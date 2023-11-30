‘If I Leave They Win’: Santos Claims ‘Bullying’ at Off the Rails Press Conference

U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who will face his third expulsion vote on Friday, stood outside the U.S. Capitol in 31 degree weather before cameras and microphones at a press conference he called to again declare he will not resign despite being indicted on 23 federal criminal charges and after an Ethics Committee report found “overwhelming evidence” he used campaign funds for luxury clothing, Botox, rent, and an OnlyFans account.

“I know you’ve been getting get this question a lot but if it’s really truly a distraction for the institution, why not just resign?” a reporter Thursday morning asked the embattled congressman as a garbage truck drove behind him.

“Because if I leave they win,” Santos replied, appearing to choke up.

“If I leave the bullies take place. This is bullying,” the freshman lawmaker declared, complaining that the Republican chair of the Ethics Committee filed a resolution to expel but gave him two weeks to resign before the resolution will be called and voted on.

“The reality of it is it’s all theater, theater for the cameras and theater for the microphones. Theater for the American people at the expense of the American people because no real work’s getting done,” Santos lamented.

The New York congressman has sponsored a variety of bills, including the “Drain the Intelligence Community Swamp Act of 2023,” the “CCP Virus Reimbursement For States Act of 2023,” and a bill “To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to make alimony deductible.”

Rep. Santos was elected to Congress after fraudulently portraying his background to voters in Queens and Long Island, New York. He was indicted on charges including wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, identity theft, and lying to Congress. On Thursday he implied the federal charges he is facing, supported and expanded upon by the extensive Ethics Committee report, are “mere allegations.” He pleaded not guilty and has denied the charges.

During his press conference Santos also vowed to file a resolution to expel U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman. The New York Democrat pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor after pulling a fire alarm he said he thought would open a closed door he was trying to use so he could vote. Santos likened that action to the hundreds of people who have been arrested, charged, and pleaded guilty or were convicted for their actions at the Capitol during the January 6 insurrection.

He also warned if he is expelled, other members of Congress could face a similar fate. Santos recently accused unnamed members of Congress of infidelity, having sexual relationships with lobbyists, and voting under the influence.

Watch Santos’ remarks below or at this link.