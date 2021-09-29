RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Proclaims America Is ‘A Christian Nation,’ Says School Shootings Will Stop When Kids Learn About Jesus
North Carolina’s Republican Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson was among members of Congress, state legislators, various candidates for office, and radical religious-right activists who gathered at Temple Baptist Church in Mount Airy, North Carolina, last weekend for the North Carolina Faith & Freedom Coalition’s “Salt & Light Conference.”
Robinson, who closed out the event on Saturday, is a regular participant in “pastor gatherings” organized by the American Renewal Project, an organization run by Christian nationalist political operative David Lane. As Lane recently explained, “the aim and purpose” of such gatherings “to recruit pastors and spiritual leaders to run for local office—city council, school board, county commissioner, parks and recreation, etc.—in 2022, 2024, 2026 and thereafter, in an attempt to neutralize and overcome the assault by cultural Marxism.”
Based on the speech Robinson delivered at the Salt & Light Conference, it is easy to see why he has been a featured speaker at so many of Lane’s events. The ardent strain of Christian nationalism that fueled his remarks would have been extreme coming from a radical right-wing pastor; it was even more alarming coming from a high-ranking elected official.
Robinson opened his remarks by declaring that the United States has been, is, and always will be a “Christian nation” and that anyone who doesn’t like it is free to leave:
As always, we thank our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. … It is because of my religion that I stand here today. It is because of Jesus Christ that I stand here today. If I lose my zeal for God, I will no longer stand in the place that he put me. You can’t continue to stand where God puts you without the God that puts you there. And so, we’re going to continue to mention him. As for this not being a Christian nation, yes, it is! If you don’t like it, I’ll buy your plane, train, or automobile ticket right up out of here.
As long as there is a remnant of his people in this place that continue to pray to him and for his wisdom, this will always be a Christian nation. It was established by him. When the founders said those words, when they wrote them down and declared them to the world and told them to a king that, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed”—by who? Their creator. Not the Congress, not the Senate, not the king, but by their creator—”with certain inalienable rights,” God Almighty heard that and said, “There’s a nation I can get behind.” So, this is still a Christian nation, and we still give him thanks because he is still worthy and always will be.”
Later in his speech, Robinson proclaimed that the solution to stopping school shootings is to have public schools teach that Jesus is the only way to salvation:
I’m tired of turning on my TV after a school shooting and watching folks come together on school grounds, where they done told me I can’t pray, I can’t bring my Bible, can’t mention my God, can’t say nothing about Jesus Christ, but as soon as there’s a school shooting, everybody’s down at the schoolyard praying. Now you done run him off your property, but as soon as there’s trouble, here you come, “We’re gonna have a prayer vigil down at the school because we had a shooting.” You know, it seems quite easy to me, sir, if you had had that prayer vigil before that shooting, if you had let God come in that building before that shooting, if you had told those students, ‘Jesus Christ is the way and the light and only through him can you receive salvation,’ there wouldn’t have been no school shooting.
It’s too late now. Your little half-hearted attempts at soothing Jesus Christ, it’s not gonna work. You done kicked God out of your school. Children don’t know whether they men or women, they’re murdering each other with impunity, and can’t read on a grade level, all because you done turned your back on the wisdom of the man that built that schoolhouse you in.
Robinson closed out his remarks by attacking Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and strongly hinting that he intends to run against him, telling the crowd that the state needs a governor “with the courage of John the Baptist” and making it very clear that he believes himself to be just such a person.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Marjorie Taylor Greene: The Federal Government Should Ban Abortions Because ‘They Scar Your Soul’
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) says the federal government should make decisions for women under the guise of protecting their “souls” and making them “better people” by banning abortion.
“If we really care about women, like, like we say we do, then we should be telling women that the best thing they can ever do in their whole life is to be a mother,” Greene said on the far right wing streaming website Real America’s Voice, in a video posted by Right Wing Watch.
“Being a mother is the greatest thing I have ever done in my whole life, no matter what I do my entire life. I will never do anything greater than being a mother, it is a true gift, whether a pregnancy is planned, whether the baby is born perfectly healthy or not. Being a mother is, is life changing, life altering, and makes women better people.”
Last week Greene was caught on camera verbally accosting and harassing several Democratic women lawmakers on the steps of Congress, falsely accusing them of “killing babies up until birth.”
On Wednesday Greene declared that abortions “are actually things that can scar your body they hurt you internally. And they not only that they scar your soul, and women have to live with this. We should care for women love for women and teach them, you know how to care for themselves, and that would be being proud to be a mom.”
Any law banning abortion under the guise of protecting someone’s “soul” could arguably be considered unconstitutional.
Watch:
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says abortion should be outlawed because motherhood “makes women better people”: “We should be telling women that the best thing they can ever do in their whole life is to be a mother.” pic.twitter.com/9iOqiLmKEr
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 29, 2021
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Far Right Pastor Says There Are More Gays Than Ever Before Thanks to a ‘Demonic Spirit That’s Come After Our Seed’
A right wing mega-church pastor who falsely claims Donald Trump won re-election “by about 80 million votes” says more Christian children than ever before identify as LGBTQ, making clear he believes that is bad.
Pastor Kent Christmas, who shares his ministry with his wife Candy, appeared on stage before thousands of his followers and declared, “never have Christians’ children been more taken over by homosexuality, than they are right now,” as Right Wing Watch reports (video below).
The vast majority of Americans support same-sex marriage and equal rights and responsibilities for LGBTQ people.
Christmas blamed a “demonic spirit that comes after our seed” for the increase in people who identify as LGBTQ.
“If I asked each and every one of you to stand that has a son, daughter, or a niece or a nephew, or a brother or sister, that is gay, half of you would stand up in this building, because it is a demonic spirit that’s come after our seed and the church that God has raised it up in this hour is going to have authority over that.”
In 2018 Christmas acknowledged his son is gay, and said, “I know that he wasn’t born that way.”
He claims his son is no longer gay, and is now married with a wife and children.
“I watched the Holy Ghost deliver him and set him free,” Christmas said.
Last year a study published by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law found that “non-transgender LGB people who experienced conversion therapy were almost twice as likely to think about suicide and to attempt suicide compared to their peers who hadn’t experienced conversion therapy.”
It goes on to reveal that more than eight out of ten Americans who were subjected to dangerous conversion therapy “received it from a religious leader.”
Watch:
Right-wing pastor Kent Christmas says that Christian children are being “taken over by homosexuality”: “It is a demonic spirit that has come after our seed.” pic.twitter.com/dKWlSZNTne
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 22, 2021
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Republican Who Blames Mass Shootings on ‘Homosexual Marriage’ Says ‘Just Like Trump, God Is Raising Josh Mandel Up’
When former President Donald Trump was in office, his religious-right supporters fell over themselves to shower him with comparisons to biblical leaders, ranging from King David and Solomon to Cyrus and the Apostle Paul. Ohio Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel was similarly exalted when he appeared Saturday at an event held at Calvary Church in Hamilton, Ohio, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Mandel was introduced by Candice Keller, a former right-wing Ohio state representative who was defeated in the Republican primary last year after she blamed mass shootings on “homosexual marriage and drag queen advocates,” among other things. Keller welcomed Mandel to the stage by likening him to King David and Cyrus and declaring that he has been chosen by God.
“He, I believe, is God’s man for the hour,” Keller said. “I absolutely believe that. He’s 43. When I look at him, I think that’s what David looked like—King David in the Bible. In my mind, I’m like, ‘That’s King David.’ And you know, just like David, I believe that he’s God’s man for the hour.”
“Josh Mandel is going to go to the Senate,” Keller declared. “Just so you know, he’s going. He’s going. Now, when he gets there, I know he’s only going to be one of 100, but God said, ‘I searched for one man so I would not have to judge a nation.’ And just like Donald Trump, God is raising Josh Mandel up to be our Cyrus in Ohio. Ohio is the most significant state in the nation, in my opinion. God is going to place Josh in a strategic place, and I believe he’s in it.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Trending
- YOUR HIGHNESSES?2 days ago
‘Thought They Were the Royal Family’: New Book Reveals How Jared and Ivanka Tried to Force Themselves on Queen Elizabeth II
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Anti-Vaxx Far Right Commentator Who Contracted COVID Launches Massive Obscenity-Laden Tirade Attacking the Left
- News1 day ago
Trump Loses Case Against Omarosa
- GASLIGHTING AMERICA1 day ago
Tucker Carlson and Naomi Wolf Blasted for Claiming No One ‘Moralized’ Against HIV/AIDS Patients in the ’80s
- 'PARTY OF EXTREMISTS'2 days ago
‘Time to Prosecute Donald Trump’ Says New Hampshire Newspaper Columnist Calling GOP ‘Fascist Threat to Democracy’
- 'DIVERSION'1 day ago
‘Who Wants to Tell Him?’: Trump Jr. Mocked for Declaring the Second Amendment Is ‘Non-Negotiable’ – Even in Australia
- BRILLIANT1 day ago
‘Those Were the Trump Years’: Liberal Brilliantly Destroys Fox News Crime ‘Surge’ Framing – and Her Co-Hosts’ Claims
- CRIME2 days ago
‘No Doubt’ Trump and His Allies Were Staging a ‘Seditious Conspiracy’: Former Harvard Law Professor