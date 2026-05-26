President Donald Trump’s last-minute endorsement of MAGA Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton over conservative U.S. Senator John Cornyn in the Texas primary runoff for Cornyn’s seat was not only a surprise to many who saw the Texas senator as the stronger candidate, it turned out to be a targeted attack on Senate Republicans.

“Trump backing Paxton was an intentional ‘f—— you’ to a stalled Republican Senate, said a White House official granted anonymity to speak candidly about the president’s thinking,” reports MS NOW. Trump’s “endorsement of Paxton, people familiar with his thinking say, was aimed squarely at Senate Republicans who have not bent to his demands quickly enough.”

Senate Republicans “didn’t do anything with the filibuster, they’re doing nothing with the SAVE Act, they are a problem every step of the way and I think he just finally had enough,” the official told MS NOW.

The president made that clear in his announcement that he was endorsing Paxton.

“Ken is a Strong Supporter of terminating the filibuster and, very importantly, the Save America Act, something which polls at 87%, including Dumocrats, and yet can’t seem to get approved. Perhaps Ken can help move these important elements of Government forward,” he wrote.

Trump has repeatedly demanded Senate Republicans eliminate the filibuster and pass his SAVE America Act, which critics call voter suppression legislation.

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Cornyn, a highly successful fundraiser who was in the running to become Senate Majority Leader less than two years ago, now faces a candidate he calls corrupt, who was impeached by his own party, faced numerous scandals including adultery allegations, and was behind in fundraising.

Trump’s endorsement of Paxton, especially this year, is expected to make a Cornyn win in Tuesday’s GOP primary runoff difficult. The winner will go on to face Democratic state Representative James Talarico.

“Paxton has faced allegations of corruption, financial malfeasance and infidelity,” The Washington Post reports. “He has also struggled to keep up with Cornyn or Talarico — both prodigious fundraisers — in raising money. Cornyn asserts that Senate Republicans would have to divert essential cash from other competitive races to propel Paxton if he became the nominee.”

“It would be hundreds of millions of dollars, and there’s still a good chance he would lose,” Cornyn said last week. Trump’s endorsement of Paxton went against that of his own top advisor, Chris LaCivita, who was advising a Cornyn super PAC, MS NOW noted. READ MORE: ‘Political Survival’ Fears Driving Senate GOP to ‘Breaking Point’ With Trump: Report Image via Reuters