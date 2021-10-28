RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Christian Nationalist Lt. Gov. Thinks First Amendment Protects Him From Being Criticized for His Anti-LGBTQ Views
North Carolina Republican Lt. Governor Mark Robinson is furious that people are criticizing him over his virulently anti-LGBTQ views, and thinks the First Amendment is supposed to protect him from that criticism while he expresses his “deeply held religious values that are guaranteed to me by the Constitution.”
“Because I’m a Christian,” Robinson said during a press conference call with fellow right wing religious extremist E.W. Jackson, “because I believe that homosexuality is a sin and adultery is a sin and fornication is a sin—but chiefly because I believe homosexuality is a sin—these people want to call me names and push me out of the public square. That is not how this country was designed to work.”
The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution guarantees freedom to worship but it also guarantees freedom of speech, which includes freedom to criticize others, especially elected leaders.
“This goes to the heart of religious freedom,” Robinson also said, as Right Wing Watch reported. “More to the point, it goes to the heart of the bigotry that we see—and yeah, I used the word bigotry because they love that word—the bigotry that we see against Christians.”
“In this country,” Robinson also declared, “you have the right to be able to be a homosexual and transgender person, there’s no doubt about that, and I’ll stand up for your rights to be able to do that. But as far as you going into schools and promoting it to young people and trying to push your feelings or your lifestyle on someone else, that is an absolute no go.”
Robinson has made headlines recently for his vicious attacks against LGBTQ people, calling them “filth” and demanding nothing about LGBTQ people be taught in schools.
The North Carolina GOP Lt. Governor also announced there’s a “95 percent” chance he runs for governor in 2024. but kept most of his remarks focused on attacking LGBTQ people and playing the victim of anti-Christian bigotry.
“We will,” Robinson declared repeatedly using “we” when speaking about himself, “in our churches preach our Gospel, and we will not be impeded in any way because of it or [be] discriminated against because of it. We don’t want to hold up anybody else’s lifestyle or deny them of their lifestyle, but you’re also not going to deny me my lifestyle as well.”
Listen:
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Evangelicals Scrambling to Oust Belief in Trump as Congregations Are Torn Apart
In an extensive piece in the Atlantic, former George W. Bush speechwriter Peter Wehner explained that some evangelical leaders are picking through the wreckage of their congregations that were torn apart by the influence of former president Donald Trump.
Wehner, a highly vocal Christian, has been no friend of Trump and is worried that the Christian faith has been damaged by the embrace of the one-term president by high-profile evangelical leaders which, in turn, has left some congregations in tatters as Trump supporters drag his politics into the daily church dealings.
Case in point, he notes, is a battle at a Virginia church where congregants were influenced by Trump’s toxic rhetoric.
“The election of the elders of an evangelical church is usually an uncontroversial, even unifying event. But this summer, at an influential megachurch in Northern Virginia, something went badly wrong. A trio of elders didn’t receive 75 percent of the vote, the threshold necessary to be installed,” he reported before pointing out that “… church members had been misled, having been told, among other things, that the three individuals nominated to be elders would advocate selling the church building to Muslims, who would convert it into a mosque.”
According to Wehner, David Platt, the 43-year-old minister at McLean Bible Church had already been facing accusations ” … by a small but zealous group within his church of ‘wokeness’ and being ‘left of center,’ of pushing a ‘social justice’ agenda and promoting critical race theory, and of attempting to ‘purge conservative members.'”
As Wehner explains, what happened at McLean Bible Church is not an isolated event.
“What happened at McLean Bible Church is happening all over the evangelical world. Influential figures such as the theologian Russell Moore and the Bible teacher Beth Moore felt compelled to leave the Southern Baptist Convention; both were targeted by right-wing elements within the SBC,” he explained. “The root of the discord lies in the fact that many Christians have embraced the worst aspects of our culture and our politics. When the Christian faith is politicized, churches become repositories not of grace but of grievances, places where tribal identities are reinforced, where fears are nurtured, and where aggression and nastiness are sacralized. The result is not only wounding the nation; it’s having a devastating impact on the Christian faith.”
Speaking with Wehner, historian George Marsden explained that “political loyalties can sometimes be so strong that they create a religious like faith that overrides or even transforms a more traditional religious faith,” the author recalled.
“When Trump was able to add open hatred and resentments to the political-religious stance of ‘true believers,’ it crossed a line. Tribal instincts seem to have become overwhelming,” Marsden explained before adding that Trump’s Christian followers, “have come to see a gospel of hatreds, resentments, vilifications, put-downs, and insults as expressions of their Christianity, for which they too should be willing to fight.”
“For many Christians, their politics has become more of an identity marker than their faith. They might insist that they are interpreting their politics through the prism of scripture, with the former subordinate to the latter, but in fact scripture and biblical ethics are often distorted to fit their politics,” Wehner wrote adding, “The former president normalized a form of discourse that made the once-shocking seem routine. Russell Moore laments the ‘pugilism of the Trump era, in which anything short of cruelty is seen as weakness.’ The problem facing the evangelical church, then, is not just that it has failed to inculcate adherents with its values—it’s that when it has succeeded in doing so, those values have not always been biblical.”
You can read more here.
Image via Shutterstock
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Indicted Congressman Is ‘Longtime’ Member of Secretive Religious Org Tied to Uganda’s ‘Kill the Gays’ Bill: Report
U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE), indicted on federal charges on Tuesday for allegedly lying to the FBI about campaign finance issues, is a longtime member of the highly secretive, highly political, and largely evangelical Christian group known as The Family.
That organization was recently highlighted in a Netflix documentary inspired by Jeff Sharlet’s investigative book, “The Family: The Secret Fundamentalism at the Heart of American Power.”
In addition to its highly secretive political work The Family also hosts the annual National Prayer Breakfast, which has been attended by every U.S. President since Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Many Americans became aware of the existence of The Family a decade ago when it was revealed the group had ties to the Uganda lawmaker pushing extreme legislation known as the “Kill the Gays” bill. The Family allegedly supported the bill. It provided the death penalty for homosexual acts, and after years of international outrage the text was watered down to become the “Jail the Gays” bill, imposing a life in prison sentence for LGBTQ people. It was signed into law in 2014, and later invalidated by the Ugandan Supreme Court.
On Wednesday The Young Turks exclusively reported Congressman Fortenberry’s membership in The Family. TYT notes the secretive organization has also “been tied to multiple political scandals in recent years,” although that report does not mention The Family’s connection to Uganda’s “Kill the Gays” bill.
“Fortenberry’s involvement with The Family has not been previously reported,” TYT adds. “However, his chief of staff, Andy Braner, is a fellow insider, who has spoken publicly about his attendance at the National Prayer Breakfast, dating back to 2014, and has ties to The Family dating back as early as 2006, according to his LinkedIn profile.”
Fortenberry has hosted highly anti-LGBTQ guests at the National Prayer Breakfast, including Timothy Broglio, the Archbishop for the Military Services, USA. Broglio, who recently came out against Pope Francis’ position on vaccines in order to publicly oppose them, supported then-President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender service members. He also opposed the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.”
TYT’s report also says that Congressman Fortenberry “has been invited to multiple events overseas connected to The Family, two of which he was apparently invited to attend on The Family’s dime. Congressional disclosure forms filed by Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL) list Fortenberry as having been invited on at least two of Aderholt’s trips sponsored by The Family.”
Also unknown to many is that, according to TYT, anti-LGBTQ evangelical activist Franklin Graham is the National Prayer Breakfast’s only financial donor.
You can read the entire report here.
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Preacher Who Suggests He Is Acting Like Christ Laments Government Isn’t Executing LGBTQ People
An Oklahoma Baptist preacher angry the U.S. government isn’t “executing” LGBTQ people and angry hate crime laws are, he claims, prohibiting “violent attitudes toward the f****ts and sodomites,” is also suggesting he is acting like Jesus Christ by name calling.
“Now they want to execute judgment on the good who will disdain the abominable act of sodomy: you know, the faggots,” Brother Salvador Alvarez of Stedfast Baptist Church in Oklahoma City preached on Sunday, as Friendly Atheist’s Hemant Mehta reports.
“People who will have a violent attitude towards the f****ts and sodomites will be reported as having committed hate crimes,” Alvarez lamented, calling it “a mixed-up justice system” that “needs to be called out.”
“If they were to execute judgment, you know, that ‘he beareth not the sword in vain,’ where they execute, you know, executions, executions like the Bible says? They actually execute? You know, you don’t go with a sword and you know, slap them. It’s the sword to be able to have executions in Romans 13.”
Alvarez suggests he is acting like Christ by “calling names.”
“If they would actually commit executions on the pedophile, executions on the f****ts, on the sodomites. If they had executed, executed, you know, an adulterers are committing adultery with another man’s wife then, then, we wouldn’t have to call them out. There’d be no reason to call out a fox that is not a fox. But Jesus Christ wasn’t afraid to call a fox a fox. He wasn’t afraid to call names.”
Watch:
Yesterday, Brother Salvador Alvarez of Stedfast Baptist Church in Oklahoma City fantasized about the government executing certain sinners: Gay people, pedophiles, and adulterers.
He was upset with hate crimes laws that he claimed would target preachers like him. pic.twitter.com/ZN7ki7VC7w
— Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) October 18, 2021
