‘Teaching Them How to Go to Hell’: NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson Calls Transgender Rights Movement ‘Demonic’
North Carolina’s Christian nationalist Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is under fire after Right Wing Watch posted a clip of him speaking Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove, North Carolina, ranting that Christians must take control of public schools because children are being abused by being taught “filth.”
“There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth,” Robinson said during his remarks in June.
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson says Christians must take control of public schools because children are being abused by being taught "filth": "There's no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth."
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) October 6, 2021
In August, Robinson spoke at the Upper Room Church of God in Christ in Raleigh, North Carolina, a church that is run by Bishop Patrick Wooden, a vehemently anti-gay right-wing pastor who once claimed that gay men have to wear diapers because they routinely insert cellphones, baseball bats, and animals into their anuses.
Not surprisingly, Robinson felt so at home in Wooden’s church that he spent nearly five minutes ranting that the transgender rights movement is “demonic” and “full of the Antichrist spirit.”
“Here’s something else I’m not supposed to say: Ain’t but two genders,” Robinson declared. “You can go to the doctor and get cut up, you can go down to the dress shop and get made up, you can go down there and get drugged up, but at the end of the day, you are just a drugged-up, dressed-up, made-up, cut-up man or woman. You ain’t changed what God put in you, that DNA. You can’t transcend God’s creation; I don’t care how hard you try. The transgender movement in this country—if there’s a movement in this country that is demonic and that is full of the spirit of Antichrist, it is the transgender movement.”
“We don’t even need science to prove what gender you are,” he continued. “There’s two ways I can do this thing here. The simple way is to go around the corner here to the bathroom and you can drop your pants or whatever you’ve got on, and I can show you what you are. Or I can take a little blood at your arm and take it down here to the scientists. He can put in his little petri dish and look at it, ‘Oh, this is the DNA of a white male.’ Well, is there anything in between? ‘No, it’s the DNA of a white male.’ It don’t matter what you did down there at the therapy doctor and all that.”
“That being said now, you got the right to do whatever you want to do,” Robinson said. ‘We don’t live in a theocracy. You got the right to call yourself whatever you want to call yourself. If you want to call yourself a cocker spaniel, go ahead. You want to go to the dressmaker and say, ‘Make me a cocker spaniel suit that I can fit in. I’m gonna put it on, I’m gonna run around, bark all the time.’ Go ahead. You can run around here and be a cocker spaniel all day long, but I ain’t got to follow you in your delusion! When I see you, I ain’t gonna say, ‘There goes that cocker spaniel.’ I’m gonna say, ‘There goes that weirdo in the dog suit. That man thinks he’s a dog, but he’s not really a dog, he’s a man.’”
“It’s time for grown-ups and time for Christians to start standing up and being unafraid to tell the truth,” Robinson bellowed. “Come after me if you want to. I don’t care. You want my head? Here it is right here. Come on. Come get it. I don’t care because it’s time for us to stand up. Now, I’m not afraid to stand up tell the truth about that issue. They’re dragging our kids down into the pit of Hell trying to teach them that mess in our schools. Tell you like this: That ain’t got no place at no school. Two plus two don’t equal transgender; it equals four. We need to get back to teaching them how to read instead of teaching them how to go to Hell. Yeah, I said it, and I mean it.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Franklin Graham Rushes to Defend Lt. Governor Who Calls LGBTQ People ‘Filth’
Evangelical former Trump advisor Franklin Graham is defending Lt. Governor Mark Robinson after calls for the North Carolina Republican to resign for calling LGBTQ people “filth.”
Graham, who has made waging a decades-long battle against LGBTQ people a hallmark of his ministry, rushed to aid his fellow North Carolinian, by attacking his detractors.
“The comments that the woke cancel culture are so upset about,” Graham told his 9.7 million Facebook followers on Sunday, “were made personally when he was speaking at a church on a weekend. He called these topics being pushed on students ‘filth,'” Graham claimed.
Where the Lt. Governor elected to represent all North Carolinians made his remarks is immaterial, unless Graham believes that Christians should hold one view while inside a church and another outside.
And that’s not exactly what Robinson said.
“There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism or homosexuality,” Robinson said. “Any of that filth!”
“And yes, I called it ‘filth,’ Robinson, a conspiracy theorist, added. “And if you don’t like it that I called it ‘filth,’ come see me and I’ll explain it to you. It’s time for us to stop letting these children be abused in schools, and it’s not going to happen til the people of God stand up and demand different, same ones that established those schools to begin with.”
Graham on Facebook added, “Lt. Gov. Robinson said, ‘To me, it is against the tenets of my religion. But we do not live in a theocracy, and I do not have the right to tell anyone what they practice in their home.’ Teaching about those issues in public schools, however, ‘is absolutely off limits,’ he said. He added, ‘Those are adult topics that should stay in an adult place. They have no business around children. Homosexuality is not a culture. Homosexuality is a sexual preference, and sexual preferences, I believe, do not need to be discussed in our schools.’ I totally agree.”
Try telling an LGBTQ student “transgenderism or homosexuality” are “adult topics” when their very being is being attacked. Try telling a gay, lesbian, bisexual, or questioning teen that “homosexuality is a sexual preference.”
Neither Graham nor Robinson have any idea what they’re talking about, and they’re both doing great harm and damage to LGBTQ children, youth, and teens.
Robinson, by the way, is an NRA board member who has filed for bankruptcy three times and “has been taken to court a few times over unpaid debts, and has been the subject of numerous IRS liens for failing to pay thousands of dollars in taxes,” which he says have been “taken care of.”
Robinson made “similar comments” earlier this month, as The Fayetteville Observer reported on Monday. Not at a church, as Franklin Graham seems to think is an important detail, but at a celebration for the anti-LGBTQ North Carolina Values Coalition, a group that joined with an anti-LGBTQ hate group to file an amicus brief against transgender student Gavin Grimm.
“And they’re pushing these perverted agendas, to try to teach our children that they’re really not boys or girls, or they’re shoving this homosexuality garbage down their throats,” he said.
Graham’s defense of Robinson comes after they both spoke at that North Carolina Values Coalition event. In his speech Robinson praised Graham, saying he saw Graham’s father, Billy Graham, in Franklin.
Bachmann Goes Berserk: ‘We’re in a Coup Right Now’ Under ‘Draconian Fascism’ That’s ‘The Same as Murder’
Former Rep. Michele Bachmann was among those who spoke during the first session of the Family Research Council’s “Pray Vote Stand” conference Wednesday night. Following her remarks, Bachmann was interviewed backstage on Facebook Live by FRC’s Marjorie Jackson, who asked Bachmann what sort of battles she foresees for the nation in the years ahead.
Bachmann, who is currently dean of the school of government at Pat Robertson’s Regent University, responded by declaring that the United States’ government has been overthrown in a fascist coup, claiming that we are now living in the “absolute worst times” in this nation’s history.
“It’s tough to get much more draconian than we are right now,” Bachmann said. “Quite literally, the government has turned to fascism. That’s what we’re in. I believe we’re in a coup right now—which is an illegal hostile takeover of government—and I believe that that’s what we’re in the middle of.”
“When you have government forcing private businesses to fire people because the people aren’t complying with what government says, then you’re denying people the right to earn a living,” she continued. “In the book of Ecclesiastes, it says when you deny someone the right to their living, it’s the same as murder, and so our government is engaging in probably some of the most horrific actions we have ever seen. If you take all the bad actions of government throughout the entire history of the United States and you put them all together, they pale in comparison to what we’re seeing now. This is a very unique time, so people shouldn’t think they’re crazy when they’re looking at current events and wondering what’s going on. This really is the absolute worst times.”
It is shocking just how quickly America has supposedly fallen, given that just three years ago, Bachmann was boasting that we were living in “an unparalleled golden time” under former President Donald Trump.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Far Right Wing Commentator Who Contracted COVID Threatens Dr. Fauci: ‘Give Me Liberty or Give You Death’
Far right extremist commentator Josh Bernstein, an anti-vaxxer who recently contracted COVID after threatening a “lead injection” for anyone who tried to vaccinate him, appears to have issued an obscenity-laden death threat against Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the Chief Medical Advisor to the President.
“Let me tell you something you sick twisted garden gnome,” Bernstein says in the video below which was posted by the watchdog group by Right Wing Watch.
“Okay? Our rights don’t come from you. They don’t come from the NIH, they don’t come from the Center for disinformation control, they don’t come from the Wuhan Health Organization, and they certainly don’t come from this fraudulent extremist authoritarian regime government, either,” Bernstein declared, referring to the National Institutes of Health, and apparently the CDC , the World Health Organization, and the Biden administration.
“They come from God. That’s where they come from, and not you, or any government, or any intel person or agency is going to do anything about it,” he warned.
“You know, I’ve always said Patrick Henry had it half right: ‘Give me liberty or give me death.’ Bullshit. Give me liberty or give you death. That’s right. Signed, sealed and fucking delivered. So all I got to say about that. Tread lightly.”
Watch:
The regularity with which right-wing commentators threaten violence against Dr. Anthony Fauci is truly remarkable. Here is Josh Bernstein misparaphrasing Patrick Henry: "Give me liberty or give YOU death."
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) October 4, 2021
