ago
Elizabeth Warren’s Fight With Elon Musk Heats Up as She Calls for Starlink Investigation