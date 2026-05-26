Trump Melts Down Over Media Coverage of Iran War

President Donald Trump went on the attack against the media and Democrats on Tuesday, furious over coverage of his repeated claims that a deal to end the Iran war was near.

He suggested that even if Iran surrendered unconditionally, the media and “Dumacrats” would claim Iran had won.

“If Iran surrenders, admits their Navy is gone and resting at the bottom of the sea, and their Air Force is no longer with us, and if their entire Military walks out of Tehran, weapons dropped and hands held high, each shouting ‘I surrender, I surrender’ while wildly waving the representative White Flag, and if their entire remaining Leadership signs all necessary ‘Documents of Surrender,’ and admit their defeat to the great power and force of the magnificent U.S.A.,” Trump wrote, “The Failing New York Times, The China Street Journal (WSJ!), Corrupt and now Irrelevant CNN, and all other members of the Fake News Media, will headline that Iran had a Masterful and Brilliant Victory over The United States of America, it wasn’t even close. The Dumacrats and Media have totally lost their way. They have gone absolutely crazy!!!”

In March, Axios reported that Trump had claimed the Iran war was close to an end 12 times.

The current ceasefire is tenuous, as Iran is now warning of retaliation after the U.S. performed limited strikes on Monday, NewsNation reported.

READ MORE: Trump’s Texas Endorsement Was Designed to Punish His Own Party: Report

Image via Reuters