‘Would You Like to See Some of My Ammo?’: NC Lt. Gov. ‘Jokingly’ Threatens IRS’s ‘Revenuer Man’

North Carolina extremist Christian nationalist Lt. Governor, Republican Mark Robinson on Saturday appeared to “jokingly” threaten any IRS agents who might come to his home as he falsely characterized a proposed policy that was withdrawn weeks ago.

That Biden administration proposal, as Right Wing Watch reports, was “aimed at fighting tax fraud,” and “would have required financial institutions to report data to the IRS on every account that had more than $600 in annual transactions. The proposal has been withdrawn, but that didn’t stop Robinson from falsely claiming that the Biden administration wanted to start tracking how people were spending their money, suggesting that doing so would lead to anti-government violence.”

Robinson first made national headlines when he called LGBTQ people “filth.”

Saturday night at the Republican Party of Rockingham County’s Regan-Helms dinner, Robinson claimed that the “Biden administration said they want to ask me what I did with every $600 that I spent.”

“They said they’re going to hire all these IRS agents to come out and find out what you’re doing with your money,” he continued. “There’s an old song called ‘Rocky Top.’ You know that song ‘Rocky Top’? You know, back in the old days, they used to call the IRS man, used to call him ‘the revenuer man.’ There’s a line in that song goes like this: ‘Once two strangers climbed ol’ Rocky Top, looking for moonshine still. Strangers ain’t come down from Rocky Top. Reckon they never will.’ Somebody might want to read that line to them up there in Washington, D.C., ’cause some folks in this country ain’t friendly like I am and they ain’t going to take too kindly to you coming, sniffing around, asking them what they’ve been doing with their hard-earned money,” Robinson said, intimating potential violence.

“Come and ask me what I did with my $600,” the far right extremist said, threateningly. “Please come ask me. You can stand in my door, ‘What did you do with that $600?’ I bought ammo. And last week I bought ammo. And the week before that, I bought ammo. … Would you like to see some of my ammo, revenuer man?”

Right Wing Watch, which has been reporting on Robinson’s extremist remarks, got name checked by the Lt. Governor: “Right Wing Watch, that’s A-M-M-O. Ammo.”

The organization adds that “Robinson insisted that while his comment was made in jest and that he doesn’t want to see violence, ‘I need to put these folks on notice about who it is they’re messing with.'”

Watch:

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson lies about a proposed Biden administration policy to fight tax evasion and suggests it would lead to anti-government violence: “Would you like to see some of my ammo, revenuer man?” https://t.co/FxKtQ2cpxu https://t.co/CQd6IUoxoS pic.twitter.com/pd1EreRFCL — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 8, 2021

