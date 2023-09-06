BREAKING NEWS
‘How Much the Former President Should Pay Her’: Judge Hands Trump Big Loss in E. Jean Carroll Case
U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan handed journalist E. Jean Carroll a win on Wednesday in her remaining case against Donald Trump, after the journalist’s attorneys hit hard against the ex-president’s request for a stay of her original civil trial against him for defamation, which was slated for January.
Judge Kaplan on Wednesday ruled Trump is liable for defamation over remarks he made against Carroll in 2019, after she publicly accused him of rape years prior, CNBC reports. A jury in May award Carroll $5 million in a separate civil trial, finding the ex-president liable for sexual abuse and defamation.
Handing Carroll “partial summary judgment,” Judge Kaplan “said the upcoming trial for Carroll’s civil lawsuit against Trump will only deal with the question of how much the former president should pay her in monetary damages.”
That closely aligns with remarks last month made by Carroll’s attorney, Robbie Kaplan, who said, “the January 15th jury trial will be limited to a narrow set of issues and shouldn’t take very long to complete.”
“E. Jean Carroll looks forward to obtaining additional compensatory and punitive damages based on the original defamatory statements Donald Trump made in 2019,” Kaplan said, as NPR reported.
READ MORE: Trump’s ‘Daily’ Statements ‘Threaten to Prejudice the Jury Pool’ Special Counsel Signals to Judge Chutkan
On Wednesday in a motion Carroll’s attorneys had warned the judge that Carroll “faces continuing defamatory attacks from Trump,” while requesting the judge not grant the ex-president’s motion for a stay of the upcoming January trial.
After her May win at trial, speaking to CNN about the verdict, Carroll said Trump indeed had raped her: “Oh, yes he did.”
Trump filed a counter defamation lawsuit, but the judge denied his claim, agreeing with Carroll, and saying, “Mr. Trump ‘raped her,’ albeit digitally rather than with his penis.”
“In fact, both acts constitute ‘rape’ in common parlance, its definition in some dictionaries, in some federal and state criminal statutes, and elsewhere.”
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, now a professor of law and MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst on Wednesday posted the motion from Carroll’s attorneys and wrote: “lawyers for @ejeancarroll have filed a motion opposing Trump’s efforts to stay his January defamation trial (only damages are left to be determined) pending appeal. Knives out, but Trump deserves it for trying to abuse the legal process to avoid accountability.”
READ MORE: Federal Court Issues Scathing Unanimous Ruling Against Alabama After ‘Unlawfully’ Reducing Power of Black Voters
Carroll’s attorneys wrote that Trump’s “motion for a stay ignores virtually the entire factual and procedural history of this four-year-old case and barely responds to Judge Kaplan’s decision denying such relief. That is no coincidence,” they said.
They accused Trump of “procedural gamesmanship,” called his points “meritless,” and said that when tested, “Trump’s position collapses.” They later called Trump’s position “frivolous.”
Trump would not “face substantial injury if he were denied a stay,” they said, and called the “harms that he describes … mainly self-inflicted.”
They also claimed “his objections to a short trial in January 2024 ring hollow based on his own litigation conduct. Indeed, Trump expressly requested an expedited trial in this case less than six months ago, and changed his mind only after an adverse verdict in a related matter.”
“In contrast, Plaintiff-Appellee E. Jean Carroll, who is 79 years old and faces continuing defamatory attacks from Trump, would suffer significant harm from a stay and such an order would also undermine core public interests,” they wrote. “This Court should therefore deny Trump’s motion for a stay.”
Federal Court Issues Scathing Unanimous Ruling Against Alabama After ‘Unlawfully’ Reducing Power of Black Voters
A three-judge federal court panel issued a scathing and massive 217-page unanimous ruling Tuesday against the Republican-majority Alabama legislature, which had defied a U.S. Supreme Court ruling ordering the state to draw up a new congressional map with two majority-Black districts. Lawmakers submitted a map they fully acknowledged included only one majority-Black district.
“We are disturbed by the evidence that the State delayed remedial proceedings but ultimately did not even nurture the ambition to provide the required remedy,” the judges wrote in a filing Tuesday, NBC News reports. “And we are struck by the extraordinary circumstance we face.”
“We are not aware of any other case in which a state legislature — faced with a federal court order declaring that its electoral plan unlawfully dilutes minority votes and requiring a plan that provides an additional opportunity district — responded with a plan that the state concedes does not provide that district,” the judges’ ruling states.
READ MORE: ‘Putting National Security at Risk’: Pressure on Tuberville Ramps Up as Army, Navy, Air Force Chiefs Go Public
The judges ordered a special master be appointed who will create a “remedial map to ensure that a plan can be implemented as part of an orderly process in advance of elections, where the State was given an opportunity to enact a compliant map but failed to do so.”
CNN notes the three-panel court includes two Trump-appointed judges.
Watch CNN’s report below or at this link.
A federal court has struck down Alabama’s latest congressional map for once again diluting Black voting power by not creating a second majority-Black district, as the U.S. Supreme Court ordered earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/2jaG56wCtt
— The Recount (@therecount) September 5, 2023
Image via Shutterstock
Trump Trial Date in Special Counsel’s Election Subversion Case Set
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has set the date for the trial of Donald Trump to begin in Washington, D.C. federal court. Trump is facing felony charges related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, including his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Judge Chutkan has set the trial date for March 4, 2024, according to Politico’s Kyle Cheney.
Trump’s attorneys had requested an April, 2026 date, which Judge Chutkan reportedly made clear during Monday morning’s arguments was not acceptable to the court.
READ MORE: ‘Scared Like Vampires of Sunlight’: Legal Expert Explains Why Mark Meadows Wants to Move Georgia Trial to Federal Court
“Setting a trial date does not depend and should not depend on the defendant’s personal and professional obligations. Mr Trump, like any defendant, will have to make the trial date work regardless of his schedule,” Judge Chutkan said, according to The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell. But she also told prosecutors, who have asked for a January, 2024 trial, that Trump “needs more than 5 months to prepare,” CBS News’ Scott MacFarlane reports.
Trump Arraignment Date Set for Next Week in Georgia
Donald Trump will be arraigned next week on 13 felony counts including racketeering in Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Wills’ sweeping case against him and his 18 co-defendants.
Trump will be arraigned on Wednesday, September 6, at 9:30 AM, CNBC reports. He will face a judge in Atlanta and be asked to enter a plea.
The ex-president’s former attorney, Rudy Giuliani, are scheduled to arraigned that morning, as are the other 17 co-defendants.
READ MORE: ‘He Can’t Control Himself’: Trump Put on Notice Judges May Be Forced to Jail Him
Trump, who was indicted August 145, faces charges related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Willis in her 98-page indictment alleges Donald Trump sat atop a “criminal enterprise” that included his chief of staff and several of his attorneys.
The indictment alleges the group of indicted defendants “constituted a criminal organization whose members and associates engaged in various related criminal activities including, but not limited to, false statements and writings, impersonating a public officer, forgery, filing false documents, influencing witnesses, computer theft, computer trespass, computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to defraud the state, acts involving theft, and perjury.”
