HATE IS HATE
NC Lt. Governor Accused of ‘Open Discrimination’ After Calling LGBTQ People ‘Filth’ and Demanding Christians Take Control
Calls are growing for North Carolina Republican Lt. Governor Mark Robinson to resign after video of remarks he made in June, calling LGBTQ people “filth,” went viral this week, as NBC News and others are reporting.
Robinson, who is also a conspiracy theorist, climate change denialist, anti-abortion activist, and NRA board member, is not only refusing to resign, he’s now claiming he is the one being attacked because of his political beliefs.
“We will not be intimidated. We will not back down. We will not change our language,” Robinson, for reasons unknown calling himself “we,” said. “The language I used, I am not ashamed of it. I will use it in the future because, again, it is time for parents in this state to take a strong stand for their children.”
In his June speech, delivered at a church, Robinson declared, “I’m saying this now, and I’ve been saying it, and I don’t care who likes it.”
“There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism or homosexuality,” Robinson declared. “Any of that filth!”
“And yes, I called it ‘filth,’ he continued in that speech. “And if you don’t like it that I called it ‘filth,’ come see me and I’ll explain it to you. It’s time for us to stop letting these children be abused in schools, and it’s not going to happen til the people of God stand up and demand different, same ones that established those schools to begin with.”
He also claimed children who are taught about “transgenderism” and “homosexuality” are being “abused.”
Robinson’s choice of word appears very deliberate: for decades the religious right has promulgated the lie that LGBTQ people are child abusers.
“It is flat-out child abuse,” Robinson said.
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson says Christians must take control of public schools because children are being abused by being taught “filth”: “There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth.” pic.twitter.com/aXjCPFKTs0
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) October 6, 2021
Democratic state Senator Jeff Jackson is one of many demanding Robinson’s resignation.
North Carolina’s Lt. Governor, Mark Robinson, just angrily referred to the LGBTQ community as “filth.”
Then he says, “Yes, I called it filth.”
There’s no debate here. This is open discrimination. It is completely unacceptable.
Mark Robinson should resign. pic.twitter.com/rUhzXZm8Jd
— Sen. Jeff Jackson (@JeffJacksonNC) October 7, 2021
“Calling many of your own constituents ‘filth’ means you have no intention of representing them,” Jackson added on social media.
“Our Lt. Governor should resign and allow someone who is prepared to do the job to take his place,” Jackson said. “This wasn’t a dog whistle, folks. This was old school hate.”
Last month Robinson spoke to other radical religious-right activists, declaring America is a “Christian nation,” and said school shootings will stop when children learn about Jesus.
Here’s how some are responding to Robinson’s attacks on the LGBTQ community.
My daughter is NOT filth. My LGBTQ+ friends are not filth. Who is filth is Mark Robinson. Yes I said it and I’d love for him to come talk to me about it. This is kind of bigotry we must fight against. https://t.co/VwlcR3b7q3
— Missy (@missy2point0) October 7, 2021
“I said what I said, and I believe what I said.”
Mark Robinson doubles down on his hateful and discriminatory remarks.
He’s not sorry.
But NC should be for electing him. https://t.co/j9ACBmkiFs
— Rep. Julie von Haefen (@juliefornc) October 8, 2021
The man next in line for the Governorship of North Carolina is a hateful and homophobic bigot. Mark Robinson has never fulfilled his duty of serving ALL North Carolinians.
Lt. Governor Robinson must resign. https://t.co/ot1X5mEq2p
— Dalton (@JonDaltonGeorge) October 8, 2021
ICYMI, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson made horrible homophobic remarks. I stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ community & call for Robinson to resign.
— Rett Newton – we must take Climate Action now (@RettNewton) October 8, 2021
NC Lt. Governor Mark Robinson is a disgrace and needs to resign. https://t.co/Jv9PYb1gVc
— Mike Kabakoff (@mikekabakoff) October 8, 2021
Mark Robinson called my daughter “filth” he needs to resign. He doesn’t get to denigrate an entire protected class of people in the name of his unloving God. #LGBT https://t.co/yKxtKfuQg9 pic.twitter.com/W8AQO28yV3
— Beth (@MrsStinkFingers) October 8, 2021
GOP Lawmakers Proudly Tweet Out Photos of Themselves Posing With Anti-LGBTQ Hate Group President
Family Research Council president Tony Perkins has awarded 51 U.S. Senators and 100 members of the House of Representatives the anti-LGBTQ hate group’s True Blue award, and lawmakers – all Republicans – were only too proud to tweet out photos of themselves receiving their awards.
“We thank these ‘True Blue’ members of Congress for defending faith, family, and freedom with their votes,” Perkins, who is closely tied to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, said in a press release. “They have voted to protect babies who are born alive after a failed abortion, end taxpayer funding of abortion, and end taxpayer funding of fetal tissue research. They have voted to reject the radical gender ideology that would overhaul our federal civil rights framework to mandate special privileges for sexual orientation and gender identity. They voted to protect women, the military, homeless shelters, and public restrooms from this harmful ideology. These members also voted to expand protections for conscience rights, reject the increasing acceptance of marijuana use, and confirm pro-life, originalist judicial appointments.”
The Family Research Council appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups.
Here’s a sampling of the Republican lawmakers who are so proud of being honored for votes attacking the rights of women and LGBTQ people.
Indiana Senator:
Safeguarding life at every stage is a solemn responsibility Hoosiers entrusted me to uphold.
Proud to receive the True Blue award from @FRCAction for 100% Pro-Life votes in 2019. pic.twitter.com/nXvIaBW5XL
— Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) February 11, 2020
Louisiana Congressman:
I appreciate the Family Research Council awarding me the True Blue award for voting 100% in favor of family values for 2019. @FRCdc pic.twitter.com/Q9gg9hBq5k
— Rep. Ralph Abraham (@RepAbraham) February 11, 2020
Alabama Congressman:
Honored to receive @FRCAction‘s True Blue Award from @tperkins today. This award is presented to Members with a record of supporting life, family values, and religious liberty. Thank you, FRC! I’m grateful for your friendship and important work. #TrueBlueAward pic.twitter.com/tTOR9tXyth
— Gary Palmer (@USRepGaryPalmer) February 11, 2020
West Virginia Senator:
Senator Capito has recieved the Family Research Council’s True Blue award based on her 100% record with @FRCAction voting to protect life, codify the Hyde Amendment, and confirm conservative judges. pic.twitter.com/rAoKcwNAEP
— Capito for WV (@CapitoforWV) February 11, 2020
Colorado Congressman:
Honored to receive the @FRCdc True Blue award for standing up for life, religious freedom, and family values from @tperkins this morning. I’m thrilled to wake up every day and fight for the conservative cause. pic.twitter.com/7ZKRfyUiQh
— Rep. Doug Lamborn (@RepDLamborn) February 11, 2020
Missouri Congresswoman:
Today I received the @FRCAction True Blue award.
This recognition is awarded to Members of Congress with a proven record of defending the right to life, religious freedoms, and family values.
It is truly an honor to represent #MO04 as we fight for our foundational values. pic.twitter.com/X3aUCGA0zn
— Rep. Vicky Hartzler (@RepHartzler) February 11, 2020
Virginia Congressman:
Honored today to receive the “True Blue” Award by @FRCAction this morning for my 100% rating on supporting pro-life measures in Congress. I will always stand up for life. pic.twitter.com/Kh2mG405sJ
— Rep. Rob Wittman (@RobWittman) February 11, 2020
Tennessee Congressman:
This morning, I was honored to receive the True Blue Award from @FRCAction President @tperkins for earning a 100% voting record for pro-life and pro-family issues. I will always continue to defend and fight for these important West Tennessee values! pic.twitter.com/psnDnt2AE1
— Rep. David Kustoff (@RepDavidKustoff) February 11, 2020
Texas Congressman:
Honored to receive True Blue award from @FRCdc Family Research Council for leadership in pro-family, pro-life & religious freedom issues in Congress.
Appreciate the conservative leadership & friendship of @tperkins. Hugely helpful in tax reform & repealing Johnson Amendment. pic.twitter.com/JgGTWFV53U
— Kevin Brady for Congress (@bradyfortexas) February 11, 2020
Hat tip: Joe.My.God.
