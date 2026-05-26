White House Mocks CNN Anchors’ Health After Trump’s Third Checkup in 13 Months

The White House went on the attack on Tuesday, lashing out at CNN and others for questioning the president’s health after he went to Walter Reed for his third checkup in 13 months.

The Rapid Response 47 social media account, an official Trump White House account, posted numerous screenshots of CNN reporters and commentators with their eyes closed, while claiming that they had taken a “nap” on-air, or “fell asleep,” while accusing them of “baselessly speculating about President Trump’s health.”

“Did @KateBolduan and her guest on Fake News CNN just fall asleep mid-interview? Their eyes are closed! What are they hiding about their health?” one post read.

“.@DanaBashCNN falls asleep ahead of her 55th birthday next month. What is going on?” another asked in all-caps.

“Is ‘Dr. Jeremy Faust’ sundowning?” questioned a third.

“Brianna Keilar says nap went ‘perfectly’ after falling asleep live on air. Rumor is she also failed her cognitive exam (unlike President Trump— whose was perfect!)” declared still another.

Mediaite had reported that “CNN’s medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner delivered a startling health assessment of President Donald Trump ahead of another physical exam for the commander in chief at Walter Reed Medical Center.”

“And finally, the president has severe daytime somnolence,” Reiner said, as Alternet reported. “He falls asleep very often. He’s fallen asleep in the Oval Office on multiple occasions with people talking to him in the Cabinet Room, and was concerned yesterday that he might have fallen asleep at Arlington National Cemetery during Memorial Day observances, and chronic insomnia is a severe illness. It can result in an increase in risk of dementia, a decrease in cognitive effects in older people,” he continued.

After Trump’s physical exam, the White House declared the president received a “perfect bill of health” from his doctors.

Renowned health expert @jdawsey1 falls asleep on the air. Sad! pic.twitter.com/D8kQIELkVb — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 26, 2026



Image via Reuters