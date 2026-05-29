A Letter From Deep Red Trump Country Scorches MAGA

The Villages in Florida is deep red Trump country — it’s called the “largest retirement community in the world,” where nearly seven out of 10 county residents voted for Trump in 2024. It’s roughly four hours to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and resort, and it’s not unusual to see Trump flags on the backs of residents’ golf carts.

Trump visited The Villages just a few weeks ago, where one resident told BBC News, “we’re as red as red gets.”

“The Village are very Republican and very Trumpster,” said another.

“Trump 2028!” declared another, waving his fist.

But the tide appears to be turning in Florida, where several polls spell bad news for Trump. His approval is underwater in one poll from April, and one released on Thursday shows a majority of Florida voters hold a negative view of the president.

Still, some may find a letter to the editor in The Villages local news declaring “MAGA has abandoned core Republican principles” surprising.

The letter declares MAGA is “not conservatism,” but rather a “betrayal” that has “embraced indulgence.”

“The irony is cruel,” says the letter writer, Carl Young. “Those who once railed against ‘big government’ now defend its excesses when it serves their side. The philosophy of restraint has been replaced by the politics of spectacle. Rome is burning, and the arsonists call the flames freedom.”

Young scorches Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” that he says “produced the highest deficit spending in history.”

Citing dystopian and totalitarian works by George Orwell, Ray Bradbury, and Ayn Rand, he writes: “This is not renewal but regression. America has been dragged into an alternate 1984, where responsibility collapses and chaos parades as strength. The political temperature has risen to 451. The pigs now rule the farm.”

“These were never meant as prophecies. They were warnings,” he continues. “Atlas has finally shrugged.”

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