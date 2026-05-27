Even MAGA Is Confused by Trump’s Birthday UFC Cage Match Project: Report

President Donald Trump’s birthday UFC cage match project is causing confusion.

“The ‘UFC Freedom 250’ fight, which just so happens to be scheduled for Trump’s 80th birthday, is a part of the MAGA-ified America 250 celebrations,” The Daily Beast reports. “The makeshift venue is expected to be able to hold 4,500 guests, far lower than Trump’s wish for it to hold 20,000 spectators.”

“I think it’s gonna be the biggest event we’ve ever had at the White House,” Trump said earlier this month. “I have never seen anybody want anything so much as people want those tickets.”

Event-related activities will take place around Washington, D.C.

“Weigh-ins for the fight will take place at the Lincoln Memorial,” The Daily Beast noted. “Trump has also said that the White House Ellipse grounds will be made available to host a ‘UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest,’ where as many as 100,000 people could watch the fights on TV screens.”

UFC CEO Dana White acknowledged that the Fight Night event could harm the president, The Daily Beast also reported.

“I bet he probably wishes that this wasn’t happening, but it’s happening,” White told Rolling Stone on Tuesday.

But when Trump White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino posted video of the construction of a temporary cage-match arena on the South Lawn of the White House, supporters appeared confused.

“Happening now, from the West Wing Colonnade—Looking out toward the South Lawn of The White House,” Scavino wrote, adding a #UFC hashtag.

“What is it?” one commenter asked.

“Thought it was a rollercoaster!” said another.

“Gosh, it looks like a big circle with seats on it. You could just plot people on the seats. Take them to the top and who knows if they’ll be hanging out up there 😂or what😂😂 wouldn’t this be a great idea if this were actually the military tribunal’s in front of the whole world,” another wrote.

“Hangings,” wrote yet another.

Others suggested it might be a circus, a portal, or a piece from a time-traveling device. Some mentioned the movies “Stargate” and “Contact.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Scavino Jr. (@danscavino)

Image via Reuters