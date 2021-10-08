Connect with us

NC Lt. Governor Accused of ‘Open Discrimination’ After Calling LGBTQ People ‘Filth’ and Demanding Christians Take Control

Calls are growing for North Carolina Republican Lt. Governor Mark Robinson to resign after video of remarks he made in June, calling LGBTQ people “filth,” went viral this week, as NBC News and others are reporting.

Robinson, who is also a conspiracy theorist, climate change denialist, anti-abortion activist, and NRA board member, is not only refusing to resign, he’s now claiming he is the one being attacked because of his political beliefs.

“We will not be intimidated. We will not back down. We will not change our language,” Robinson, for reasons unknown calling himself “we,” said. “The language I used, I am not ashamed of it. I will use it in the future because, again, it is time for parents in this state to take a strong stand for their children.”

In his June speech, delivered at a church, Robinson declared, “I’m saying this now, and I’ve been saying it, and I don’t care who likes it.”

“There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism or homosexuality,” Robinson declared. “Any of that filth!”

“And yes, I called it ‘filth,’ he continued in that speech. “And if you don’t like it that I called it ‘filth,’ come see me and I’ll explain it to you. It’s time for us to stop letting these children be abused in schools, and it’s not going to happen til the people of God stand up and demand different, same ones that established those schools to begin with.”

He also claimed children who are taught about “transgenderism” and “homosexuality” are being “abused.”

Robinson’s choice of word appears very deliberate: for decades the religious right has promulgated the lie that LGBTQ people are child abusers.

“It is flat-out child abuse,” Robinson said.


Democratic state Senator Jeff Jackson is one of many demanding Robinson’s resignation.

“Calling many of your own constituents ‘filth’ means you have no intention of representing them,” Jackson added on social media.

“Our Lt. Governor should resign and allow someone who is prepared to do the job to take his place,” Jackson said. “This wasn’t a dog whistle, folks. This was old school hate.”

Last month Robinson spoke to other radical religious-right activists, declaring America is a “Christian nation,” and said school shootings will stop when children learn about Jesus.

Here’s how some are responding to Robinson’s attacks on the LGBTQ community.


 

GOP Lawmakers Proudly Tweet Out Photos of Themselves Posing With Anti-LGBTQ Hate Group President

2 years ago

February 12, 2020

Family Research Council president Tony Perkins has awarded 51 U.S. Senators and 100 members of the House of Representatives the anti-LGBTQ hate group’s True Blue award, and lawmakers – all Republicans – were only too proud to tweet out photos of themselves receiving their awards.

“We thank these ‘True Blue’ members of Congress for defending faith, family, and freedom with their votes,” Perkins, who is closely tied to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, said in a press release. “They have voted to protect babies who are born alive after a failed abortion, end taxpayer funding of abortion, and end taxpayer funding of fetal tissue research. They have voted to reject the radical gender ideology that would overhaul our federal civil rights framework to mandate special privileges for sexual orientation and gender identity. They voted to protect women, the military, homeless shelters, and public restrooms from this harmful ideology. These members also voted to expand protections for conscience rights, reject the increasing acceptance of marijuana use, and confirm pro-life, originalist judicial appointments.”

The Family Research Council appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups.

Here’s a sampling of the Republican lawmakers who are so proud of being honored for votes attacking the rights of women and LGBTQ people.

Indiana Senator:

Louisiana Congressman:

Alabama Congressman:

West Virginia Senator:

Colorado Congressman:

Missouri Congresswoman:

Virginia Congressman:

Tennessee Congressman:

Texas Congressman:

