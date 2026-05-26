Nancy Mace Wants to Draw the Line on Which Americans Are American Enough to Hold Office

Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace is running for governor of South Carolina while waging a two-front campaign to amend both the U.S. and South Carolina constitutions to bar anyone she claims has loyalties “not to America” from holding office.

Her proposed amendment to the U.S. Constitution would effectively ban naturalized U.S. citizens from becoming federal judges, or holding seats in Congress or Senate-confirmed positions in the federal government, The Hill reported.

She targeted three Democratic U.S. members of Congress in her statement last week.

“Ilhan Omar. Shri Thanedar. Pramila Jayapal. All born in foreign countries, none were citizens by birth,” she wrote on social media. “All sitting in the United States Congress. All making clear every single day their loyalty is not to America.”

“The people writing America’s laws, confirming America’s judges, and representing America on the world stage should have one loyalty: America. Not any other country,” she added. “For too long we have allowed foreign born members to hold seats in this government while making clear they are America last, not America first. We see it every day. This constitutional amendment will put an end to it.”

Mace did not offer any examples of lawmakers putting “America last.”

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On Tuesday, Mace expanded her proposal to include her home state.

She called for “the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, members of the South Carolina General Assembly, Justices and Judges of this State, and all statewide elected executive officers to be natural born citizens of the United States.”

“Every single state across the country should ban foreigners or foreign-born individuals from being governor, from being lieutenant governor, and from serving in state legislatures,” said Mace in a press release.

She acknowledges that one of her current opponents for governor is “a foreign-born candidate.”

On social media, Mace is also pushing her proposals.

“If you want to lead America, you should be from America,” she wrote.

“If the President must be natural born, so should members of Congress. No more foreign-born candidates on the ballot. Americans should run America,” she also said.

“The President must be a natural-born citizen. Why stop there. Should foreigners or foreign-born be allowed to be in positions of power like Congress, Governors, or god-forbid our Judges – YES or NO?” she asked.

The Hill noted that 26 members of Congress are “foreign-born,” with 19 of them being Democrats.

According to the Harvard Graduate School of Education, eight of the 56 signers of the U.S. Declaration of Independence were not born in America, 48 were.

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