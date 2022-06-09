RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Listen: Stefanik-Endorsed GOP Candidate Praised ‘Inspirational’ Adolf Hitler as ‘The Kind of Leader We Need Today’
Carl Paladino, a failed New York Republican gubernatorial candidate, last year praised Adolf Hitler as an “inspirational” leader, a “doer,” and “the kind of leader we need today.”
House Republican Caucus chair Elise Stefanik, a New York Republican Congresswoman, endorsed Paladino last week.
“I am proud to announce my endorsement of my friend Carl Paladino in #NY23,” Stefanik tweeted in her “MAJOR NY ENDORSEMENT.”
“Carl is a job creator and conservative outsider who will be a tireless fighter for the people of New York in our fight to put America First to save the country.”
As Media Matters reports, “Republican congressional candidate Carl Paladino appeared on a radio program last year and claimed that New York needs someone like Adolf Hitler to lead it.”
“In the newly unearthed remarks, Paladino said he’d recently heard someone talk about how Hitler had ‘aroused the crowds’ — and he commented that ‘that’s the kind of leader we need today. We need somebody inspirational. We need somebody that is a doer, has been there and done it.'”
He chuckled as he spoke about Hitler.
This was not the only time Paladino praised Hitler.
“Paladino has a long history of making toxic and bigoted remarks. Media Matters reported earlier this week that he shared a post on Facebook portraying the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, as false flag attacks meant to help Democrats ‘revoke the 2nd amendment and take away guns.’ The post also claimed ‘the Texas shooter was receiving hypnosis training’ apparently under the direction of the CIA.”
After initially “lying” he had not shared that post, Media Matters adds, Paladino later admitted he had.
“Media outlets also reported that Paladino sent the post to his email list,” Media Matters adds. “His commentary has also included saying his state needs someone like Adolf Hitler to lead it.”
Audio of Paladino praising Hitler:
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Claims Are False’: DOJ Tells Judge Peter Navarro Is Lying to the Public
The U.S. Dept. of Justice in court filings says former top Trump advisor and “Big Lie” promoter Peter Navarro, arrested and charged with criminal contempt of Congress last week, is making “misrepresentations” and “false” claims, including that he was denied food and water and denied his right to call an attorney.
Since the moment he was arraigned and allowed to leave the courtroom Navarro has repeatedly made seemingly wild claims, including that he should not have been arrested at the airport, that he was put in “leg irons,” that he was “strip-searched,” that law enforcement officials refused to allow him to call an attorney – despite also repeatedly stating he would be representing himself, including before a judge – and that he was denied food and water.
In fact, three days after his arrest, Navarro added to his list of complaints, including that he was placed in solitary confinement:
“Leg irons/hand cuffs, strip search, no food/water. Solitary confinement. Illegally denied access to my attorney. All for standing up for Trump/Constitution,” he tweeted. “Help finance legal effort AND put Trump back in WH. Order Taking Back Trump’s America today.”
It’s unclear why he needs a legal fund if he is representing himself.
Here’s Navarro that same day on Fox News making similar and additional claims:
Navarro complains that he was strip searched and denied food and water. pic.twitter.com/MAAcVHXz7W
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 7, 2022
In a court filing published by Politico, the Dept. of Justice asks a federal judge to deny Navarro’s request for a 45-day continuance (extension), “so that he can obtain counsel and so that his civil lawsuit against various members of Congress and the U.S. Attorney can proceed.”
“The Defendant’s submission contains numerous misrepresentations and provides no justification for the delay he requests,” DOJ says. They also say Navarro refused an attorney “when it was previously offered and insisted that he would proceed pro see,” meaning he would represent himself.
“In addition, he cites no authority under which a speedy trial can be delayed to allow a civil case to proceed.”
DOJ says Navarro “bases his request for a continuance, in part, on his accusations that the Government is attempting to deprive him of counsel—for example, by allegedly denying him a call to counsel upon his arrest and filing motions in the normal course of proceeding with this case.”
“The Defendant’s claims are false,” DOJ says point-blank.
“The Justice Department also released a copy of an FBI agent’s report on Thursday, which detailed Navarro’s arrest at Reagan National Airport and describes how agents accommodated him by giving him chocolates, allowing him time to comfort a travel companion at the airport and repeatedly adjusting his handcuffs by loosening them and giving more space between his wrists after he complained,” The Associated Press reports.
It said Navarro was advised of his rights and was told the agents didn’t want to interview him. He asked to make a phone call, the report said, and an agent told him they would contact his attorney if he gave them the name of the lawyer.
The report says Navarro responded, “I’m supposed to be on live television tonight. I’d like to call the producer and tell him I’m not going to be there. Can I have my phone?” The agent then told him that they would quickly make arrangements for a call with his lawyer, if he provided the attorney’s name.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
FBI Arrests GOP Candidate for Governor Who Was Allegedly Filmed at Capitol Shouting ‘This Is War, Baby!’
Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley was arrested by federal agents Thursday morning at his home after executing a search warrant. He is facing “misdemeanor charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.”
Kelley was at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, and while he has stated he did nothing illegal, video allegedly shows him shouting, “This is– this is war, baby!” according to The Detroit News:
“In June 2021, the Michigan Democratic Party promoted video footage that appeared to show Kelley shouting ‘Come on, let’s go! This is it! This is– this is war, baby!’ as he moved toward the Capitol building.”
Ryan Kelley:
“Come on, let’s go! This is it! This is, this is war baby!”@kelleyforgov pic.twitter.com/IrNc3Rv10M
— Michigan Tea (@MichiganTea) June 28, 2021
Kelley, who is the founder of the American Patriot Council, is opposed to vaccine requirements and promised supporters he would dissolve the state’s Dept. of Education.
He reportedly has called the state’s top Democrats, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson “felons,” and said they should be arrested.
In January, he told a crowd in Livingston County to unplug voting machines from the wall if “you see something you don’t like happening with the machine.”
The Michigan Democratic Party Chair, Lavora Barnes, in a statement said:
“Just days after their field was cut in half due to corruption and mass fraud, Republican gubernatorial candidates’ callous disregard for the principles of democracy was on full display again today as Ryan Kelley was taken into custody by the FBI following his participation in the January 6th insurrection.”
Image via Facebook
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Fox News Host Baselessly Alleges Possible ‘Criminal Conspiracy’ From Biden, Top Dems in Kavanaugh Assassination Plot
Fox News propagandist Jesse Watters on Wednesday alleged President Joe Biden and other top Democrats may be behind the man who was arrested earlier that day who reportedly admitted he wanted to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
“This could be a little criminal conspiracy,” Watters alleges, asking, “did the orders come all the way from the top?”
For more than seven minutes Watters cobbled together various benign incidents from over the past two years in a clearly fictious narrative that draws the President, the Speaker of the House, the Senate Majority Leader, the White House Press Secretary, and a top Democratic Senator into what he baselessly suggests could be a conspiracy to kill a U.S. Supreme Court Justice.
Watters – who was highly criticized for using “violent rhetoric” by calling for a “kill shot” in interviews with Dr. Anthony Fauci – told Fox News viewers the man who he suggests is some high-powered hit man hired by the President, “got cold feet when he saw U.S. Marshals with arms guarding Kavanaugh’s house and called the cops on himself, telling them everything.”
“He says he was furious over Roe v. Wade possibly being overturned — remember the leak? — and was looking for purpose in his life,” Watters continues, as Media Matters reported. “So he found that purpose by going out and trying to kill a Supreme Court justice. Do you think that idea just popped into his head? Or did the orders come all the way from the top?”
Watters then tries to make his case, which amounts to “by Democrats’ own standards” there must be an investigation into this event because the left has accused Donald Trump of inciting the insurrection, Watters claims, merely by giving a speech at the January 6 rally.
By the end of his seven-minute-plus rant, Watters concludes:
“This is just the beginning, this summer is going to be ugly. That’s why we have to get to the bottom of this. This could be a little criminal conspiracy that needs to be investigated – again by the left’s own standards. We might have to appoint a commission. We might have to hold hearings,” he says, as if he is a member of Congress or DOJ official.
“We have a criminal leak,” Watters falsely claims, referring to the leak of the Supreme Court draft, which legal experts make clear was not criminal.
“We have a group that’s protesting outside [Kavanaugh’s] house. You have an attorney general that’s not doing anything about this,” he claimed, after earlier complaining that the protestors outside Supreme Court Justices’ homes should be arrested.
“You have a senator who’s agitating,” Watters claims, earlier referring to a March 2020 statement Senator Chuck Schumer made.
“You have a White House, who’s giving this license. Maybe time to put some people in leg shackles like they did to Navarro. These people incited violence possibly, we need to hold them accountable if they did. Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Liz Warren, anybody who has their hands on this should face consequences again, by the left’s own standards. Don’t call me crazy. They set the rules. We’re just following.”
Watch:
