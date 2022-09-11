BREAKING NEWS
Speculation Swirls After Trump Is Spotted Flying Into Washington, DC
Donald Trump was photographed heading to the New Jersey airport on Sunday evening and a flight plan was filed for Dulles in Virginia, an international airport frequently used by those headed to Washington, D.C.
PICTURES: 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump arrives at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, NJ to fly to Dulles International Airport in Virginia on September 11, 2022 pic.twitter.com/yuSZYzxdiI
— Kyle Mazza (@KyleMazzaWUNF) September 11, 2022
Trump was then spotted landing at Dulles and hopping into a blacked-out SUV.
Donald Trump has just landed at Dulles Airport this evening. pic.twitter.com/TqtLYGBUcp
— Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) September 11, 2022
Trump didn’t have any Sept. 11 remembrance ceremonies planned on Sunday, as other leaders were attending events. He did mark the occasion by posting two memes on his social media account. The only other activity was a series of news stories from last week to as far back as June 2022. He didn’t make any remarks about the trip to DC or what he’s doing in the city.
It left a void for others, to suggest what they thought Trump was doing. It’s possible Trump is continuing his fundraising with some large donors. He could be meeting with Republican leaders to convey talking points in person about his document scandal. If he was speaking to a group it would likely have been announced and promoted by the group.
Last week, former Attorney General Bill Barr made it clear that Trump was getting dangerously close to being indicted. It’s the kind of legal analysis that is leading many to speculate that the date with the court could be upon us.
Responding to the photos were some asking if Trump was turning himself in or if he was handcuffed upon landing. Trump’s allies have been begging for him to attend the royal funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II. The White House said that a delegation was going to the funeral but it’s unclear who those attendees will be.
Others joked perhaps he had more documents to move, this time to his Virginia golf course. Another posed he was heading to his indictment appointment or skipping the country.
Lawyer George Conway noted that it hasn’t been “golf weather” in the area lately. It’s scheduled to continue raining on Monday after drizzling most of Sunday. Conway explained: “It’s been arraigning — I mean, raining.”
Memphis writer Steve Ross suggested it was an indictment under seal. Dr. Mary Trump dismissed myths that an indictment would be too divisive while speaking to MSNBC on Sunday.
Thus far it’s unknown.
This story is developing. Stay tuned for more ….
Image by Ryan Johnson via Flickr and a CC license
Religious University Can Continue to Not Recognize LGBTQ Student Group For Now, SCOTUS Says
A religious university can continue to refuse to recognize an LGBTQ student organization for now, the Supreme Court said in a Friday evening order from Justice Sonia Sotomayor.
A lower court had ordered Yeshiva University, a private Orthodox Jewish research school in New York City to recognize the student group, but Justice Sotomayor, who has jurisdiction over the Second Circuit, which includes Connecticut, New York, and Vermont, temporarily stayed that ruling, “pending further order,” as lower court and state court cases continue.
“A New York state trial court ruled that as a public accommodation, Yeshiva was covered under the New York City Human Rights Law and required to provide the Pride Alliance the same access to facilities as dozens of other student groups,” The Washington Post reports. “The group said that means access to a classroom, bulletin boards and a club fair booth.”
Yeshiva is an Orthodox institution, and the “Orthodox tradition only supports heterosexual relations and only within the context of heterosexual marriage,” the Human Rights Campaign Foundation has said.
Well-known University of Texas School of Law Professor of law Steve Vladeck called Justice Sonomayor’s decision “surprising.”
“Justice Sotomayor, acting by herself, has stayed a New York state trial court’s injunction that had ordered Yeshiva University to recognize an LGBTQ student group. This surprising—both that she acted without referring the matter to the full Court and that she granted a stay,” Vladeck said.
New York Times reporter Charlie Savage says that while Sotomayor’s move does not say how the full Supreme Court will ultimately rule, the conservative “majority will likely allow discrimination as religious freedom.”
Indeed, María Montserrat Alvarado, the executive director of the right-wing Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, which has been described as “Shadow Agents of the Religious Right,” hailed Justice Sotomayor’s decision.
“Justice Sotomayor just protected Yeshiva University from having to violate its Torah values and betray its religious identity,” Alvarado tweeted. “This is an important moment for a religious institution that the Jewish community relies on for continuity.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
DOJ Appeals Trump Judge’s Special Master Ruling: ‘Irreparably Harm the Government and the Public’
The U.S. Dept. of Justice on Thursday filed a notice of appeal against U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon‘s ruling allowing Donald Trump the “special master” his legal team requested. The order also halted DOJ from taking any investigative steps in conjunction with the 13,000 items, including more than 100 classified documents federal agents seized during the August 8 search warrant execution of Mar-a-Lago.
“The Justice Department also argued that a former president cannot assert executive privilege after he leaves office, and that it is not possible for one part of the executive branch to assert privilege to shield documents from another part,” The Washington Post reports, but notes that the “appeals process could take longer than any document review by the special master.”
CBS News Congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane adds that DOJ has also asked the court, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, to stay Judge Cannons decision.
A reading of the DOJ’s petition shows the requested stay applies only to the 100 or so classified documents.
Judge Cannon’s “order would irreparably harm the government and the public by unnecessarily requiring the government to share highly classified materials with a special master,” DOJ states.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
‘Steve Bannon Has Been Indicted for Stealing More Than $15 Million’ New York AG Says in Scathing Allegation
Former top Trump advisor, strategist, and campaign CEO Steve Bannon was indicted Thursday after turning himself in at the Manhattan Supreme Court.
New York Attorney General Letitia James posted a scathing rebuke of the far-right-wing activist who once helmed the extremist Breitbart website and sat on the board of directors of the now-defunct data-analytics firm Cambridge Analytica, which the Trump campaign used to win the White House.
“After an investigation by my office and @ManhattanDA, Steve Bannon has been indicted for stealing more than $15 million from thousands of Americans for his sham effort to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico. No matter how powerful you are, no one is above the law,” James said on Twitter.
“Steve Bannon and ‘We Build the Wall’ took advantage of Americans to line their own pockets and then laundered the money to further hide this scheme. They lied to Americans and stole their hard-earned money,” she charged.
“In New York, we have zero tolerance for corruption or abuses of power,” James continued. “There cannot be one set of rules for everyday people and another for the powerful — we all must play by the same rules and obey the law.”
In a concurrent press release James added: “A New York State Supreme Court grand jury indictment charged Mr. Bannon and We Build the Wall with two counts of Money Laundering in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony, two counts of Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, a Class E Felony, one count of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree, a Class E Felony, and one count of Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor. Mr. Bannon is scheduled to be arraigned today before State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan in Manhattan at 2:15 p.m.”
“Mr. Bannon took advantage of his donors’ political views to secure millions of dollars which he then misappropriated. Mr. Bannon lied to his donors to enrich himself and his friends. We will continue to take on fraudulent behavior in every corner of society, including white collar criminals, because no one is above the law.”
Despite Bannon’s alleged scheme to target and defraud millions from thousands of MAGA Trump voters, the far right is still defending him. Charlie Kirk, one of the most intimately-tied voices of the far right and religious right, called Bannon’s indictment “anarcho-tyranny.”
