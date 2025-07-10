News
‘Dumb-Dumb’: Fox News Host Declares Rising Democrat a ‘Mental Deficient’ Amid Senate Buzz
U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) is widely seen as a top contender to challenge Republican Senator John Cornyn in a high-stakes race that could determine control of the U.S. Senate. Early polling shows her leading the Democratic field.
Fox News hosts in recent weeks have targeted the outspoken Texas Democrat, an attorney, and in one particularly caustic segment on Thursday, they denigrated her intelligence and capabilities.
“Her incompetence is beastly,” declared Fox News co-host Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery. “I mean, she certainly is a mental deficient.”
“If you listen to any of her statements, and she is callous. She’s also, you know, she’s a dumb-dumb, and you can’t take her seriously,” Kennedy continued. “She doesn’t have solid policy positions, and, uh, you know, she is a recalcitrant piece of garbage.”
Kennedy concluded that “all she cares about is making her profile more massive, and she’s massively incompetent.”
According to Newsweek, “Crockett has not yet declared a run for Senate but has been viewed by many as a rising star in the Democratic Party on the national stage. Her rise has also drawn significant criticism and backlash from Republicans.”
In response to Crockett denouncing President Donald Trump’s “racist and wrong” remarks about the President of Liberia, White House spokesperson Harrison Fields on Thursday attacked the Texas Democratic Congresswoman.
“Jasmine Crockett has the brain capacity of a jellyfish and is the last person on Earth to critique anyone’s mental acuity, let alone intelligence,” Fields said, as The Hill reported. “The Democrats’ rising star has done more to cement the party’s demise than the President she breathlessly supported, the decrepit and feeble Joe Biden.”
In a poll commissioned by the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), Crockett “led with 35 percent support among surveyed Democratic voters, ahead of [Colin] Allred at 20 percent, with [Beto] O’Rourke and Texas Representative Joaquin Castro both at 13 percent,” Newsweek noted.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Kennedy: She’s certainly a mental deficient if you listen to her statements… pic.twitter.com/eERC1bXlx2
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 10, 2025
Image of Congresswoman Crockett via Shutterstock
News
GOP Senator Denounces Anti-ICE Democrats as ‘Pawns’ of an ‘Anarchist Agenda’
U.S. Senator Ashley Moody (R-FL) is calling Democrats who oppose the often warrantless raids and tactics used by President Donald Trump’s frequently masked ICE agents, “pawns” of an “anarchist agenda.”
Senator Moody on Thursday (video below) denounced “lawmakers using this really incendiary rhetoric and showing up at ICE facilities and saying it’s ‘inspiring’ that people are going after and targeting ICE, using words like the ‘Gestapo.'”
Telling Newsmax that she is the wife of a law enforcement officer, Moody noted that “we watch them day in, day out, put their lives on the line for us.”
“All they are doing,” she said of those opposing ICE, “by demonstrating these thoughtless, careless words that are inciting violence against officers — they are just showing that they are ignorant pawns of a subversive anarchist agenda, and that has to stop.”
On Wednesday, she also denounced Democrats opposing ICE.
“Yeah, to my colleagues and other lawmakers around this nation that are using words like ‘inspiring’ and encouraging these acts, I would just say, you have gone well beyond advancing and arguing for political parties.”
“You are now becoming more like agents of our foreign adversaries that want to destabilize our nation and attack our institutions and government.”
Commenting on the Trump Department of Justice now investigating former Obama CIA Director John Brennan and former Biden and Trump FBI Director Jim Comey, Senator Moody referred to them as “radicals” and praised President Donald Trump for “fumigating” those institutions.
“I’m gonna go back to the hypocrisy of the Democrats,” she told Fox News. “They keep talking about that Trump is bringing ‘retribution’ and that he’s using these institutions for political reasons. This is not retribution. This is fumigation.”
“You’ve had radicals roaming in these institutions like termites, destabilizing them, weakening them, the Democrats talk about these institutions being weakened by Trump. He is fumigating these,” Moody continued.
“He is bringing back integrity and accountability, and I believe that these things should be looked at so that the American people can be restored and their belief in these institutions and know that they are, in fact, a government of the people, not a government of a political party seeking to deliver a political agenda.”
Watch the videos below or at this link.
Sen. Ashley Moody on Democrats opposing ICE: “They are just showing that they are ignorant pawns of a subversive anarchist agenda.” pic.twitter.com/SreHkZJ56w
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 10, 2025
Moody criticizes Democrats saying they are becoming like agents of a foreign country that want to attack our institutions.
Moments later, Moody says Trump is fumigating our institutions because there are radicals in them which she describes as termites pic.twitter.com/62kqIDO3SN
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 9, 2025
News
‘Absolute Cringe’: DHS Ridiculed After Attacking CNN Report—by Confirming It
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is under fire after posting a hostile and defensive social media statement late Wednesday afternoon, lashing out at damning CNN reporting that exposed FEMA’s delayed response to the deadly Texas floods. Intended as a rebuttal, the DHS post instead confirmed several of CNN’s alarming findings. At least 120 people are confirmed dead, and over 160 remain missing.
Central to FEMA’s late response: Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has instituted a new rule that contracts and grants over $100,000 require her personal signature. Under Noem, DHS’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE) as of last month was $1 billion over budget, leading some, including members of Congress, to question the legality of her actions.
CNN reported that “even as Texas rescue crews raced to save lives, FEMA officials realized they needed Noem’s approval before sending [in] additional assets. Noem didn’t authorize FEMA’s deployment of Urban Search and Rescue teams until Monday, more than 72 hours after the flooding began, multiple sources told CNN.”
Sending in critical search and rescue teams days after the flooding began was not the only damaging finding.
CNN also reported that “the additional red tape required at FEMA added another hurdle to getting critical federal resources deployed when hours counted,” noting that “Texas did request aerial imagery from FEMA to aid search and rescue operations, a source told CNN, but that was delayed as it awaited Noem’s approval for the necessary contract.”
Also, “FEMA staff have also been answering phones at a disaster call center, where, according to one agency official, callers have faced longer wait times as the agency awaited Noem’s approval for a contract to bring in additional support staff.”
In its social media statement (below), DHS posted the CNN headline and wrote: “This is a FAKE NEWS LIE from CNN.” The headline read: “FEMA’s response to Texas flood slowed by Noem’s cost controls.”
“This reporting is an unapparelled display of activist journalism and distracts from the robust, coordinated federal response led by Secretary Noem that has saved over 900+ lives,” the DHS statement reads.
“President Trump approved a Major Disaster Declaration, hours after Governor Greg Abbott’s request. By Tuesday, FEMA had deployed 311 staffers, providing support and shelter for hundreds of people.”
The flooding started Friday. Tuesday is four days later.
CNN also reported facts that DHS’s statement called “fake news,” but then confirmed in its own statement.
“By Monday night, only 86 FEMA staffers had been deployed, according to internal FEMA data seen by CNN — a fraction of the typical response for a disaster of this scale,” the news network reported. “By Tuesday night, the federal response expanded to 311 staffers deployed, the data showed.”
DHS wrote: “By Tuesday, FEMA had deployed 311 staffers, providing support and shelter for hundreds of people.”
CNN also reported: “Multiple FEMA officials told CNN that they were taken aback by the agency’s relatively limited response in the immediate aftermath of the disaster.”
Noem’s “office has delegated little authority to acting FEMA Administrator David Richardson, who, as of Wednesday morning, has yet to visit Texas since the flooding began, multiple FEMA officials told CNN.”
A DHS spokesperson in a statement to CNN and other news outlets wrote: “DHS and its components have taken an all-hands-on-desk approach to respond to recovery efforts in Kerrville.”
Critics pushed back against DHS’s statement, at times mocking the department’s remarks.
CNN’s Aaron Blake, whose byline is not on the report, on social media wrote: “This statement doesn’t actually dispute the reporting. In fact, it says, ‘By Tuesday, FEMA had deployed 311 staffers …’ Tuesday is, quite notably, after the 72-hour window.”
“Again,” offered Jason Kinney, a public affairs consultant and political communications expert, “this is what happens when your Administration lives in an alternative reality where improv lying is standard operating procedure. No one believes you, even when it’s really important stuff.”
“NONE of this below responds to the problems & delays CNN reported in its detailed, sourced article,” wrote Robert Elisberg, a political commentator. “CNN did not say FEMA did nothing. But that they didn’t do some important things they usually do. DHS has long lost credibility, & sadly their note below doesn’t improve on that.”
Mediaite reported: “DHS’s over‑the‑top rebuttal underscores the power of CNN’s reporting. The statement reinforces — not refutes — the 72‑hour timeline. That leaves us with a rhetorical shell game: furious denials wrapped in the very narrative they aim to quash.”
Former Bloomberg Opinion economics writer Noah Smith wrote of the DHS post: “This is just absolute cringe.”
Read the DHS post below or at this link.
This is a FAKE NEWS LIE from CNN. This reporting is an unapparelled display of activist journalism and distracts from the robust, coordinated federal response led by Secretary Noem that has saved over 900+ lives. While these “journalists” slept comfortably in D.C., Secretary Noem… pic.twitter.com/S4zIZwp8T2
— Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 9, 2025
Image via Reuters
News
Trump Dodges, Denies and Deflects Questions as Ukraine Weapons Scandal Grows
The halted Ukraine weapons scandal is growing as President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he had not even thought about who gave the order to pause the shipment of vital munitions—which caused tremendous turmoil inside the White House, Congress, and Kyiv—but if it had been given, he claimed, he would have both known about it and likely been the one to give it.
Last week, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, for the third time, approved the decision to pause the shipments of weapons to Ukraine—just before President Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Hours after that conversation, Russia launched one of the largest bombing attacks since the start of its illegal war against Ukraine.
“Sir,” a reporter asked President Trump at the White House on Wednesday afternoon, “yesterday you said that you were not sure who ordered the munitions halted to Ukraine. Have you since been able to figure that out?”
“Well,” Trump replied, as he acknowledged the munitions had been halted, “I haven’t thought about it because we’re looking at Ukraine right now and munitions, but, uh, I have no, I have not gone into it.”
“What does it say that such a big decision could be made inside your government without you knowing?” the reporter pressed.
“Uh, I would know,” Trump insisted. “If a decision was made, I would know. I’d be the first to know, in fact, most likely, I’d give the order, but I haven’t done that yet.”
The President then moved on to take a question from a different reporter.
President Trump on Tuesday had claimed he had no knowledge of who ordered the halt in weapons shipments. That pause came just after his July 3 call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Hours later, Russia launched a massive bombing campaign against Ukraine.
“So who ordered the pause last week?” a CNN reporter had asked Trump on Tuesday.
“I don’t know,” Trump replied. “Why don’t you tell me?”
The halt of weapons to Ukraine was so catastrophic and damaging that it set off “a scramble inside the administration to understand why the halt was implemented and explain it to Congress and the Ukrainian government,” CNN reported.
Critics blasted the President.
“This is quite literally becoming a daily thing, where Trump disavows making decision after decision, some of which would be wildly illegal without his involvement,” observed civil liberties and national security journalist Marcy Wheeler.
“There are some people who I think are really principled callers-out of cognitive decline, just like deeply invested in the matter as something that self-evidently needs to be called out publicly and not swept under the rug, who I can’t wait to hear from,” noted Pat Dennis, president of American Bridge, a Democratic Super PAC.
Watch the video below or at this link.
REPORTER: Yesterday you said you were not sure who ordered the munitions ordered to Ukraine. Have you figured it out?
TRUMP: I haven’t though about it
REPORTER: What does it say that such a decision could be made without you knowing?
TRUMP: I would know. If a decision was made… pic.twitter.com/LUJWox7EYb
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 9, 2025
Image via Reuters
