GOP Senator Denounces Anti-ICE Democrats as ‘Pawns’ of an ‘Anarchist Agenda’

U.S. Senator Ashley Moody (R-FL) is calling Democrats who oppose the often warrantless raids and tactics used by President Donald Trump’s frequently masked ICE agents, “pawns” of an “anarchist agenda.”

Senator Moody on Thursday (video below) denounced “lawmakers using this really incendiary rhetoric and showing up at ICE facilities and saying it’s ‘inspiring’ that people are going after and targeting ICE, using words like the ‘Gestapo.'”

Telling Newsmax that she is the wife of a law enforcement officer, Moody noted that “we watch them day in, day out, put their lives on the line for us.”

“All they are doing,” she said of those opposing ICE, “by demonstrating these thoughtless, careless words that are inciting violence against officers — they are just showing that they are ignorant pawns of a subversive anarchist agenda, and that has to stop.”

On Wednesday, she also denounced Democrats opposing ICE.

“Yeah, to my colleagues and other lawmakers around this nation that are using words like ‘inspiring’ and encouraging these acts, I would just say, you have gone well beyond advancing and arguing for political parties.”

“You are now becoming more like agents of our foreign adversaries that want to destabilize our nation and attack our institutions and government.”

Commenting on the Trump Department of Justice now investigating former Obama CIA Director John Brennan and former Biden and Trump FBI Director Jim Comey, Senator Moody referred to them as “radicals” and praised President Donald Trump for “fumigating” those institutions.

“I’m gonna go back to the hypocrisy of the Democrats,” she told Fox News. “They keep talking about that Trump is bringing ‘retribution’ and that he’s using these institutions for political reasons. This is not retribution. This is fumigation.”

“You’ve had radicals roaming in these institutions like termites, destabilizing them, weakening them, the Democrats talk about these institutions being weakened by Trump. He is fumigating these,” Moody continued.

“He is bringing back integrity and accountability, and I believe that these things should be looked at so that the American people can be restored and their belief in these institutions and know that they are, in fact, a government of the people, not a government of a political party seeking to deliver a political agenda.”

Watch the videos below or at this link.

Sen. Ashley Moody on Democrats opposing ICE: “They are just showing that they are ignorant pawns of a subversive anarchist agenda.” pic.twitter.com/SreHkZJ56w — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 10, 2025

Moody criticizes Democrats saying they are becoming like agents of a foreign country that want to attack our institutions. Moments later, Moody says Trump is fumigating our institutions because there are radicals in them which she describes as termites pic.twitter.com/62kqIDO3SN — Acyn (@Acyn) July 9, 2025

