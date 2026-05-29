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Trump’s Big Wins Are Hastening His ‘Political Decline’: Columnists
President Donald Trump may already be a lame duck, thanks in large part to his unbroken primary endorsement successes. The Atlantic‘s Jonathan Lemire and Michael Scherer argue there are three main reasons Trump’s wins may hasten his “political decline.”
Trump made 118 endorsements for the House, Senate, and governor’s races, and was undefeated in all. Many, however, were for uncontested races.
And while Trump’s picks all won their respective races, at times edging out more reliable vote and campaign cash getters, they could be more expensive to get over the finish line.
Take Trump’s 11th-hour endorsement of scandal-plagued Texas MAGA Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, who won in the GOP primary runoff over four-term conservative incumbent Senator John Cornyn.
Cornyn was a prolific fundraiser who less than two years ago was in the race to become Senate Majority Leader.
Experts warn that the Republican Party now may have to sink $100 million into Texas for what some believe was a far-safer seat with Cornyn than with Paxton.
Ultimately, Lemire and Scherer say, Trump’s choice of primary candidates benefits Trump, but perhaps not the GOP as much. He’s shooting for loyalty over electability.
READ MORE: Where Are Trump’s Health Results?
Trump’s slate of GOP candidates may be far less palatable to voters in November, especially voters who already put the president’s approval rating at an all-time low, thanks in part to his focus on the Iran war, rebuilding Washington, D.C., rebranding multiple structures — from the Kennedy Center to an airport in Florida, and his lack of focus on the cost of food and gas.
Which means despite Trump’s endorsements, many of his picks could lose at the ballot box, accelerating his inevitable lame duck status.
“He essentially has lame-ducked himself in pursuit of retribution, and either the staff has failed to make a reasonable argument against these actions, or they have told him this and he is no longer listening,” one GOP Senate advisor told Lemire and Scherer.
Then there are the Republicans Trump unseated, namely Cornyn, Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, and Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky. Add to the list Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who opted for retirement rather than face re-election. They are now free to deviate from supporting the president’s priorities, and have wasted no time in doing so, at times quite publicly.
Lastly, there are their colleagues, Lemire and Scherer note. Many Republicans, especially in the Senate, are angered that Trump effectively ousted their fellow Republicans. With an already tenuous majority — including moderates Lisa Murkowski of Alaska (who some argue could declare as an independent and caucus with the Democrats), and Susan Collins of Maine, that 53-47 majority isn’t looking especially reliable for Trump.
READ MORE: Trump’s Texas Endorsement Was Designed to Punish His Own Party: Report
Image via Reuters
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News
Trump Had Two Hours to Decide on Iran’s Fate — He Punted
President Donald Trump concluded his executive time Friday morning with a statement announcing he would end the U.S. naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, and laid out his requirements for a deal with Iran, before declaring, “I will be meeting now, in the Situation Room, to make a final determination.”
After a two-hour meeting with his advisors, Trump left without making a decision.
“It was not clear why Mr. Trump did not reach a decision,” The New York Times reports.
“In recent days, the sides have exchanged fire, and Mr. Trump has repeatedly threatened a return to full-scale war,” the Times added.
Among Trump’s demands were that the Strait be reopened “immediately,” with no tolls imposed on traffic, and all water mines removed — although he noted, “we have removed, through detonation, numerous such mines with our great underwater mine sweepers.”
“Ships caught in the Strait due to our amazing and unprecedented Naval Blockade, which will now be lifted, may start the process of ‘heading home!’ Say hello to your wives, husbands, parents, and families from me, your favorite President,” he wrote. Trump added: “No money will be exchanged, until further notice.”
READ MORE: Judge: Trump Cannot Rename Kennedy Center
Were an agreement to be reached, the Times noted, “it could give Mr. Trump an off-ramp from a war that has driven up oil prices and grown deeply unpopular at home. It could also eventually allow Iran to regain access to frozen overseas assets and provide a route for Tehran to get billions of dollars of oil revenue flowing again.”
Even if the Strait reopened immediately, experts warn, replacing the lost oil could take months.
“The spokesman for Iran’s foreign ministry, Esmail Baghaei, said in a telephone interview with Iranian state media on Friday that current negotiations were limited in scope and did not include ‘the nuclear issue,'” the Times reports. Trump did specifically state that “Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb.”
He also mentioned “nuclear dust,” writing that it “is buried deep underground with virtually collapsed mountains, caused by our powerful B2 Bomber attack 11 months ago, sitting on top of it.”
The president said that it “will be unearthed by the United States (which, it is agreed, is the only Country, along with China, with the mechanical capability of doing so!), in close coordination and conjunction with the Islamic Republic of Iran, plus the International Atomic Energy Agency, and destroyed.”
READ MORE: Where Are Trump’s Health Results?
Image via Reuters
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Judge: Trump Cannot Rename Kennedy Center
A federal judge has ordered that President Donald Trump cannot rename the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, nor may he close it for what the Trump administration said were two years of renovations.
“The Kennedy Center’s organic statute makes crystal clear that the Center is to be named for President Kennedy, and it cannot bear any other formal name or public memorial based on the Board’s unilateral say-so,” the judge wrote, CNBC reports. “Congress gave the Kennedy Center its name, and only Congress can change it.”
Just weeks after he was sworn into office, Trump removed members of the board of the Kennedy Center and replaced them with allies and administration officials, including Richard Grenell, Pam Bondi, and Susie Wiles. The new board then voted for Trump to become chairman of the Kennedy Center.
In December, after the White House announced that the board of the Kennedy Center — the official, “living memorial” to the late president — had voted to rename the iconic cultural institution the Trump-Kennedy Center, several members of the Kennedy family took the opportunity to denounce the move.
Maria Shriver, the former First Lady of California, wrote: “The Kennedy Center was named after my uncle, President John F Kennedy.”
She called the renaming “beyond comprehension,” “beyond wild,” “downright weird,” and “obsessive in a weird way,” while explaining that the Kennedy Center was named in honor of a man who was interested in the arts, culture, education, language, and history.
“Next thing perhaps he will want to rename JFK Airport, rename the Lincoln Memorial, the Trump Lincoln Memorial,” she said. “The Trump Jefferson Memorial. The Trump Smithsonian. The list goes on.”
May 17 is President John F. Kennedy’s birthday, he was born in 1917.
This article has been updated.
Image via Reuters
News
A Letter From Deep Red Trump Country Scorches MAGA
The Villages in Florida is deep red Trump country — it’s called the “largest retirement community in the world,” where nearly seven out of 10 county residents voted for Trump in 2024. It’s roughly four hours to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and resort, and it’s not unusual to see Trump flags on the backs of residents’ golf carts.
Trump visited The Villages just a few weeks ago, where one resident told BBC News, “we’re as red as red gets.”
“The Village are very Republican and very Trumpster,” said another.
“Trump 2028!” declared another, waving his fist.
But the tide appears to be turning in Florida, where several polls spell bad news for Trump. His approval is underwater in one poll from April, and one released on Thursday shows a majority of Florida voters hold a negative view of the president.
Still, some may find a letter to the editor in The Villages local news declaring “MAGA has abandoned core Republican principles” surprising.
The letter declares MAGA is “not conservatism,” but rather a “betrayal” that has “embraced indulgence.”
“The irony is cruel,” says the letter writer, Carl Young. “Those who once railed against ‘big government’ now defend its excesses when it serves their side. The philosophy of restraint has been replaced by the politics of spectacle. Rome is burning, and the arsonists call the flames freedom.”
Young scorches Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” that he says “produced the highest deficit spending in history.”
Citing dystopian and totalitarian works by George Orwell, Ray Bradbury, and Ayn Rand, he writes: “This is not renewal but regression. America has been dragged into an alternate 1984, where responsibility collapses and chaos parades as strength. The political temperature has risen to 451. The pigs now rule the farm.”
“These were never meant as prophecies. They were warnings,” he continues. “Atlas has finally shrugged.”
Image via Shutterstock
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