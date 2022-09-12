Trump Files Motion Opposing Gov’t Review of Over 100 Classified Documents He Now Suggests Are His and Not Classified

Donald Trump was photographed heading to the New Jersey airport on Sunday evening and a flight plan was filed for Dulles in Virginia, an international airport frequently used by those headed to Washington, D.C.

PICTURES: 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump arrives at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, NJ to fly to Dulles International Airport in Virginia on September 11, 2022 pic.twitter.com/yuSZYzxdiI — Kyle Mazza (@KyleMazzaWUNF) September 11, 2022

Trump was then spotted landing at Dulles and hopping into a blacked-out SUV.

Donald Trump has just landed at Dulles Airport this evening. pic.twitter.com/TqtLYGBUcp — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) September 11, 2022

Trump didn’t have any Sept. 11 remembrance ceremonies planned on Sunday, as other leaders were attending events. He did mark the occasion by posting two memes on his social media account. The only other activity was a series of news stories from last week to as far back as June 2022. He didn’t make any remarks about the trip to DC or what he’s doing in the city.

It left a void for others, to suggest what they thought Trump was doing. It’s possible Trump is continuing his fundraising with some large donors. He could be meeting with Republican leaders to convey talking points in person about his document scandal. If he was speaking to a group it would likely have been announced and promoted by the group.

Last week, former Attorney General Bill Barr made it clear that Trump was getting dangerously close to being indicted. It’s the kind of legal analysis that is leading many to speculate that the date with the court could be upon us.

Responding to the photos were some asking if Trump was turning himself in or if he was handcuffed upon landing. Trump’s allies have been begging for him to attend the royal funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II. The White House said that a delegation was going to the funeral but it’s unclear who those attendees will be.

Others joked perhaps he had more documents to move, this time to his Virginia golf course. Another posed he was heading to his indictment appointment or skipping the country.

Lawyer George Conway noted that it hasn’t been “golf weather” in the area lately. It’s scheduled to continue raining on Monday after drizzling most of Sunday. Conway explained: “It’s been arraigning — I mean, raining.”

Memphis writer Steve Ross suggested it was an indictment under seal. Dr. Mary Trump dismissed myths that an indictment would be too divisive while speaking to MSNBC on Sunday.

Thus far it’s unknown.

This story is developing. Stay tuned for more ….

Image by Ryan Johnson via Flickr and a CC license