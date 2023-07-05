RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
DeSantis Using Same White Nationalist Rhetoric as El Paso Mass Shooter Who Slaughtered 23 in Anti-Hispanic Hate Crime
At 9:00 AM Wednesday inside a federal courthouse in Texas, the sentencing hearing for 24-year old white nationalist Patrick Crusius began, as CNN reported. Crusius in February pleaded guilty to 90 federal charges, half of them reportedly hate crime charges for his 2019 mass shooting slaughter of 23 people at an El Paso Walmart, which he said he chose specifically because it would have a large number of Hispanics.
NPR‘s Vanessa Romo reported in 2020 that the El Paso Walmart “is a popular destination among Mexican tourists who cross into the U.S. from the neighboring city of Juarez.” Crusius drove 600 miles in 11 hours to reach that particular Walmart, to carry out his intended mass murder.
“Shortly before the shooting started, Crusius is believed to have posted a ‘racist, anti-immigrant screed to a website popular within white supremacy circles,'” Romo also reported.
“In it, the author ranted against interracial mixing and the ‘Hispanic invasion of Texas,'” NPR added.
“They are the instigators, not me,” Crusius reportedly stated in his manifesto. “I am simply defending my country from cultural and ethnic replacement brought on by an invasion.”
Announcing his guilty plea in February, the U.S. Dept. of Justice confirmed that Crusius “admitted he wrote a manifesto,” in which “he characterized himself as a white nationalist, motivated to kill Hispanics because they were immigrating to the United States. Crusius admitted to selecting El Paso, a border city, as his target to dissuade Mexican and other Hispanic immigrants from coming to the United States.”
Last week Florida Republican governor Ron DeSantis was highly-criticized after launching his latest attack on immigrants, an attack some have noticed uses the same rhetoric as white nationalist Patrick Crusius.
Zachary Mueller, who tracks strategic racism in his role as political director for America’s Voice, a pro-immigration advocacy group, noted on Wednesday Crusius’s sentencing hearing and that Governor DeSantis too has been using the “invasion” rhetoric.
Today, the man who murdered 23 people in El Paso as part of a racist massacre he undertook to stop a supposed “invasion” begins his sentencing hearing. Meanwhile, @RonDeSantis is fundraising w/ bumper stickers with the same white nationalist slogan. https://t.co/dXpkprFPBk pic.twitter.com/ixJMorzSJ1
— Zachary.A.Mueller (@ZacharyAMueller) July 5, 2023
“He wants to overturn the 14th amendment, indefinitely detain children, and create a mass-deportation regime that would uproot families and destabilize communities across the country. It’s as ugly as it is unworkable,” Mueller told The Guardian in an article published Sunday.
Mueller isn’t the only one to notice.
In his Washington Post opinion column Greg Sargent wrote last week, “DeSantis’s ugly descent into ‘invasion’ hysteria can’t go unanswered.”
“Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis released a plan for the southern border this week that uses the word ‘invasion’ at least five times. He later took this rhetoric to hallucinogenic extremes, declaring on Fox News that anyone with drugs who ‘is cutting through a border wall’ should end up ‘stone-cold dead,'” Sargent wrote. “The specter of a migrant ‘invasion,’ which carries white nationalist overtones, has been a mainstay of Donald Trump’s political vocabulary ever since he ran for president in 2016. But the fact that DeSantis and Trump — the leaders in polls for the Republican nomination — are both all in on this ugly notion shows how profoundly it is capturing the GOP.”
On his campaign website, DeSantis has an entire section titled, “Stop the Invasion.” He’s also promoting that tag line on Twitter.
“We are going to be the administration that finally brings the issue of our southern border to a conclusion. We will stop the invasion, we will reassert our nation’s sovereignty, and we will fight these cartels so that Americans stop dying from their poison.”
The border crisis… pic.twitter.com/bDQ8RfyjaL
— Team DeSantis (@TeamDeSantis) June 26, 2023
We are going to stop the invasion, build the wall, and hold the Mexican drug cartels accountable. No excuses.@RonDeSantis | #RD24 pic.twitter.com/fN8eTctfQH
— Team DeSantis (@TeamDeSantis) June 27, 2023
On Twitter, Sargent noted, “The vile ‘invasion’ language about the border has almost entirely taken over the GOP at this point. DeSantis‘s border plan uses this ugly term over and over again. House Republicans say it almost daily. This derangement is out of control.”
“The story here should be that Republicans pushing ‘invasion’ and ‘great replacement’ language are engaged in utterly deranged public conduct,” Sargent warned. “It’s not acceptable to characterize people fleeing humanitarian horrors this way, and Dems should say so.”
See the videos and tweets above or at this link.
‘Start Reading Some of Those Quotes’: Republican Defends Hitler’s and Stalin’s Writings at Moms for Liberty Breakfast
North Carolina Republican Lt. Governor Mark Robinson, a far-right Christian nationalist who is running to be the state’s next governor, defended the writings of a slew of authoritarian dictators at the recent Moms for Liberty convention.
“And here’s the thing,” Robinson told the radical, anti-LGBTQ “parental rights” organization that appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of extremist anti-government groups.
“Whether you’re talking about Adolf Hitler. Whether you’re talking about Chairman Mao. Whether you’re talking about Stalin. Whether you’re talking about Pol Pot. Whether you’re talking about Castro in Cuba, or whether you’re talking about a dozen other despots all around the globe, it is time for us to get back and start reading some of those quotes.”
The New Republic suggested, “Robinson thinks that dictators such as Hitler and Mao are being taken out of context, and their work is worth reconsidering,” while noting, “It is unclear how one could decontextualize a dictator.”
Jezebel’s Caitlin Cruz notes Robinson was “speaking to the crowd gathered for Moms for Liberty’s ‘Blessings of the Liberty Breakfast’ event on Sunday,” and wrote: “I cannot stress enough how this Nazi referencing took place on a Sunday morning at what was essentially a prayer breakfast with a Rabbi present.”
Robinson’s remarks come after a Moms for Liberty chapter was forced to apologize for including a quote from Adolf Hitler at the top of their newsletter. The apology came only after they defended including the remarks from the genocidal mass murderer responsible for the slaughter of millions of people, especially Jews.
The Moms for Liberty five-day convention in Philadelphia, which included speeches from Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and other GOP presidential hopefuls, was highly-protested.
Robinson refused calls to resign two years ago after he essentially called LGBTQ people “filth,” and defended his remarks by saying, “yes, I called it ‘filth.'”
“And if you don’t like it that I called it ‘filth,’ come see me and I’ll explain it to you,” Robinson said, referring to “transgenderism” and “homosexuality.”
“It’s time for us to stop letting these children be abused in schools, and it’s not going to happen til the people of God stand up and demand different, same ones that established those schools to begin with,” he added.
Robinson has declared America is a “Christian nation,” while proclaiming the First Amendment is supposed to protect him from criticism as he expresses his “deeply held religious values that are guaranteed to me by the Constitution.” He has declared, “the Christian patriots of this nation will own this nation and rule this nation,” and once appeared to “jokingly” threaten any IRS agents who might come to his home: “Would you like to see some of my ammo, revenuer man?”
He has also said straight relationships are “superior” to gay relationships, and said even “cow manure” is better. He has called being transgender “demonic.”
A former Human Rights Campaign press secretary, Charlotte Clymer, responded to Robinson’s latest remarks defending authoritarian despots’ works by observing: “We have reached the point where Republican elected officials are pushing for bans on LGBTQ books but encouraging all to read books by Hitler, Stalin, and Mao.”
Watch a clip of Robinson’s remarks from the news organization Heartland Signal below or at this link.
At Moms for Liberty’s Philadelphia event, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R) says dictators like Hitler, Stalin and Mao are being taken out of context and promotes reading their writings.
“…It is time for us to get back and start reading some of those quotes.” pic.twitter.com/TDXusaIUMZ
— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) July 5, 2023
Heritage Praises SCOTUS Anti-LGBTQ Ruling: Americans Can’t Be Forced to Pledge Allegiance to LGBTQ Pride Flag
The Heritage Foundation and its vice president, Roger Severino, are praising the Supreme Court’s decision last week favoring the First Amendment rights of a Colorado business owner and designer over the Equal Protection rights of the LGBTQ community as a “victory for tolerance.”
Heritage, the once-vaunted right-wing think tank that has melded into pro-Trump MAGA right-wing extremism, just weeks ago attacked President Joe Biden and his historic White House Pride Month celebration, declaring: “The ‘Pride Flag’ does not represent anything good and it certainly does not represent America. It should have never disgraced the South Portico of the White House.”
Now it is using the Supreme Court decision in 303 Creative v. Elenis to continue its anti-LGBTQ attack.
“The LGBT Left says they just want to live like everybody else. That’s a lie,” Heritage on Monday wrote. “If you don’t compromise your beliefs and kowtow to their demands, they’ll make an enemy out of you. The 303 Creative decision rejects their efforts to make Americans pledge allegiance to their flag.”
Roger Severino is a former Trump administration official who served as the head of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Civil Rights. He used that position as a sword to attack the LGBTQ community.
In 2019, Severino was the Trump administration’s top official behind a new regulation offering special religious rights to medical providers while harming LGBT people.
“Patients want doctors who match their values,” he said, defending the policy, which would allow medical professionals to deny service to anyone for reasons of conscience.
In 2020, Severino, as The New York Times reported, “finalized a regulation that will erase protections for transgender patients against discrimination by doctors, hospitals and health insurance companies, a move announced on the four-year anniversary of the massacre at a gay nightclub in Orlando and in the middle of Pride Month.”
In an interview with Newsmax posted on Monday, Severino called the Supreme Court ruling in 303 Creative v. Elenis, “a tremendous victory for free speech and tolerance and pluralism.”
“The Supreme Court opinion focused a lot on West Virginia v. Barnette, which is a case from World War II,” Severino said. “That said Americans cannot be forced to pledge allegiance to the flag. Now this opinion elaborated and essentially saying, you can’t force Americans to pledge allegiance to the pride flag as well.”
There is no indication anyone of any authority has ever tried to “force Americans to pledge allegiance to the pride flag.”
Watch below or at this link.
The LGBT Left says they just want to live like everybody else. That’s a lie. If you don’t compromise your beliefs and kowtow to their demands, they’ll make an enemy out of you. The 303 Creative decision rejects their efforts to make Americans pledge allegiance to their flag. pic.twitter.com/5NniwXVSLq
— Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) July 3, 2023
‘Treacherous March of Normalization’: ABC News Slammed for ‘Puff Piece’ Profile on Moms for Liberty
ABC News is under fire for its enthusiastic profile of Moms for Liberty, a designated extremist anti-government group that has focused its attacks on the LGBTQ community including children.
Moms for Liberty held a five-day convention in Philadelphia that ended this weekend. Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, and Nikki Haley were among the GOP presidential candidates who addressed the group, with Haley claiming they had been labeled a “terrorist” organization. Her response? “Well, then count me as a Mom for Liberty, because that’s what I am.”
ABC News put a more positive spin on the organization.
“The mom vote could be key to the 2024 presidential election,” wrote ABC’s Brittany Shepherd, who declared Moms for Liberty was “fired up in Philadelphia.”
“They call themselves joyful warriors — but this group of conservative moms are mad,” she writes. “They’re mad at their teachers, their principals, their president. And now they’re fighting back through school boards, local elections and — if they get their way — their next president.”
Shepherd reports the three main GOP presidential candidates “tried to woo nearly 700 attendees of the over 150,000-member group,” but does not state where those numbers came from.
Despite acknowledging and not denouncing that reporters were barred from several “key breakout sessions at the center of the group’s mission, such as ‘Protecting Kids from Gender Ideology’ and ‘Getting Flipped School Boards To Take Action’ [that] were kept behind closed doors,” ABC News reports, “the enthusiasm at open events was palpable, nearly bouncing off the ballroom walls.”
“Nearly all attendees jumped to their feet in raucous cheer as DeSantis decried puberty blockers while touting the various policies he’s enacted to empower Sunshine State parents,” said Shepherd.
ABC notes that the Southern Poverty Law Center has designated Moms for Liberty as an “an anti-government group” – in reality the labels are “antigovernment” “far-right,” and “extremist.” It also notes that Moms for Liberty has strong ties to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
In response to the ABC News article, Equality Florida press secretary Brandon Wolf wrote, “Moms For Liberty is an astroturf collection of right wing foot soldiers who peddle transphobia, slap Hitler quotes on their newsletters, turn classrooms into political battlefields, and cram their regressive worldview down everyone’s throats.”
An Indiana chapter of Moms for Liberty did publish a Hitler quote at the top of its recent newsletter, which they ultimately were forced to apologize for – after they defended it.
Mark Lukasiewicz, Dean of Hofstra University’s Lawrence Herbert School of Communication and a former news executive wrote that ABC News “delivers a textbook how-not-to journalism lesson: ‘Parents Rights Warrior’ Desantis joins ‘fired up moms’ who are ‘fearful yet ready to fight’ and whose ‘palpable’ enthusiasm was ‘almost bouncing off the ballroom walls.’ Did any editor read this??”
Wajahat Ali, columnist for MSNBC and The Daily Beast, similarly slammed Moms for Liberty.
“If Black or Latino moms from the ‘urban’ inner cities aligned with extremist groups who participated in a violent insurrection, quoted Hitler, and tried to ban books, would @abcnews refer to them as ‘joyful warriors?’ That’s what they did with Moms For Liberty.”
Citing the ABC News piece, Dr. Joanne Freeman, Yale University Professor of American History and of American Studies lamented the “treacherous march of normalization goes on,” and said: “This is beyond ‘both sides.'”
Historian Kevin M. Kruse asked ABC, “Did Moms for Liberty write this puff piece themselves and send it to ABC for publication Christ, I’m embarrassed *for* you.”
Kruse also said, “If you’re a journalist writing about right wing cranks framing their activism as ‘concerned parents’ maybe you should first talk with a historian about the many many times this was tried before so you don’t sound completely naive.”
Writer Charlotte Clymer, a popular political commentator and former Human Rights Campaign rapid response press secretary, also blasted ABC News: “I think it’s pretty clear by now that this is intentional framing on the part of more established news outlets. Either they agree with the fascist principles of groups like Moms for Liberty or they wish to pander to them and their supporters, as ABC News is now clearly doing.”
